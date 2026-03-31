Trump unveils renderings for Miami presidential library, museum

Julia Marshall, Craig Nigrelli
The president posted a video on Truth Social Monday showing renderings of the future presidential library and museum in Miami.
Image credit: Donald Trump via Truth Social

Full story

President Donald Trump still has more than two years left in office, but he and his family are already looking ahead to how his presidency will be remembered.

The president posted a video on Truth Social Monday showing renderings of a massive skyscraper in Miami — with “Trump” in large block letters across the top, similar to his hotels.

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The downtown tower would house his presidential library, rising over Biscayne Bay on property transferred from Miami Dade College.

“This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” Trump’s son Eric said in a post on X.

What the renderings include

Inside, plans call for a large atrium with U.S. military aircraft — including the Boeing 747 that Qatar gifted the White House for use as Air Force One.

The administration says that the plane would eventually be moved to the library after Trump leaves office.

Renderings also show a replica of the Oval Office, with heavy gold trim and gold drapes, and a hallway with plaques of past presidents, similar to the “walk of fame” that the president installed at the White House.

Also, similar to the White House, the renderings show a large ballroom with a design that closely resembles the ballroom plans for the former White House East Wing.

The foundation behind the project is looking to raise more than one billion dollars to build it. Part of that sum will come from settlements in lawsuits the president has filed against media companies, Politico reports.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The Trump administration is planning a billion-dollar presidential library in Miami on public college property, with fundraising already underway and a government-owned aircraft designated for eventual transfer to the facility.

Public land transferred for private project

Miami Dade College property has been transferred to house the library, shifting publicly owned land to a project bearing the Trump family name and branding.

Government aircraft designated for library

A Boeing 747 gifted to the White House by Qatar is slated to be moved to the library after Trump leaves office, removing it from federal use.

Fundraising includes lawsuit settlement proceeds

The foundation plans to raise over one billion dollars partly through settlements from lawsuits Trump has filed against media companies, according to reports.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Eric Trump via X

Sources

  1. Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Eric Trump via X

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