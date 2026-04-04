Trump warns ‘time is running out’ for Iran as US signals more strikes

Diane Duenez
“Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them,” President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Saturday, threatening further U.S. military action against Iran as tensions escalated across the region.
Image credit: AP Photo/Maya Levin
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President Donald Trump threatened Iran with further U.S. military action, saying that “Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them,” as tensions escalated across the region on Saturday.

Trump reminded Iran on social media he gave officials ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz.

The post comes as the military continues to search for a missing airman who ejected from a fighter jet that went down over Iran. An F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 attack plane were both hit Friday by incoming fire in separate incidents, U.S. officials told The Washington Post. One of the crew members aboard the F-15, which crashed in Iran, was rescued, while the other remains missing.

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The sole pilot on the A-10 was able to navigate to Kuwaiti airspace before ejecting. That pilot was reportedly rescued by U.S. forces.

IGRC’s video statement

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson released a video statement on Saturday saying it was “a black and humiliating Friday for the American and Zionist enemies.”

Ebrahim Zolfaghari confirmed Iran’s “advanced new air defense system” struck “an ultra-advanced fifth-generation American F-35 fighter jet” on Friday.

U.S. allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also reported Iranian attacks overnight.

On Wednesday, Trump said the U.S. military campaign against Iran could end soon, but offered no clear timeline, even as he signaled that additional strikes were imminent. In a prime-time address, he said U.S. forces are on track to complete their objectives “shortly” and repeated his claim that negotiations are underway, which Iran has denied.

Iran responded Thursday with warnings of retaliation. An Iranian military spokesman said the country would carry out “stronger, wider and more destructive” attacks against the United States and Israel. State media reported Iran’s military said the war would continue until it achieved what it called “surrender and permanent regret.”

Although Trump suggested the conflict could end in “two or three weeks,” he also made clear that more U.S. strikes were coming. The White House warned of new threats in the region, and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, urged Americans to leave Iraq immediately, citing intelligence that Iran-aligned militias could launch attacks within 24 to 48 hours.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

Active U.S. military conflict with Iran is producing direct consequences for those in the region.

Americans told to leave Iraq

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has urged Americans to leave Iraq immediately, citing intelligence that Iran-aligned militias could launch attacks.

US airmen missing or rescued

One U.S. airman remains missing after an F-15E was shot down in Iran, with a search still underway.

Strait of Hormuz under pressure

Trump stated he gave Iran ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which a significant share of global oil shipments pass.

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Behind the numbers

The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20% of global oil trade, with tanker crossings dropping by up to 95% since the war began. Oil prices have risen from around $70 to over $120 per barrel, and Europe's benchmark gas contracts have nearly doubled.

Do the math

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began on Feb. 28, with 13 U.S. service members killed and 365 wounded. Trump is requesting $1.5 trillion in defense spending, the largest such request in decades.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has "never refused to go to Islamabad" for talks but insists on a "conclusive and lasting end" to the war, rejecting US terms as unacceptable. Iran's parliament speaker also issued a veiled threat to disrupt the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Ebrahim Zolfaghari via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames Trump's 48-hour deadline as alarmist and escalation-prone, stressing religious phrasing and warnings about strikes on civilian infrastructure.
  • Media outlets in the center situate the quotes amid broader incident reporting.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize resolve and maritime defense, foregrounding a "hard-line warning," the "48-hour deadline," delegitimizing Iran as a "regime."

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to meet U.S. demands or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that "all hell will reign down" if no deal is reached.
  • Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and neighboring Gulf countries and has restricted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, demanding it reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reach a deal, warning that "hell will reign down on them" by the April 6 deadline.
  • The ultimatum follows a joint offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran that began Feb. 28, 2026, targeting critical energy infrastructure and killing more than 1,340 people to date.

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Key points from the Right

  • Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to make a deal or face severe consequences after pausing any attacks on Iranian energy plants for 10 days.
  • Iran fired drones and missiles across the Middle East, hitting targets including a refinery and a desalination plant in Kuwait.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  2. Ebrahim Zolfaghari via X

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