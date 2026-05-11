Trump wants to lift hunting restrictions at national parks, but that’s not the only change

The U.S. Interior Department is looking to scale back hunting restrictions in national parks in the Trump administration’s latest change in how Americans can use federal lands.

The opening of more park land to hunters is the result of a directive that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued in January as part of an attempt to remove what he called “unnecessary regulatory or administrative barriers” to hunting and fishing.

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Burgum said expanding opportunities in the parks would not only strengthen conservation, but support rural economies, public health and access to America’s outdoor spaces.

The directive came a year into President Donald Trump’s return to office, and is just one of many changes the administration has made at the nation’s parks.

Federal officials also oversaw major staffing cuts, proposed budget cuts, made changes to displays addressing slavery at numerous parks and increased entry fees for visitors from other countries.

Staff and budget cuts

Under Trump’s spending priorities, the National Park Service reduced its workforce by nearly 25%. Many were pressured to resign or take early retirement, and additional workers have not been hired.

“These cuts have already led to fewer ranger-led programs, weakened resource protection, delayed maintenance and diminished visitor experiences,” the National Parks Conservation Association said in a press release last month.

Now, the administration is proposing further cuts in 2027, including a $736 million reduction to park operations. The park service says this would lead to even more staff cuts at a time when park attendance is on the rise.

“A cut this massive would be catastrophic,” said John Garder, senior director of budget and appropriations for the National Parks Conservation Association. “After a year of deep staffing cuts, dwindling resources, and attacks on history and science, park staff are already at the brink.”

The association detailed the proposed cuts in its release, noting the Trump administration’s proposed budget would also cut $4.6 billion from the Environmental Protection Agency and 87% of the National Heritage Area program.

Increased pricing for foreigners

At the same time, the administration increased fees for foreign visitors to the parks, unveiling “America-first” pricing late last year.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, the administration is imposing a $100 surchage on visitors from other countries. Foreign nationals will also be charged $170 more than American citizens for a digital annual pass.

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” Burgum said in a statement.

Some expressed concerns about the new pricing, saying foreign tourists may stay away at a time when foreign tourism is already down.

Exhibit removals

Another shift under the Trump administration concerns displays at national parks. Back in January, officials began removing or altering displays at parks.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, the park service removed an exhibit on slavery at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia. It took down other displays as well, including ones related to Native Americans, slavery and climate change.

One of the most significant removals was a 1863 photograph depicting a formerly enslaved man with scars on his back. The photo was removed from Fort Pulaski National Monument in Georgia.

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