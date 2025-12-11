Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

As Paramount and Netflix battle, Trump’s focus turns squarely to CNN

Jason K. Morrell
President Donald Trump says he thinks it's "imperative that CNN be sold" and will weigh in on who buys its parent company, if necessary.
Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

Netflix and Paramount Skydance are both trying to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, but only one of those deals includes CNN.

CNN's role

Netflix’s deal carves out CNN and its other cable properties into a separate company, while Paramount’s hostile bid, launched Monday, would buy the entire company.

Trump weigh in

Asked Wednesday whether he expects to play a role in the decision, Trump said, “I will be probably involved, maybe involved, in the decision."

Full story

President Donald Trump is inserting himself into the battle over who gets to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, and by extension, what happens to CNN. His comments are drawing attention as the network he’s feuded with for years has become a central subplot in the dueling bids from Netflix and Paramount Skydance.

What Trump said

Asked Wednesday whether he expects to play a role in the decision, Trump said, “I will be probably involved, maybe involved, in the decision. It depends. You have some good companies bidding on it.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

He then pivoted into one of his sharpest critiques of CNN, criticizing its leadership and accusing the network of spreading “poison” and “lies.”

“I think the people that have run CNN for the last long period of time are a disgrace,” Trump said. “I think it’s imperative that CNN be sold because you certainly wouldn’t want to … leave those people with some money, good money … so that, you know, they can spend even more money spreading poison, because it’s lies.”

Two bidders, two very different futures for CNN

Netflix and Paramount Skydance are both trying to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, but only one of those deals includes CNN.

Netflix’s deal, which Warner Bros. accepted last week, carves out CNN and its other cable properties into a separate company. Paramount’s hostile bid, launched Monday, would buy the entire company. That means the CBS-owned conglomerate would take control of CNN.

That last piece is drawing notice because Paramount CEO David Ellison — whose father, Larry Ellison, is close with Trump — has privately indicated he would pursue major editorial changes at CNN if his bid succeeds, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

Trump has publicly praised Ellison’s approach at CBS News and suggested he welcomes a shake-up at CNN.

Why the CNN factor matters

On paper, this is a fight over one of Hollywood’s biggest studios. But inside media and political circles, the larger question is how much of Trump’s interest is actually centered on CNN.

Trump has spent years criticizing the network and now holds direct power over the regulatory process that will decide which deal moves forward. Meanwhile, both Netflix and Paramount are lobbying the White House, and Trump himself, as the antitrust review looms.

The president insists he has no personal stake in the outcome, but when asked whether CNN should be part of any deal, he said, “I think it’s imperative that CNN be sold.”

Kushner’s role adds another layer

SEC filings show Paramount’s offer is backed in part by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. However, Trump says they have not discussed the deal. Kushner’s involvement has raised questions about whether the administration will favor Paramount’s all-cash bid.

Paramount continues to argue that its deal is simpler, cleaner and more likely to get through regulators. Netflix, meanwhile, has Trump’s recent praise of its CEO Ted Sarandos, but no plan to acquire CNN.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Where things stand

Both companies remain in an aggressive, public tug-of-war. Warner Bros. Discovery says it prefers Netflix’s offer but has not fully closed the door on Paramount’s proposal.

Trump, meanwhile, is making clear he expects to play a part in shaping whichever outcome wins.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The competing bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, along with President Donald Trump's declared involvement and statements, could affect the future direction of CNN and raise questions about media ownership, editorial independence, and regulatory influence.

Presidential involvement

President Donald Trump has publicly stated he may be involved in deciding which deal to approve, potentially shaping the outcome and the future of a major news organization.

Media ownership and editorial control

The sale could lead to changes in CNN’s ownership and editorial direction, especially since one bidder’s leadership has indicated intentions for major changes if successful, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

Regulatory and political influence

Both bids are subject to regulatory review, and Trump’s comments and connections—such as Jared Kushner’s involvement—raise questions about possible political influence over the process.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 51 media outlets

Context corner

Presidents traditionally do not insert themselves into the regulatory review of major mergers, but President Trump has stated an intention to potentially influence the outcome of this acquisition, citing concerns about media honesty and market consolidation.

History lesson

During Trump’s prior term, the Justice Department attempted to block AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, which included CNN, citing antitrust concerns. The merger eventually proceeded after a court battle.

Oppo research

Opponents, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, argue that the Paramount bid, with backing from Jared Kushner’s firm and foreign investors, is an attempt to stifle free speech and exert political influence over a major news outlet.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. CNN
  4. The Hill

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Trump's call for CNN's sale as a "cynical plot" to turn it "Full MAGA," employing terms like "fight" and highlighting his characterization of the network as "corrupt or incompetent" or an "enemy of the people.
  • Media outlets in the center present Trump's "imperative" demand more directly, noting Paramount's "hostile takeover bid" without the left's conspiratorial tone or the right's supportive framing.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize Trump's justification, portraying CNN as a "very dishonest group of people" and validating his "should" statement as a necessary outcome, often linking it to favoring Paramount's bid.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

51 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Trump stated that it is "imperative" for CNN to be sold, claiming that the network's leadership is "either corrupt or incompetent."
  • Trump expressed concerns about CNN's ability to operate, stating that he prefers a new company to acquire it.
  • Paramount, led by CEO David Ellison, has made a $30-per-share hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, which oversees CNN.
  • Trump emphasized that he would not want the current CNN leaders to remain if the network is sold, citing their poor performance.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday it is "imperative" that CNN be sold as part of any Warner Bros. Discovery deal, calling the network's leaders "either corrupt or incompetent."
  • Under the plan Warner Bros. Discovery is pursuing, it will split into two publicly traded halves, while Netflix's $82.7 billion deal excludes TV networks and Paramount Skydance launched a $30-per-share hostile bid for all of WBD, including CNN.
  • Using blunt language, President Donald Trump accused CNN of "spreading poison" and "lies", called its managers a "disgrace," and said he would "probably be involved" in deal approvals.
  • His comments signaled a tilt toward Paramount's rival bid, fueling anxiety at CBS News about combined ownership with CNN, while the Warner board is expected to respond next week amid regulatory review.
  • Historically, Trump opposed deals that included CNN, as seen in the AT&T/Time Warner merger blocked by the Justice Department, while David Ellison recently assured officials he would make sweeping changes to CNN, raising editorial firewall concerns.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • US President Donald Trump stated on December 10 that it is "imperative" CNN gets new ownership as part of the Warner Bros Discovery sale, aiming to resolve a long-standing feud.
  • Trump criticized the current management of CNN, describing them as "very dishonest," and declared that any deal should ensure that CNN is included or sold separately.
  • Warner Bros Discovery is facing a bidding war between Paramount and Netflix over the ownership of CNN and other assets, with Paramount's bid favoring Trump's preference for friendly ownership.
  • Trump noted that both bidders have lobbied the White House for support, expressing a preference for the Paramount bid despite Netflix's separate selling strategy.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. CNN
  4. The Hill

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.