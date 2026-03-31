Trump unveils renderings for Miami presidential library, museum

President Donald Trump still has more than two years left in office, but he and his family are already looking ahead to how his presidency will be remembered.

The president posted a video on Truth Social Monday showing renderings of a massive skyscraper in Miami — with “Trump” in large block letters across the top, similar to his hotels.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The downtown tower would house his presidential library, rising over Biscayne Bay on property transferred from Miami Dade College.

“This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known,” Trump’s son Eric said in a post on X.

🚨 FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here.



Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at @Trump.



This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an… pic.twitter.com/azV1hx0HG2 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2026

What the renderings include

Inside, plans call for a large atrium with U.S. military aircraft — including the Boeing 747 that Qatar gifted the White House for use as Air Force One.

The administration says that the plane would eventually be moved to the library after Trump leaves office.

Renderings also show a replica of the Oval Office, with heavy gold trim and gold drapes, and a hallway with plaques of past presidents, similar to the “walk of fame” that the president installed at the White House.

Also, similar to the White House, the renderings show a large ballroom with a design that closely resembles the ballroom plans for the former White House East Wing.

The foundation behind the project is looking to raise more than one billion dollars to build it. Part of that sum will come from settlements in lawsuits the president has filed against media companies, Politico reports.