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Trump threatens to obliterate Kharg Island oil hub if Strait of Hormuz doesn’t open ‘immediately’

Shea Taylor
President Donald Trump says he’s weighing whether to seize Kharg Island, Iran's key oil hub.
Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect

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President Donald Trump says if a peace deal is “not shortly reached” with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen immediately, the U.S. will completely obliterate “all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island.”

It comes just a day after Trump said he’s weighing whether to seize Kharg Island, telling the Financial Times he wants to “take the oil in Iran.”

Kharg Island handles about 90% of Iran’s oil exports and is a critical hub for the country. Trump said controlling the island would mean keeping U.S. troops there “for some time. For a while.”

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Trump gives update on war

He also says the U.S. is still negotiating with Iran, both “directly and indirectly.”

“I do see a deal in Iran, yeah,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One Sunday. “Could be soon.”

Reporters also asked if he’s still planning to put troops on the ground in Iran.

”I just have lots of alternatives. We have tremendous numbers of ships over there. We don’t need them all because of, you know, the power,” he said. “Look, I would say we’re — just like we’re ahead of schedule and the [White House] ballroom — in a much bigger way we’re ahead of schedule with Iran. We’re weeks ahead of schedule.”

Trump also said the U.S. has already “bombed 13,000 targets” in Iran, and claimed only a few thousand remain. However, he added, “a deal could be made fairly quickly.”

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Kharg Island is known historically as the “Orphan Pearl of the Persian Gulf,” and once served as a trading post before becoming a major oil terminal in the 1960s.

Iran continues to deny talks

Iran maintains that there are no talks underway. On Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the U.S. of using talks in Pakistan as a cover to move more troops into the region.

Ghalibaf also issued a warning, saying Iranian forces are “waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground” in order to respond.

He added, “Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased.”

Ghalibaf’s comments came not long after The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon has drawn up plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign minister said talks between the U.S. and Iran could happen in the coming days.

Oil prices spike again

Oil prices are reacting, with Brent crude spiking to around $116 dollars a barrel at one point Monday morning.

The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude, reached around $102 a barrel.

Meanwhile, U.S. gas prices steadied to a national average of $3.98 a gallon on Sunday, according to AAA. That marks a 34% increase since the war began on Feb. 28. Diesel prices have gone up 44%, averaging $5.41 per gallon on Sunday.

Israel expands operations

Israel says it struck 40 sites across Tehran over the past couple days, targeting facilities it says were used to produce missiles and other weapons.

Israel also announced it’s expanding its ground operation in southern Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal is to stop cross-border attacks and push back Iran-backed Hezbollah forces.

Defense Minister Israel Katz recently announced Israel was establishing a “security zone” in southern Lebanon and had plans to take control of key river crossings.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. is conducting military operations in Iran while the president discusses seizing a major oil export hub, actions that have already driven domestic fuel costs up more than a third in recent weeks.

Fuel costs have risen sharply

Gas prices increased 34% to $3.98 per gallon and diesel rose 44% to $5.41 per gallon since military operations began on February 28.

Oil market volatility continues

Brent crude reached $116 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate hit $102 per barrel following the president's statements about seizing Iranian oil infrastructure.

Ground troop deployment remains under consideration

The president said controlling Kharg Island would require keeping U.S. troops there for an unspecified period, and the Pentagon has drawn up plans for weeks of ground operations.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Financial Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The New York Times
  4. NBC News

Sources

  1. Financial Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The New York Times
  4. NBC News

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