Trump weighs White House helipad as new Marine One would burn South Lawn: Reports

President Donald Trump is considering another major change to the White House grounds – this time a permanent helipad on the South Lawn, according to reporting from both The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
The proposal could alter one of the most familiar images of the presidency: the walk across the South Lawn to board Marine One, complete with waves to supporters and a salute to military personnel.
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New helicopter creates new problem
The issue centers on the next generation of presidential helicopters, the VH-92A Patriot built by Sikorsky.
Unlike the older aircraft currently used by presidents, the new helicopters direct hot exhaust downward, creating enough heat to scorch the grass below. Officials have known about the issue for years, and it has delayed plans to make the VH-92A the president’s primary helicopter for White House missions.
The Marine Corps currently has 23 VH-92A at a cost of nearly $5 billion, according to The Post.
Although the aircraft made its public debut years ago, it has not been used for presidential flights to or from the White House South Lawn.
For now, Marine One operations continue using older helicopters, including the VH-3D Sea King and VH-60N White Hawk.
Part of broader White House changes
The helipad proposal would become the latest change to the White House grounds during Trump’s second term.
Trump has already overseen several renovations, including paving over the Rose Garden, redesigning parts of the Oval Office, adding large American flagpoles and moving forward with plans for a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom.
The White House did not respond to requests for comment on the helipad proposal.
Some former military officials questioned whether permanent changes to the White House grounds are necessary.
Retired Marine Colonel Ray L’Heureux, who previously oversaw Marine One missions, told The Post temporary landing pads could address the issue without altering the South Lawn.
Others noted that previous administrations had also considered permanent solutions but ultimately decided against changing the White House landscape.
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