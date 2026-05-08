Trump tried to lure Fetterman to GOP; Canadian Trump critic sues DHS

In this Media Miss Minute, reports say the Trump administration has been trying to recruit Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to the Republican Party. Plus, a Canadian man is suing the Department of Homeland Security over an attempt to obtain his Google data.

Media Miss by the left: Trump reportedly offered Fetterman GOP support

President Donald Trump reportedly offered Democratic Sen. John Fetterman his endorsement and financial backing if the Pennsylvania senator switches to the Republican party.

Trump first floated the idea publicly during a March interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

Fetterman, who has drawn attention for breaking with Democrats on issues like immigration and Israel, rejected the idea at the time. In an interview with Politico last week, he reinforced that stance, saying, “I’m a Democrat, and I’m staying one.”

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Media Miss by the right: Canadian Trump critic sues DHS over Google data request

An unidentified Canadian man is suing DHS after the agency allegedly sought his personal data from Google.

According to the lawsuit, DHS requested activity logs, location history, account information, and other data after the man made critical posts about the Trump administration following deadly immigration officer-involved shootings that killed two Americans.

DHS argues it had the authority to seek the records under the Tariff Act of 1930, which gives Customs and Border Patrol the jurisdiction to obtain records tied to the importation or transportation of goods.

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.