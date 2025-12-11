As Paramount and Netflix battle, Trump’s focus turns squarely to CNN

President Donald Trump is inserting himself into the battle over who gets to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, and by extension, what happens to CNN. His comments are drawing attention as the network he’s feuded with for years has become a central subplot in the dueling bids from Netflix and Paramount Skydance.

What Trump said

Asked Wednesday whether he expects to play a role in the decision, Trump said, “I will be probably involved, maybe involved, in the decision. It depends. You have some good companies bidding on it.”

He then pivoted into one of his sharpest critiques of CNN, criticizing its leadership and accusing the network of spreading “poison” and “lies.”

“I think the people that have run CNN for the last long period of time are a disgrace,” Trump said. “I think it’s imperative that CNN be sold because you certainly wouldn’t want to … leave those people with some money, good money … so that, you know, they can spend even more money spreading poison, because it’s lies.”

Two bidders, two very different futures for CNN

Netflix and Paramount Skydance are both trying to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, but only one of those deals includes CNN.

Netflix’s deal, which Warner Bros. accepted last week, carves out CNN and its other cable properties into a separate company. Paramount’s hostile bid, launched Monday, would buy the entire company. That means the CBS-owned conglomerate would take control of CNN.

That last piece is drawing notice because Paramount CEO David Ellison — whose father, Larry Ellison, is close with Trump — has privately indicated he would pursue major editorial changes at CNN if his bid succeeds, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has publicly praised Ellison’s approach at CBS News and suggested he welcomes a shake-up at CNN.

Why the CNN factor matters

On paper, this is a fight over one of Hollywood’s biggest studios. But inside media and political circles, the larger question is how much of Trump’s interest is actually centered on CNN.

Trump has spent years criticizing the network and now holds direct power over the regulatory process that will decide which deal moves forward. Meanwhile, both Netflix and Paramount are lobbying the White House, and Trump himself, as the antitrust review looms.

The president insists he has no personal stake in the outcome, but when asked whether CNN should be part of any deal, he said, “I think it’s imperative that CNN be sold.”

Kushner’s role adds another layer

SEC filings show Paramount’s offer is backed in part by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. However, Trump says they have not discussed the deal. Kushner’s involvement has raised questions about whether the administration will favor Paramount’s all-cash bid.

Paramount continues to argue that its deal is simpler, cleaner and more likely to get through regulators. Netflix, meanwhile, has Trump’s recent praise of its CEO Ted Sarandos, but no plan to acquire CNN.

Where things stand

Both companies remain in an aggressive, public tug-of-war. Warner Bros. Discovery says it prefers Netflix’s offer but has not fully closed the door on Paramount’s proposal.

Trump, meanwhile, is making clear he expects to play a part in shaping whichever outcome wins.