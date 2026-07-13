Trump wants Lindsey Graham’s sister to replace him. Who is she?

President Donald Trump said Monday that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, should replace him after his unexpected death on Saturday.

The announcement came hours before South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster scheduled a press conference announcing Graham’s replacement. Graham, 71, a four-term Republican, died on Saturday, reportedly from an aortic dissection.

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On Truth Social, Trump said that installing Nordone as Graham’s replacement “would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Who is Darline Graham Nordone?

Graham became his sister’s guardian after both of their parents died within 15 months of each other. Graham was in college at the time; his sister was a young teen.

During the 2014 midterm elections, Graham released an ad featuring his sister, where she explained the dynamic.

“It was hard when we lost my mom and my dad,” Nordone said in the ad. “Lindsey assured me that he was going to take care of me, he was going to be there for me. He never let me down. Never. I don’t see how he did it, to take on the responsibility of raising a little sister. That came from within for Lindsey.”

When their parents died, Graham arranged for his sister to move in with relatives to continue school. During weekends, Graham would travel from the University of South Carolina to spend time with her, according to The State. Before he joined the U.S. Air Force, he became her legal guardian to provide her with insurance and benefits.

Nordone never entered politics, although she helped her brother’s campaigns. Her primary focus was on raising two children and her work helping people with disabilities find jobs, The New York Times reported.

She has not publicly commented on her brother’s passing or the suggestion that she finish out his term.

Replacing Graham

While Trump’s words carry big weight in the Republican Party, only McMaster can choose who fills Graham’s spot.

Graham is a longtime fixture in South Carolina politics.

He entered national politics in 1994 when, with the backing of Sen. Strom Thurmond, he won a race to replace Democratic Rep. Butler Derrick. He was first elected to the Senate in 2002, replacing Thurmond after his retirement.

Graham chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first term. He also sat on the Senate budget, appropriations and environmental and public works committees.

Whoever takes over Graham’s seat would hold office until January. South Carolina state law requires McMaster to call a special primary election for Aug. 11 to replace Graham on the November ballot. CNBC reports that the filing period for that special primary will open on July 21.

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