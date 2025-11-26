Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump shoots down rumors of firing FBI’s Kash Patel with Oval Office photo

Jason K. Morrell
The White House says a report claiming President Donald Trump is weighing whether to remove FBI Director Kash Patel is "completely made up."
Image credit: @PressSec on X
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Will he stay or will he go?

President Donald Trump says reports that he plans to fire FBI Director Kash Patel are not true, adding in a social media post that Patel is "doing a great job."

Accusations against Patel

A report by MS NOW, citing three unnamed individuals, said Trump and senior aides were frustrated by a string of negative headlines tied to Patel.

Critical to the team

A White House spokesperson told MS NOW later that Patel is “a critical member of the president’s team” and is working to “restore integrity to the FBI.”

Full story

The White House is forcefully rejecting a report from MS NOW claiming President Donald Trump is weighing whether to remove FBI Director Kash Patel. The administration called the story “completely made up” and moved quickly to show Patel is firmly in the president’s good graces.

White House responds

Now, Trump himself is pushing back. When asked aboard Air Force One Tuesday night whether he planned to replace Patel, Trump dismissed the idea outright.

“No,” he said. “He’s doing a good job. Kash Patel? No, he’s doing a great job, I think.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed that message earlier Tuesday on X , saying that she was physically in the Oval Office when the MS NOW story published, having a meeting with Trump, Patel and the president’s law-enforcement team. Leavitt said she read the headline aloud and Trump immediately laughed, calling it “totally false” before asking Patel to pose for a photo to prove it.

“Come on Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job,” Trump said, according to Leavitt. The photo, showing the two men smiling with thumbs up, was posted minutes later.

MS NOW report

The MS NOW report, citing three unnamed individuals, said Trump and senior aides were frustrated by a string of negative headlines tied to Patel, including questions about his use of a government jet and security resources. The outlet also reported that Trump had discussed the possibility of replacing Patel with senior FBI official Andrew Bailey as early as mid-December.

The White House says none of that is true. Another spokesperson earlier told MS NOW that Patel is “a critical member of the president’s team” and is working to “restore integrity to the FBI.”

Patel has continued to appear publicly with the president. He attended Tuesday’s White House turkey pardon, where Trump praised him from the podium, saying Patel was “very busy doing a great job.”

The White House says his position is secure and that talk of a shake-up is simply “fake news.”

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The story highlights the tension between media reporting and government messaging regarding leadership stability within a major federal agency, raising questions about transparency, internal conflict and the public's trust in official statements.

Leadership stability

Conflicting reports on whether President Donald Trump is considering removing FBI Director Kash Patel underscore ongoing scrutiny over leadership turnover in federal agencies, which may affect agency continuity and public perception.

Use of government resources

Allegations concerning FBI Director Kash Patel's use of government resources, such as providing a security detail for his girlfriend and using a government jet for personal travel, raise issues of accountability and proper stewardship in high office.

Media-government relations

The dispute between MS NOW's reporting and official White House denials, with statements like 'This story is completely made up' (Karoline Leavitt, X), highlights the challenges in navigating claims, counterclaims, and maintaining public trust.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 71 media outlets

Context corner

Historically, the firing of an FBI director is rare but not unprecedented, as seen with President Trump's previous removal of James Comey in 2017, which similarly generated controversy and public debate about executive authority over federal law enforcement.

Oppo research

Critics, including Democratic legislators and some internal sources, allege that Patel politicized the FBI, abused resources for personal reasons and mishandled sensitive investigations, highlighting ethical and professional concerns about his leadership.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the potential firing of an FBI director as Trump "secretly considering" it due to "blunders pile up," even linking it to "traitor Democrats" and "scariest moments.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally presented the "report" and "denial," detailing specific controversies like jet use.
  • Media outlets on the right aggressively dismissed the initial report as "completely made up" "fake news" and an "anti-Trump narrative," emphasizing a "forceful denial" that "shuts down" such claims.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

71 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump denied reports that he is considering removing FBI Director Kash Patel, labeling the claims "totally false".
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump was meeting with Patel when he laughed at the claims regarding Patel's potential ousting.
  • Patel has faced scrutiny for alleged misuse of government resources, including using a jet for personal trips and assigning agents for his girlfriend's security detail.
  • Despite these controversies, Trump publicly praised Patel's work during the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony, calling him 'very busy doing a great job.

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, MS NOW reported President Donald Trump is considering firing Kash Patel, FBI director, citing three people with knowledge of the situation; the White House denied this, with Karoline Leavitt calling it "completely made up."
  • Patel's controversies include presumptuous social-media posts, using a government jet for a date night, assigning a SWAT detail for his girlfriend, and firing at least 30 agents last month, angering FBI leadership.
  • When the report ran, Trump laughed and posed for a photo with Patel in the Oval Office, while Patel earlier this month called the story "fake news" and MS NOW correspondent Ken Dilanian followed up soon after.
  • Sources say Patel could be replaced by the end of the year or in the coming months, with Andrew Bailey, FBI co-deputy director and former attorney general of Missouri, reportedly the top choice.
  • Internal reactions suggest Dan Bongino skipped work amid disputes over Kash Patel and Epstein files, while Patel's claim that the FBI thwarted a terrorist attack intensified bureau strain and political tensions.

Key points from the Right

  • The White House denied reports claiming that Kash Patel is being ousted as FBI Director, stating he is vital to the president's team and working to restore integrity to the FBI.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the report "completely made up" on social media, adding that President Donald Trump laughed at the headline during a meeting with Patel.
  • President Trump defended Patel, saying he is doing "a great job," and the White House pushed back against the narrative presented by MS NOW.

Other (sources without bias rating):

