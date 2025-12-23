Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump unveils ‘Golden Fleet’ of warships as pressure builds on Venezuela

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump announced plans Monday for a new class of massive U.S. warships, branding the effort the Navy’s new “Golden Fleet.”
Image credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
Summary

Naval expansion

According to statements made by President Donald Trump, the administration plans to begin construction of a new class of ultra-large warships, branded as the 'Golden Fleet.' Trump announced immediate approval for two ships, with a long-term aim of growing the fleet to 20 to 25 vessels.

Military technology

As described by President Trump, the proposed ships will integrate both traditional naval guns and advanced missile systems, along with next-generation defensive technology. They will also include emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, which Trump said would enhance performance and survivability.

Defense industry involvement

President Trump stated that he plans to meet with major defense contractors, urging them to expedite production and reinvest profits into manufacturing rather than stock buybacks or executive pay.

Full story

President Donald Trump announced plans Monday for a new class of massive U.S. warships, branding the effort the Navy’s new “Golden Fleet.” The rollout comes as the administration intensifies pressure on Venezuela, including tanker seizures and blunt warnings aimed directly at President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump revealed the plan during an appearance at Mar-a-Lago alongside senior national security officials. He called the ships a centerpiece of a broader military and industrial push.

A new class of warships

Flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Navy Secretary John Phelan, Trump said he has approved plans to immediately begin building two ultra-large warships, with a long-term goal of expanding the fleet to as many as 20 to 25 vessels.

Trump described the ships as battleships, a category the U.S. Navy has not built in decades, and said they would serve as flagships for the fleet.

“They’ll be 100 times the force, the power,” Trump said. “There’s never been anything like these ships.”

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Renderings shown at the event labeled the vessels as part of a new “Trump-class,” including one named the USS Defiant.

‘The largest battleships ever built’

Trump claimed each ship would be the largest battleship ever constructed, combining traditional naval guns with advanced missile systems and next-generation defensive technology.

“Each one of these will be the largest battleship in the history of our country,” Trump said. “The largest battleship in the history of the world ever built.”

He said the ships would be designed to deliver heavy firepower at lower cost than missile-only platforms, while also incorporating emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve performance and survivability.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

Trump also said he plans to meet with major defense contractors next week, warning companies to speed up production timelines and reinvest profits into manufacturing capacity rather than stock buybacks or executive pay.

Pressure beyond the shipyards

The announcement landed amid heightened U.S. activity in the Caribbean, where American forces and the Coast Guard have been intercepting oil tankers tied to Venezuela as part of the administration’s pressure campaign against Maduro.

During a question-and-answer session, Trump was asked whether that pressure is meant to force Maduro from power.

“I think it probably would,” Trump said. “I can’t tell that — that’s up to him. I think it would be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re going to find out.”

Asked why Maduro should take U.S. threats seriously, Trump issued a stark warning.

“If he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough,” he said.

Satellite image ©2025 Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

Trump also confirmed that the U.S. intends to keep roughly 1.9 million barrels of oil seized from a tanker intercepted off Venezuela’s coast, along with the vessel itself.

“We’re keeping it,” Trump said. “We’re keeping the ships also.”

He added that he has already spoken with American oil companies about what business conditions could look like after Maduro.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

President Donald Trump's announcement of a new 'Trump-class' battleship program marks a major shift in U.S. naval policy and signals an expanded focus on military modernization, industrial capacity, and global power projection.

Military modernization

Reviving battleship construction with advanced technologies highlights U.S. efforts to enhance naval capabilities and address perceived military gaps, especially amid growing concerns about competition with China.

Economic and industrial policy

The initiative spotlights a push to strengthen domestic shipbuilding, create jobs, and address delays and cost overruns in defense contracting, as President Trump emphasizes investment in American manufacturing.

Presidential branding and leadership

Naming ships after himself and personally involving himself in the design underscores President Trump’s approach to leadership and legacy, as well as raising questions and debate over the appropriateness of such self-branding.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 356 media outlets

Community reaction

Industry representatives, such as General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, publicly expressed readiness to participate in building the ships while some military experts voiced skepticism about the strategic merit of large battleships in modern naval warfare.

Global impact

Several reports connect the move to the US's competition with China over naval supremacy, noting that China leads in shipbuilding capacity and fleet size, which has prompted bipartisan concern in the US defense community.

History lesson

Historically, US battleships like the Iowa class dominated World War II. They were modernized in the 1980s but retired in the 1990s as focus shifted to carriers and missile platforms due to evolving naval warfare strategies.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the "Trump-class" warships as driven by vanity, using terms like "obsessed" and "purely aesthetic," even linking the announcement to "Epstein files" as a distraction, while de-emphasizing strategic benefits.
  • Media outlets in the center report neutrally, noting the "unusual fact" of naming ships after an incumbent and providing specific figures like a $26 billion allocation, which other perspectives de-emphasize.
  • Media outlets on the right tout the "Golden Fleet" as essential for "military supremacy" against China, employing positive language like "more powerful than any ship ever built" and celebrating a "Major Announcement Did Not Disappoint.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

356 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced plans for a new class of Navy battleships named the Trump Class, which will be the largest and most powerful in history, costing around $5 billion each.
  • The USS Defiant is one of the proposed ships and will feature advanced technologies such as hypersonic weapons and directed energy lasers, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
  • The administration aims to construct 20 to 25 of these ships as part of a Golden Fleet initiative, although construction has faced delays in the past, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office.
  • This naval initiative is intended to showcase U.S. military strength and deter threats, following recent military operations in the Caribbean against drug trafficking.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the Navy will build two Trump-class battleships, starting with the USS Defiant, Navy Secretary John Phelan said.
  • Trump has long pushed reviving battleships as anchors for his "Golden Fleet," and naming choices follow the Air Force F-47 and last week's Trump-Kennedy breaks in Navy naming conventions.
  • Ships will carry hypersonic weapons, electric railguns, and high-powered lasers, and be capable of firing sea-launched nuclear cruise missiles with a ship displacement of 30,000 to 40,000 tons, the president said.
  • Funding remains unclear as Navy Secretary John Phelan hopes to commission the first ship in about two-and-a-half years, while the $5.4 billion GOP budget package may cover some costs.
  • In the broader fleet context, the administration aims to build at least 10 Trump-class ships and ultimately 20 to 25, upgrading the Arleigh Burke-class alongside the FF Legend-class-based frigate program.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced the construction of two Trump-class battleships as part of the Golden Fleet" program on December 22, 2025, stating they will be "100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built."
  • The fleet aims to expand to between 20 and 25 ships, with production set to start "almost immediately," emphasizing the vessels will be built in the U.S.
  • The initiative follows growing concerns about China's naval expansion and aims to restore American maritime power and shipbuilding capabilities.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox News

