Trump warns Iran over Qatar attack; FBI probes Kent over intel leak

Iran strikes a major gas facility in Qatar, and President Donald Trump warns the U.S. will respond if it happens again.

Plus, oil prices move past $100 a barrel, pushing gas prices higher across the U.S. Drivers are now paying more at the pump as the global supply tightens.

And senators press Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on whether Iran posed an imminent threat before U.S. strikes. But she declines to give a direct yes-or-no answer.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Thursday, March 19, 2026.

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Trump threatens Iran gas field strike, warns US will destroy South Pars if attacks continue

President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s largest gas field as the war expands across the region’s energy infrastructure.

In a post overnight, Trump warned the U.S. would “massively blow up” Iran’s South Pars gas field if Iran launches another attack on Qatar. He said Israel acted alone in striking that same field earlier, and that neither the U.S. nor Qatar had prior knowledge.

That Israeli strike hit part of South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field shared by Iran and Qatar.

Iran responded within hours.

Missiles struck Qatar’s main energy hub, sparking fires and causing extensive damage to liquefied natural gas facilities. Qatar said production had already been halted before the latest strikes.

Iran is now expanding its targets across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia said Iranian missiles and drones targeted energy sites near Riyadh. The kingdom said it intercepted incoming attacks, but warned it may take military action if strikes continue.

Saudi officials said they will not hesitate to defend their energy infrastructure.

Iran has also tightened its grip on regional shipping lanes. More vessels have been hit near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil.

Meanwhile, fighting continues between Israel and Iran. Air raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv as missiles were intercepted, with debris damaging buildings. No injuries or casualties were reported in those attacks.

In the West Bank, missile debris struck a civilian area, killing at least three people.

FBI probes former counterterrorism chief who resigned over war in Iran

Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is now at the center of two developments: his resignation over the war in Iran and an FBI leak probe that sources say began before he stepped down.

Semafor first reported that the FBI opened a probe months ago into whether Kent improperly shared classified information. CBS News reported the bureau’s criminal division is handling the case.

Kent resigned Tuesday, writing that Iran posed “no imminent threat to our nation” and that the war was driven by pressure from Israel and what he called its powerful American lobby.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kent said his concerns were squashed before they reached the White House. He said key decision-makers were blocked from giving Trump a “sanity check” before the war, and that there was no intelligence showing Iran was preparing a major surprise attack.

The White House has since pushed back. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Kent’s claims “insulting and laughable,” and said his resignation letter included false statements.

She also insisted Iran did pose an imminent threat.

There are many false claims in this letter but let me address one specifically: that "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation."



This is the same false claim that Democrats and some in the liberal media have been repeating over and over.



As President Trump has clearly and… https://t.co/AC8M5L8lye — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 17, 2026

War drives US gas prices higher with nationwide average nearing $4 a gallon

Gas prices are climbing fast, and the war in Iran is driving the surge.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.88 a gallon, according to AAA. The price is up nearly a dollar in just the past month. It’s the highest price since September 2023.

AAA

The spike tracks with rising oil prices. Crude has jumped sharply since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, tightening supply and rattling global markets.

For many drivers, the impact is immediate.

“I do a lot of traveling around for my job. So you know, gas is a pretty big deal,” one driver told The Associated Press. “And then I’m going to see my daughter later play softball, which is about an hour and 15 minutes there and back so. It’s tough right now. These prices are through the roof.”

Rafiq Maqbool / The Associated Press

The war has also slowed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil. That disruption has pushed prices higher worldwide.

Diesel is also rising, topping $5 a gallon nationally, with some states now over $6 a gallon.

“I would love to see the war end cause I don’t know what it’s for. I don’t know what happened, what started it,” another driver told AP. “But I would love to see the gas prices go down because everyone might not be financially able to meet the demands of these high prices.”

The White House has tried to ease the pressure, including a temporary waiver of shipping rules. But analysts say it may not move prices much, as markets focus on what happens next in the Middle East.

For now, drivers are paying the price.

Editor’s note: The daily average gas price increased from $3.84 a gallon to $3.88 a gallon overnight. The outdated figure was reported in this morning’s Unbiased Updates video, but we have updated the text to reflect the most current average.

Senate committee hearing on Mullin’s DHS nomination turns personal

Trump’s choice to lead Homeland Security faced a tense confirmation hearing — with sharp questions about his past comments and how he would run the agency.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) takes the oath during his confirmation hearing for United States Secretary of Homeland Security on March 18, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Kent/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, making his case to replace outgoing Secretary Kristi Noem. Lawmakers pressed him on immigration enforcement, disaster response and his leadership style.

But the hearing quickly turned personal when Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., confronted Mullin over past remarks about a 2017 assault on Paul.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Chairman Rand Paul listens to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) answer questions during his confirmation hearing for United States Secretary of Homeland Security on March 18, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Kent/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.: “You told the media that I was a ‘freaking snake’ and that you completely understood why I had been assaulted. I was shocked that you would justify and celebrate this violent assault that caused me so much pain and my family so much pain. I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to accept limits to the proper use of force.” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.: “If you recall, back in my House days, we actually did have this conversation because of the remarks that I’ve made. You were in a room, I simply addressed that I said I could understand because of the behavior you were having, that I can understand why the neighbor did what he did. As far as my terms of the snake in the grass, sir, I work around this room to try to fix problems. I’ve worked with many people in this room. Seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us.”

Mullin said if confirmed, he would change course from Noem in key areas. He told lawmakers he would require judicial warrants for agents entering homes and roll back a policy that slowed disaster aid by requiring top-level approval. He also said FEMA should be restructured, not eliminated.

After the hearing, Paul told reporters he will be voting “no” on Mullin.

But Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., said he’s open to possibly voting “yes.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) listens during a confirmation hearing for U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Well, I came up with an open mind, and I’m going to maintain that. That was always my commitment to do that,” Fetterman said. “And if you’ve listened to anything I’ve said, I think I would have emerged with, like I said, uniformly positive things, so.”

Despite Paul’s opposition, Mullin is expected to advance.

The committee could vote as early as Thursday on sending the nomination to the full Senate.

Senators question Iran intel, demand Gabbard’s clarity on nuclear threat

Also on Capitol Hill, tensions arose during a debate on Iran and intelligence issues. The nation’s leading intelligence officials faced tough questions from lawmakers during the yearly global threats hearing.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told senators that Iran’s regime remains in place but is weakened after weeks of war. She also said American strikes last June destroyed Iran’s nuclear program, with no Iranian effort to rebuild it.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: CIA Director John L. Ratcliffe testifies alongside (L-R) Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Lt. Gen. James Adam, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Army Lt. Gen. Lieutenant General William Hartman during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. A closed session immediately followed the hearing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

When pressed on whether Iran posed an imminent threat, Gabbard declined to give a direct answer.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.: “Was it the assessment of the intelligence community that there was a quote imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime, yes or no?” Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence: “Senator, the only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president. “ Ossoff: “False. This is the worldwide, this is the worldwide threats hearing where you present to Congress national intelligence, timely objective and independent of political considerations. You’ve stated today that the intelligence community’s assessment is that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated and that, quote, there had been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability. Was it the intelligence communities’ assessment that, nevertheless, despite this obliteration there was a quote imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime, yes or no?” Gabbard: “It is not the intelligence community’s responsibility to determine what is and is not an imminent threat. That is up to the president based on a volume of information and evidence.” Ossoff: “It is precisely your responsibility to determine what constitutes a threat to the United States. This is the Worldwide Threats Hearing.”

Lawmakers also pushed for answers on what intelligence was shared with Trump before the war, including the risk that Iran could disrupt global oil routes and attack American allies in the Middle East.

Officials declined to discuss those conversations.

French bulldog remains America’s favorite as dachshunds return to the top five

The American Kennel Club has released its list of the most popular breeds. The French bulldog remains at the top — cute, adaptable and perfect for apartment living. It has held the number one spot since 2023.

Portrait of a French Bulldog in tall green grass on a sunny spring day

One of the big movers, dachshunds, has returned to the top five and is gaining popularity. Known for being a lot of dog in a small package, breeders also describe them as quite expressive.

A Dachshund arriving on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

“Long nose, long ears, long body, long tail, short legs. So that they’re amusing to look at. They’re also very expressive dogs. They let you know what they’re thinking,” dachshund breeder Trudy Kawami said.

Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers also made the list — both reliable family dogs. German shepherds come in at number four — a breed the AKC said people continue to respect.

Labrador retriver dog runs fetching ball. Outdoor photo photo

Happy golden retriever in the back yard

An adorable five month old German Shepherd puppy sits in the green grass in spring and looks at the camera. Funny pets enjoy spring

A happy Standard Poodle dog in a meadow illuminated by the setting sun. Outdoor photo.

A cheerful beagle sits upright on a beige couch surrounded by colorful cushions. The room’s large windows let in natural light, showcasing a lush green garden outside.

Poodles and beagles round out the rankings.

The AKC’s advice: if you’re considering adoption, do your homework to make sure the dog fits your lifestyle.

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