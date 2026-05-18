Trump weighs White House helipad as new Marine One would burn South Lawn: Reports

President Donald Trump is considering another major change to the White House grounds – this time a permanent helipad on the South Lawn, according to reporting from both The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

The proposal could alter one of the most familiar images of the presidency: the walk across the South Lawn to board Marine One, complete with waves to supporters and a salute to military personnel.

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New helicopter creates new problem

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Reddit Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM None of the Sikorsky VH-92A helicopters intended to serve as Marine One — costing about $215 million each — have landed on the White House South Lawn yet.

The issue centers on the next generation of presidential helicopters, the VH-92A Patriot built by Sikorsky.

Unlike the older aircraft currently used by presidents, the new helicopters direct hot exhaust downward, creating enough heat to scorch the grass below. Officials have known about the issue for years, and it has delayed plans to make the VH-92A the president’s primary helicopter for White House missions.

The Marine Corps currently has 23 VH-92A at a cost of nearly $5 billion, according to The Post.

Although the aircraft made its public debut years ago, it has not been used for presidential flights to or from the White House South Lawn.

For now, Marine One operations continue using older helicopters, including the VH-3D Sea King and VH-60N White Hawk.

Marine One, carrying U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the South Lawn of the White House on November 6, 2023, in Washington DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn upon returning to the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2026. Trump is returning to the White House after attending a LIV Golf dinner in Sterling, Virginia. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

President Barack Obama waves after arriving aboard Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on September 5, 2010. Obama spent the weekend at Camp David, the presidential retreat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President George Bush waves from the steps of Marine One on his arrival for an event marking the 275th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday at Washington’s estate in Mount Vernon, Virginia, Monday, February 19, 2007. (Photo by Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

President Bill Clinton waves from the steps of Marine One as he leaves the White House October 2, 1998, for a speaking engagement in Ohio. Clinton made comments about Kososvo to reporters before leaving, saying he was hopeful that the crisis could be resolved, but asserted that the international community must be firm with Belgrade. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan wave as they board Marine One, headed for Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

A large Marine helicopter hovers over the lawn of the White House as the picturesque fountains spray up in the foreground. The scene was the departure of the Kennedy’s on their way to Camp David, the Presidential retreat in Maryland. (Photo by Bettman/Contributor via Getty Images)

To see First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy off to their Middleburg, Virginia home by ‘copter, President John F. Kennedy steps outdoors. (Photo by Bettman/Contributor via Getty Images)

Part of broader White House changes

The helipad proposal would become the latest change to the White House grounds during Trump’s second term.

Trump has already overseen several renovations, including paving over the Rose Garden, redesigning parts of the Oval Office, adding large American flagpoles and moving forward with plans for a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on the helipad proposal.

Some former military officials questioned whether permanent changes to the White House grounds are necessary.

Retired Marine Colonel Ray L’Heureux, who previously oversaw Marine One missions, told The Post temporary landing pads could address the issue without altering the South Lawn.

Others noted that previous administrations had also considered permanent solutions but ultimately decided against changing the White House landscape.

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