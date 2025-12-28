Trump, after meeting with Zelenskyy, says Russia, Ukraine ‘close’ to deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia and Ukraine are “close” to a peace deal. However, he added that there are still “one or two very thorny issues” to iron out.

One of these includes what will happen to the eastern Donbas region. Trump told reporters this is a “tough issue” that hasn’t been resolved yet but they are “getting closer to an agreement” on it. Zelenskyy previously said he wants to soften the United States’ proposal for Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Donbas, Reuters reported. The U.S. suggestion would mean ceding some territory held by Ukrainian troops, though Donbas is largely controlled by Russia.

Zelenskyy called this a “very difficult question.”

“We have to respect our law and our people. We respect the territory which we control. And of course, our attitude is very clear,” Zelenskyy said. “That’s why President Trump said this is a very tough question, and of course, we have, with Russians, different positions on it.”

Trump and Zelenskyy met at Mar-a-Lago in Florida to discuss a 20-point peace plan, and were joined via phone call by leaders of other European countries as well.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had a “good and productive telephone call” with Putin. The Associated Press reported that Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the call, which was initiated by the U.S. side, was “friendly, benevolent and businesslike.” Trump and Putin agreed to speak “promptly” after his talk with the Ukrainian president, Ushakov added.

“In a few weeks we will know one way or the other, I think” about the agreement, Trump said.

“We could have something where one item that you’re not thinking about is a big item, breaks it up. Look, it’s been a very difficult negotiation. Very detailed.”

Russian attacks

This meeting comes a day after Russia attacked Ukraine with 500 drones and 40 missiles overnight, killing one person and injuring dozens. On Sunday, Russia launched three guided aerial bombs that struck private homes in Sloviansk, the head of the local military administration, Vadym Lakh, said on Telegram. Three people were wounded and one died.

This week alone, Zelenskyy said on X, Russia launched over “2,100 attack drones, around 800 guided aerial bombs, and 94 missiles of various types.”

“All of this was directed against our people, against life itself and everything that sustains its normal functioning – above all, against our energy infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said.

Asked before the meeting by a reporter about recent assaults by Russia and whether they indicate Putin isn’t “serious” about peace, Trump replied that he is.

“I believe Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also, and I don’t say that negatively,” Trump said. “I think, you probably have to.”





