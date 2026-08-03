Trump warns $1.8B fund could return if Blanche nomination fails

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has issued a formal order terminating President Donald Trump’s $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The decision comes after a weeks-long standoff with Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, who were threatening to block Blanche’s confirmation to be Attorney General permanently.

However, Trump says he could put it “back on the table” if Blanche isn’t confirmed.

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Blanche announced Sunday night, just two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on his nomination, that he and the Senate had reached a deal and he was “officially” rescinding the controversial Anti-Weaponization Fund. A spokesperson for Cornyn confirmed late Sunday night he had come to an agreement with the Justice Department.

My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions. We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The… pic.twitter.com/U6hs15kw2D — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 3, 2026

The fund was part of a settlement resolving Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department. It would have paid people who claimed they were politically targeted by the federal government during the Biden administration.

Blanche also revised another part of the settlement, making clear that its protections apply only to IRS matters that were already open when the agreement was signed and do not shield Trump or his family from future tax returns or audits.

Trump defends fund

Just hours before Blanche’s announcement, Trump defended the controversial fund. He also said if the Senate doesn’t confirm Blanche, he will put the idea “back on the table.”

“A lot of people like it. … If they don’t approve Todd, I put it back on the table,” he told reporters on Air Force One.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Trump said the fund “would be a reimbursement for the pain” that those who would be eligible for the fund “suffered.”

“But I will say there are a lot of people that like — People were hurt so badly,” Trump said. “Twenty-two suicides. They were destroyed. Their families were destroyed for doing things that, honestly, there’s never been an attack on any group of people in this country, in my opinion. Maybe one. There’s one group that was attacked violently and viciously, like these people were attacked. And this would be a reimbursement for the pain that they suffered. A lot of people like it.”

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