Trump wants a bigger Middle East deal and the Abraham Accords are key

William Jackson
Trump pushes Abraham Accords expansion as part of Iran talks, drawing praise, criticism and doubts over Saudi and Iranian participation.
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President Donald Trump wants to revive a major first-term foreign policy initiative by expanding the Abraham Accords and tying that effort to a possible Iran settlement, according to a Truth Social post.

The proposal would connect normalization with Israel to a broader effort aimed at ending the Iran conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also floated the possibility of Iran joining the accords, a difficult proposition given Tehran’s longstanding position toward Israel and the conflicts already straining the region.

Trump wrote Monday that negotiations with Iran wexre “proceeding nicely,” but warned any outcome would be “a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all.”

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He said the countries discussed in his recent calls should, “at a minimum, simultaneously” sign on to the Abraham Accords simultaneously.

Trump specifically named Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. The UAE and Bahrain are already members, and Trump said he was directing representatives to begin moving the process forward.

What the Abraham Accords are

According to the Middle East Institute, the Abraham Accords are a series of U.S.-brokered diplomatic agreements designed to establish formal ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

The first agreements were signed in September 2020 and initially included the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Morocco later joined, while Sudan agreed to a preliminary framework. Trump argued Monday that the agreements produced a “Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM” for participating countries.

Republicans split over broader Iran proposal

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., backed the proposal, writing on X that requiring expansion of the accords as part of an Iran deal was “simply brilliant.” Graham also wrote that adding countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan would be “beyond transformative.”

But support for broader negotiations with Iran is far from unanimous inside the Republican Party. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he was “deeply concerned” about details surrounding an emerging agreement and warned against any deal that would leave Iran with access to significant funding, uranium enrichment capability or leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., echoed this alarm, arguing on X that a reported two-month truce relying on Tehran acting honestly “would be a disaster.”

Expansion faces major hurdles 

Several countries that Trump named have major political and diplomatic reasons for resisting the proposal. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly tied normalization with Israel to progress toward a Palestinian state, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Turkey, Egypt and Jordan also present complications because they already recognize Israel or maintain peace agreements. 

Dan Shapiro, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote on X that expanding the accords is a worthy long-term goal, but tying that effort to a deal ending the Iran war is “needlessly complicated and unrealistic.”

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Diplomatic negotiations involving Iran and potential expansion of the Abraham Accords center on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that affects U.S. energy prices.

Oil prices tied to talks

The Strait of Hormuz, which Trump's proposal aims to reopen, is a major global oil transit route, and its status directly affects fuel costs American consumers already pay.

Republican split on Iran

Senators Cruz and Wicker have publicly raised concerns about an emerging Iran agreement, signaling that any deal faces contested conditions within the party currently controlling Congress.

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Jerusalem Post

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Jerusalem Post