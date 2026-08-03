Trump warns $1.8B fund could return if Blanche nomination fails

Shea Taylor
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has issued a formal order terminating President Donald Trump's $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund."
Image credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has issued a formal order terminating President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The decision comes after a weeks-long standoff with Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, who were threatening to block Blanche’s confirmation to be Attorney General permanently.

However, Trump says he could put it “back on the table” if Blanche isn’t confirmed.

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Blanche announced Sunday night, just two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on his nomination, that he and the Senate had reached a deal and he was “officially” rescinding the controversial Anti-Weaponization Fund. A spokesperson for Cornyn confirmed late Sunday night he had come to an agreement with the Justice Department.

The fund was part of a settlement resolving Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department. It would have paid people who claimed they were politically targeted by the federal government during the Biden administration.

Blanche also revised another part of the settlement, making clear that its protections apply only to IRS matters that were already open when the agreement was signed and do not shield Trump or his family from future tax returns or audits.

Trump defends fund

Just hours before Blanche’s announcement, Trump defended the controversial fund. He also said if the Senate doesn’t confirm Blanche, he will put the idea “back on the table.”

“A lot of people like it. … If they don’t approve Todd, I put it back on the table,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Trump said the fund “would be a reimbursement for the pain” that those who would be eligible for the fund “suffered.”

“But I will say there are a lot of people that like — People were hurt so badly,” Trump said. “Twenty-two suicides. They were destroyed. Their families were destroyed for doing things that, honestly, there’s never been an attack on any group of people in this country, in my opinion. Maybe one. There’s one group that was attacked violently and viciously, like these people were attacked. And this would be a reimbursement for the pain that they suffered. A lot of people like it.”

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A Justice Department settlement fund that would have paid people claiming political targeting by the federal government has been formally terminated, and a related IRS audit protection has been narrowed.

Fund termination ends payouts

The $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, which would have compensated people claiming political targeting during the Biden administration, has been officially rescinded.

IRS audit protections narrowed

A revised settlement term now limits IRS audit protections to matters already open when the agreement was signed, explicitly excluding Trump and his family from future tax return protections.

Trump signals possible reversal

Trump said he would put the fund "back on the table" if Blanche is not confirmed as Attorney General, leaving the settlement's final status contingent on the Senate vote.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Politico
  3. NBC News
  4. ABC News
  5. CNN
  6. Mediaite

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Politico
  3. NBC News
  4. ABC News
  5. CNN
  6. Mediaite