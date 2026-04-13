Trump vows Strait of Hormuz blockade; Swalwell drops out of California governor’s race

Craig Nigrelli, Shea Taylor, William Jackson, Devan Markham, Julia Marshall
Image credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque, AP Foto/Rich Pedroncelli

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President Donald Trump announces a blockade of ships entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz, starting Monday morning, as peace talks with Iran fail. Oil prices are climbing past $100 a barrel again as the world watches to see what happens next. 

Plus, calling him terrible on foreign policy, Trump delivers a harsh critique of Pope Leo XIV and his resistance to the war in Iran and U.S. military interventions in Venezuela. 

And a California lawmaker hoping to become the next governor of California withdraws after claims of sexual assault by staffers. 

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, April 13, 2026.

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US to blockade Strait of Hormuz as Iran vows ‘no port in the region will be safe’

A Strait of Hormuz blockade is imminent after peace talks between the U.S. and Iran collapsed over the weekend. President Donald Trump said the military will blockade all of Iran’s ports and coastal areas Monday, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post late Sunday night.

Iran responded immediately with threats of its own, specifically on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The Iranian military has accused the U.S. of “piracy,” saying in a statement, “security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no ONE. No port in the region will be safe.”

U.S. Central Command said the American blockade will be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations,” but it will still allow ships traveling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait. The comments slightly walk back the president’s earlier threat to blockade the entire Strait.

Oil prices surged after Trump announced the blockade, with U.S. crude oil soaring 8% to more than $104 per barrel early Monday morning.

International Brent also jumped more than 7% to $103 a barrel. Wholesale gas prices also spiked 6%.

Trump attacks Pope Leo as ‘weak’ after pontiff denounces Iran war

Trump and Pope Leo are increasingly at odds over the war with Iran. The president criticized the first American pope Sunday night, saying he’s not  “doing a very good job” and that “he’s a very liberal person,” accusing him of “catering to the radical left.”

Trump’s comments come after last week, when the pope criticized Trump’s public threats to “wipe out” an entire civilization in Iran. The pontiff urged people to contact their Congress members and object.

Leo has been critical of the war in Iran since it began. Over the weekend, he reiterated his calls for peace at a special prayer vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica, saying the “madness” needs to end.

The president responded in a lengthy social media post, then doubled down when reporters asked about it.

“We don’t like a pope that’s going to say that it’s okay to have a nuclear weapon, we don’t want a pope that says crime is okay in our cities. I don’t like it. I’m not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a MAN that doesn’t believe in stopping crime. He is a MAN that doesn’t think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world. I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

— President Donald Trump

In his post, Trump also alleged that Leo was only chosen as pope “because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.”

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images | Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo responded Monday morning, telling reporters on the papal plane he has “no fear of the Trump administration.”

“I don’t want to get into a debate with him. I don’t think that the message of the gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing,” Pope Leo said. “And I will continue to speak out loud against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue, multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems. Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say: there’s a better way to do this.”

— Pope Leo XIV

The pope is on his way to Africa for an 11-day tour of four countries.

Swalwell drops out of California governor race amid sexual misconduct allegations 

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., has dropped out of the race for California governor amid sexual assault allegations by a handful of women, including staffers. He made the announcements Sunday, saying he will fight the “serious, false allegations,” adding, “but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

Swalwell’s decision to suspend his campaign came just days after CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle published allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman twice, including when she worked for him.

Since then, at least four other women have detailed allegations against Swalwell that range from sexual assault to inappropriate conduct.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Backlash from both sides of the aisle was swift, with calls for him to drop out of the race coming almost immediately.

Swalwell could also be expelled from Congress.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says she plans to force a vote to expel Swalwell, possibly by midweek.

Gunfire near OpenAI CEO’s home leads to two arrests days after Molotov attack

Police are investigating gunfire near the San Francisco residence of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, just days after a Molotov cocktail attack on the same property. Authorities reported that gunshots were fired from a vehicle close to the home early Sunday morning.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Authorities arrested and booked two people — Amanda Tom and Muhammad Tarik Hussein — on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers said they seized three firearms during a search of a separate residence.

Investigators have not said whether Altman’s home was the intended target of the Sunday incident, and they are still working to determine a motive.

The shooting followed an earlier attack Friday morning, when investigators said someone threw a “Molotov cocktail” at the home, igniting a fire on an exterior gate. No one was hurt.

The home of Sam Altman is seen from Chestnut Street on Friday, April 10, 2026, in San Francisco. (Photo by Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Police later arrested a 20-year-old suspect.

Prosecutors have also said it could take until next week to decide what charges to file in the Molotov case and whether it will be handled locally or federally.

Orbán concedes defeat as Magyar claims victory in Hungary’s pivotal election

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of both Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, conceded defeat Sunday, ending 16 years in power for a dominant figure of Europe’s far-right political movement.

“I congratulated the victorious party,” Orbán told supporters in Budapest. “We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.”

Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP via Getty Images

One-time ally turned opponent, Peter Magyar, ended Orbán’s 16-year run as Hungary’s leader.  

Trump backed Orbán in the run-up to the election, calling him a strong and powerful leader, writing on Truth Social that “Viktor Orbán will never let the great people of Hungary down. I am with him all the way.”

Trump even sent Vice President JD Vance to Budapest last week to campaign for Orbán. 

In his time in office, Orbán had built a barrier at Hungary’s southern border to block migrants from Africa and Asia, and was also known for cracking down on freedom of the press and judicial Independence. He’s the European leader closest to Putin, and helped block European Union assistance to  Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. But his opponents, even here in the U.S., celebrated his defeat.

  • BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 12: Peter Magyar, leader of the Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza), celebrates with supporters after claiming victory in the general election in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026. Following a decisive lead in the polls and a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Magyar addressed the crowd, declaring that Hungary has chosen to return to its European roots. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 12: Peter Magyar, leader of the Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza), celebrates with supporters after winning the general election in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026. With over 96 percent of the votes counted, Magyar secured more than 53 percent of the vote, leading Prime Minister Viktor Orban to concede and offer congratulations as the newly elected leader declared Hungaryâs intent to return to its European roots. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 12: Supporters of the Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza) gather in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026, to celebrate the victory of their leader, Peter Magyar, in the general election. Following a significant lead in the polls and congratulations from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, crowds filled the streets to mark the party's success and the beginning of a new political era. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • People celebrate in the streets after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat to Peter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, in Budapest, on April 12, 2026. Polls closed in Hungary's parliamentary election, with turnout reaching a record high in the crunch vote that sees nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year stint in power face an unprecedented challenge from conservative political newcomer Peter Magyar. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images
  • BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 12: Supporters of the Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza) gather in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12, 2026, to celebrate the victory of their leader, Peter Magyar, in the general election. Following a significant lead in the polls and congratulations from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, crowds filled the streets to mark the party's success and the beginning of a new political era. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • People celebrate in the streets after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat to Peter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, in Budapest, on April 12, 2026. Polls closed in Hungary's parliamentary election, with turnout reaching a record high in the crunch vote that sees nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year stint in power face an unprecedented challenge from conservative political newcomer Peter Magyar. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images
  • People celebrate in the streets after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conceded defeat to Peter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, in Budapest, on April 12, 2026. Polls closed in Hungary's parliamentary election, with turnout reaching a record high in the crunch vote that sees nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year stint in power face an unprecedented challenge from conservative political newcomer Peter Magyar. (Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said, “The freedom-loving people of Hungary have voted decisively in favor of democracy and the rule of law.”

A ‘Rory repeat’: McIlroy wins second straight Masters title

Exciting moments unfolded at Augusta National Country Club on Sunday as Rory McIlroy narrowly secured his second consecutive Masters green jacket, making it a truly tense finish.

McIlroy shot 71, including an impressive stretch of par and two birdies on holes eleven through thirteen at Augusta’s famous Amen Corner. He was two strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler going into the 18th hole, and that’s when McIlroy made it interesting.

The Northern Irish golfer put his drive into the trees on 18, then his second shot into the sand trap, but he chipped out beautifully.

  • Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Thomas Lovelock/Augusta National/Getty Images)
    Thomas Lovelock/Augusta National/Getty Images
  • AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to making the winning putt, on the 18th green, during the final round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
  • AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 18th green during the final round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
    Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
  • AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talks with his daughter Poppy while holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
  • Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament Fred S. Ridley presents Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony following the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 12, 2026.during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Logan Whitton/Augusta National/Getty Images)
    Logan Whitton/Augusta National/Getty Images
  • Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for photographs with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony following round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Logan Whitton/Augusta National/Getty Images)
    Logan Whitton/Augusta National/Getty Images

Two putts later, McIlroy was crowned champion.

He goes back-to-back at the Masters, joining Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win the Masters two years in a row. They’re calling it a “Rory repeat.”

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Devan Markham
Devan Markham
Devan Markham is a senior digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With extensive experience covering breaking news, politics, crime and missing person cases, she brings a keen eye for detail and dedication to delivering accurate and timely news to the public.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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