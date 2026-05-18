Trump warns time is running out for Iran; Navy probes Idaho midair jet crash

President Donald Trump raises the temperature with Iran again, saying time is running short. His latest warning leaves a bigger question hanging: Is another round of fighting getting closer?

Plus, Ebola cases continue to climb in parts of Africa, and the World Health Organization has now issued a global health emergency declaration.

And an investigation is underway into how two planes collided during an air show in Idaho, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Monday, May 18, 2026.

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UAE reports fire at nuclear power facility after drone attacks strike Gulf region

Trump has turned up the pressure on Iran, saying the “clock is ticking” while a fragile ceasefire remains in place. His comments come as fresh drone attacks raised new concerns across the region.

The United Arab Emirates said its only nuclear power plant caught fire Sunday after what officials called an “unprovoked terrorist attack.” No group has claimed responsibility, but the UAE foreign ministry said the attack came from the Western border direction.

Saudi Arabia, which sits to the UAE’s west, said its air defenses intercepted three drones it believes entered from Iraqi airspace. In a statement, the UAE called the attack a “dangerous escalation” and a direct threat to the country’s security.

Meanwhile, markets have reacted to Trump’s latest warning to Iran.

In his Truth Social post, the president wrote that “time is of the essence” and said there may be “nothing left” if a deal isn’t reached.

Oil prices moved higher, and stocks fell early Monday morning, with Brent crude climbing above $110 a barrel and the U.S. benchmark crude pushing past $100.

Ebola cases trigger global alert as WHO warns outbreak may be larger than reported

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a global health emergency after cases spread across borders. Health officials said the outbreak has been driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a version of the virus with no approved vaccine or treatment.

Congo has reported 246 suspected cases and at least 80 suspected deaths. Sufferers have also been confirmed in Uganda, including one death in the capital city of Kampala.

AP Photo/ Dirole Lotsima Dieudonne

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also assessed reports that at least six Americans in Congo may have been exposed to the virus. Reports said several cases involved high-risk exposure, though officials have not confirmed infections.

The CDC said the risk to the U.S. public remains low.

WHO said this does not meet the threshold for a pandemic emergency, but warned the outbreak may be larger than current numbers show.

Hantavirus ship arrives in Netherlands, Canadian officials confirm passenger tests positive

The international cruise ship at the center of the deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Monday morning.

The MV Hondius spent the past six days traveling from the Spanish Canary Islands, where health officials escorted remaining passengers off the ship and sent them back to their home countries for quarantine.

AP Photo/Patrick Post

Officials said the crew members and medical staff still on board will leave the ship in stages before the Hondius undergoes a thorough cleaning and disinfection process.

“Currently, all the crew members aboard, there are still 25 people aboard, and this nurse and a doctor, and they all are free of any symptoms. They have taken blood samples, and as soon as the vessel arrives in the Rotterdam port, these test materials will go to the lab for testing. But this afternoon, we will immediately take another sample of blood to be tested in the laboratory, and the results will be there the next day.” Yvonnes Van Duijnhove, Director of Health at GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond

Meanwhile, Canadian health officials said a passenger who was on board the ship has tested positive for hantavirus and remains hospitalized in isolation.

Officials said the passenger’s travel companion reported mild symptoms but tested negative for the virus.

Navy jets collide midair at Idaho air show, all crew members survive

The Navy has launched an investigation into the cause of two Navy jets colliding in midair during an air show in Idaho. Remarkably, all four crew members survived.

Investigators said both aircraft — EA-18-G Growlers — were flying in an aerial demonstration Sunday just after noon near Mountain Home Air Force Base. Video from the scene captured the jets colliding, then falling together before erupting into a fireball on impact.

Footage of the mid air collision between a pair of Navy Super Hornets/Growlers during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base moments ago. pic.twitter.com/yQqPavmSWk — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 17, 2026

Meanwhile, four parachutes opened above the crash site. Officials said all four aviators are in stable condition, and the crash did not injure any spectators.

Military officials locked down the base after the collision, leaving thousands of attendees in place for several hours so emergency crews could reach the scene.

Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told The Associated Press that surviving a collision like this is rare. He believes the aircraft may have remained entangled briefly, giving the crews enough time to eject.

Trump targets Massie ahead of Kentucky primary

Tuesday’s Republican primary in Kentucky has turned into a political brawl between Trump and one of his most outspoken GOP critics, Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie said outside money from billionaires is trying to push him out of office. Trump said it’s time for Kentucky voters to do it themselves. Kentucky’s 4th district race has become the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with more than $25 million spent on television, digital and radio ads.

Luke Johnson/Getty Images

The Kentucky representative faces former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who earned Trump’s endorsement before formally entering the race.

The president unloaded on Massie on Truth Social Sunday, writing, “Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican congressman in the history of our country.”

Massie has repeatedly broken with Trump on key issues, including the big beautiful bill and the release of the Epstein files. He said this race has become bigger than a primary fight.

“How did this race become the most expensive race in the history of Congress for a primary? It’s because three billionaires from outside of Kentucky have funneled millions of dollars in here. They’re trying to buy a seat,” Massie said.

“You can tell that I’m ahead in the polls, and they’re desperate. That’s why they’re sending the secretary of war to my district tomorrow. That’s why the president is losing sleep and tweeting about this,” Massie said.

Massie isn’t the only Republican lawmaker in Trump’s crosshairs.

Sen. Bill Cassidy lost his primary fight in Louisiana on Saturday. Cassidy was one of just seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial in 2021.

Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Voters also head to the polls in five other states Tuesday: Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Scientists identify massive new dinosaur species in Thailand

After four decades of dinosaur research, scientists announced they’ve uncovered what may be the longest-necked creature ever found in Southeast Asia. The lead author of the study has called it the “last titan” of Thailand.

A skeletal reconstruction shows just how massive it may have been. Its scientific name is Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis, a plant-eating sauropod that roamed the earth roughly 100 to 120 million years ago.

Stylized life reconstruction of Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis gen. et. sp. nov. within the arid floodplains of late Early Cretaceous Aptian–Albian Thailand illustrated by Patchanop Boonsai.

Sethapanichsakul, T., Khansubha, SO., Manitkoon, S. et al.

Sethapanichsakul, T., Khansubha, SO., Manitkoon, S. et al.

Geographic position of (a) Chaiyaphum Province on a map of Thailand122 and (b) Ban Pha Nang Sua locality on a geological map of Chaiyaphum Province. This map was drafted by the first author T.S, modified from the geological map of northeastern Thailand created by Hongsabal (2023)123 for the Department of Mineral Resources, Thailand. Scale bar is 20 km.

Researchers made the discovery after finding fossils embedded in rock formations. They excavated ten bones, including a front leg bone that stretched about six feet long — taller than many people. They also estimated the dinosaur weighed around 27 tons, about twice the size of today’s largest elephants.

Thailand has become something of a dinosaur hot spot, producing some of the most unusual prehistoric discoveries over the years.

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Is nothing sacred? Rising beef prices end a beloved Texas tradition

HOUSTON — The death notice arrived digitally: a fade-to-sepia montage loaded onto Instagram over Sarah McLachlan’s mournful goodbye ballad:

“I will remember you…”

Sixteen-ounce ribeyes, crowned with slabs of butter, whirled through the photo carousel posted by Moontower Inn, a neighborhood bar in Houston’s East End.

“…Will you remember me…”

Marisa Campbell couldn’t turn away. She knew she had to make it to the steak wake and pay her respects to a neighborhood mainstay forced to call it quits due to a sharp increase in beef prices.

“When we heard the Sarah song, it was like, ‘We have to go,’” she told Straight Arrow as she stood in line at Moontower Inn on a balmy Thursday evening in early May. “We have to throw it down for one more steak night.”

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