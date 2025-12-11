Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump won’t commit to restarting Canada trade talks; Mamdani criticized for appointing ex-con to justice panel

Shea Taylor
Image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images, Dan Mullan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Summary

Overview

Right Media Miss

President Donald Trump says he had a “very productive” conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Friday, but will not say whether they plan to restart trade talks anytime soon.

Left Media Miss

New York City Mayor-elect Zonhran Mamdani is drawing criticism for appointing former convict-turned-activist Mysonne Linen to serve on his criminal legal system transition committee.

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, trade talks with Canada remain stalled, and President Donald Trump says he doesn’t know when — or if — they’ll resume. Plus, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s choice for his criminal justice adviser has raised some eyebrows.

Media Miss by the right: Trump unsure on future of Canada trade talks 

Trump won’t say whether he plans to restart trade talks with Canada after cutting them off over an anti-tariff ad featuring President Ronald Reagan, commissioned by Ontario’s premier.

The president did, however, say he had a “very good, very productive” conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during Friday’s World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., according to CBC News. Carney also described the exchange as “constructive.”

The uncertainty arises after Trump implemented a 35% tariff on certain Canadian imports in August, then added another 10% increase following the Reagan-themed anti-tariff ad in October.

Media Miss by the left: Mamdani appoints ex-convict rapper to criminal justice panel

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has drawn criticism for appointing activist and formerly incarcerated rapper Mysonne Linen to his criminal justice system transition committee.

Linen, who served time for armed robbery before becoming a prominent criminal justice advocate, will help advise Mamdani on reform issues. Critics argue his past makes him unfit for the role, while supporters say his lived experience is an asset.

Mamdani is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 1, which is when his transition team will officially start advising the new administration.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
  Business Insider
  CBC News
  New York Post
  WABC

