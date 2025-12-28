Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy, says Russia, Ukraine ‘close’ to deal

Cassandra Buchman
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Florida on Sunday to talk about peace negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine War. Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Trump said both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin want to make a deal.
Image credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Trump,Zelenskyy meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Florida on Sunday to discuss negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine War.

Call with Putin

Before talking to Zelenskyy, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had a "good and productive telephone call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian attacks

On Saturday, Russia attacked Ukraine with 500 drones and 40 missiles. In another assault Sunday, Russia launched three bombs, striking private homes in Sloviansk.

Full story

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia and Ukraine are “close” to a peace deal. However, he added that there are still “one or two very thorny issues” to iron out. 

One of these includes what will happen to the eastern Donbas region. Trump told reporters this is a “tough issue” that hasn’t been resolved yet but they are “getting closer to an agreement” on it. Zelenskyy previously said he wants to soften the United States’ proposal for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Donbas, Reuters reported. The U.S. suggestion would mean ceding some territory held by Ukrainian troops, though Donbas is largely controlled by Russia.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Zelenskyy called this a “very difficult question.”

“We have to respect our law and our people. We respect the territory which we control. And of course, our attitude is very clear,” Zelenskyy said. “That’s why President Trump said this is a very tough question, and of course, we have, with Russians, different positions on it.”

Trump and Zelenskyy met at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to discuss a 20-point peace plan, and were joined via phone call by leaders of other European countries as well.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had a “good and productive telephone call” with Putin. The Associated Press reported that Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the call, which was initiated by the U.S. side, was “friendly, benevolent and businesslike.” Trump and Putin agreed to speak “promptly” after his talk with the Ukrainian president, Ushakov added.

“In a few weeks we will know one way or the other, I think” about the agreement, Trump said.

“We could have something where one item that you’re not thinking about is a big item, breaks it up. Look, it’s been a very difficult negotiation. Very detailed.”

Russian attacks

This meeting comes a day after Russia attacked Ukraine with 500 drones and 40 missiles overnight, killing one person and injuring dozens. On Sunday, Russia launched three guided aerial bombs that struck private homes in Sloviansk, the head of the local military administration, Vadym Lakh, said on Telegram. Three people were wounded and one died.

This week alone, Zelenskyy said on X, Russia launched over “2,100 attack drones, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types.”

“All of this was directed against our people, against life itself and everything that sustains its normal functioning – above all, against our energy infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said.

Asked before the meeting by a reporter about recent assaults by Russia and whether they indicate Putin isn’t “serious” about peace, Trump replied that he is.

“I believe Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also, and I don’t say that negatively,” Trump said. “I think, you probably have to.”



Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Diane Duenez contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about peace negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine war highlight ongoing international efforts to find a resolution as intense fighting and civilian impacts continue.

Peace negotiations

Talks between leaders, including Trump, Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, introduce new developments toward a potential end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, drawing worldwide attention to diplomatic efforts to resolve the war.

Civilian impact

Recent Russian attacks resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage, as reported by Ukrainian officials, underscore the ongoing toll on civilians and the urgent need for conflict resolution.

International involvement

The involvement of leaders from the United States, Ukraine, Russia and the United Kingdom shows the global dimension of the conflict, with international actors influencing both negotiations and support for those affected.

Get the big picture

Context corner

International mediation for the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been ongoing since 2022, with prior efforts stalling over territory and security. This round includes broader U.S.-European participation and new proposals for security guarantees and territorial arrangements.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles emphasize skepticism regarding Russia's willingness for peace and focus on humanitarian costs, while right-leaning articles highlight statements of progress and optimism from President Donald Trump and underline the idea that both sides are moving toward agreement.

Global impact

The talks involved European heads of state and NATO, signaling a multilateral effort with global implications, especially concerning European security and regional stability affected by the ongoing conflict.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  3. Donald Trump via Truth Social

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

51 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  3. Donald Trump via Truth Social

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.