Trump warns ‘time is running out’ for Iran as US signals more strikes

President Donald Trump threatened Iran with further U.S. military action, saying that “Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them,” as tensions escalated across the region on Saturday.

Trump reminded Iran on social media he gave officials ten days to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz.

The post comes as the military continues to search for a missing airman who ejected from a fighter jet that went down over Iran. An F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 attack plane were both hit Friday by incoming fire in separate incidents, U.S. officials told The Washington Post. One of the crew members aboard the F-15, which crashed in Iran, was rescued, while the other remains missing.

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The sole pilot on the A-10 was able to navigate to Kuwaiti airspace before ejecting. That pilot was reportedly rescued by U.S. forces.

IGRC’s video statement

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson released a video statement on Saturday saying it was “a black and humiliating Friday for the American and Zionist enemies.”

Ebrahim Zolfaghari confirmed Iran’s “advanced new air defense system” struck “an ultra-advanced fifth-generation American F-35 fighter jet” on Friday.

U.S. allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also reported Iranian attacks overnight.

On Wednesday, Trump said the U.S. military campaign against Iran could end soon, but offered no clear timeline, even as he signaled that additional strikes were imminent. In a prime-time address, he said U.S. forces are on track to complete their objectives “shortly” and repeated his claim that negotiations are underway, which Iran has denied.

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Iran responded Thursday with warnings of retaliation. An Iranian military spokesman said the country would carry out “stronger, wider and more destructive” attacks against the United States and Israel. State media reported Iran’s military said the war would continue until it achieved what it called “surrender and permanent regret.”

Although Trump suggested the conflict could end in “two or three weeks,” he also made clear that more U.S. strikes were coming. The White House warned of new threats in the region, and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, urged Americans to leave Iraq immediately, citing intelligence that Iran-aligned militias could launch attacks within 24 to 48 hours.