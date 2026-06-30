Trump won’t commit to signing housing bill, calling it a ‘yawn’

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
President Trump has cast more doubt on whether he'll sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill while continuing to push the SAVE Act.
Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump has cast more doubt on whether he’ll sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill while the House has a trick up its sleeve to pass the voter ID law, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act.

Trump put the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in limbo last week when he canceled the signing just hours before it was set to take place. He said at the time he wouldn’t approve it until Congress passes the unrelated SAVE Act, which imposes new restrictions on voter registration and mail-in voting.

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“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump again pushes the SAVE Act

The president made similar comments this week.

When asked whether he would sign the housing bill, the president said, “It’s a yawn. Somebody would say it’s wonderful. To me, compared to the SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn.”

“I think it’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act,” the president continued. “I think the SAVE America Act is exactly what it says it is: it’s saving America from crooked elections. And the housing bill is a bill that can get approved. They worked on it long and hard. It’s very bipartisan. That means the Democrats like it … They’re getting things that I wouldn’t necessarily agree to.”

The bill in question

The housing bill aims to lower the cost of buying a home by building more housing and restricting large corporations from buying single-family homes to turn them into rental properties.

It passed Congress last Tuesday.

Despite the president calling it a big yawn, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson later said he knows the president won’t veto it. He’ll either sign it or let the 10 days pass, after which it will automatically become law.

As for the Save America Act, Johnson has plans to wrap that tough-to-pass legislation with a must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act. That maneuver now goes to the House floor for consideration.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A bipartisan housing bill that passed Congress is stalled at the White House, directly affecting the availability and cost of homes for buyers and renters.

Home buying costs at stake

The housing bill, which passed Congress, aims to lower home costs by increasing supply and restricting corporate purchases of single-family homes — but it has not yet been signed into law.

Bill may become law anyway

Speaker Johnson said Trump will not veto the bill, meaning it could become law automatically if Trump neither signs nor vetoes it within 10 days.

Signing tied to unrelated vote bill

Trump said he canceled the signing ceremony and linked his approval to Congress first passing the SAVE Act, a separate and contested voting requirements bill.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the standoff as Trump obstructing a major bipartisan housing fix, stressing affordability and using sharper cues like “refused,” “Dumps Cold Water,” and “big yawn” to cast him as dismissive.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the script, portraying Trump as prioritizing election integrity, with phrases like “so unimportant,” “Even More Important,” and “will become law” signaling resolve and validating the SAVE America Act.

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Media landscape

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70 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump described the bipartisan housing bill as "a yawn" and less important than his SAVE America Act, which he doubted would pass due to opposition from some Republican senators.
  • Trump said he had not yet seen the housing bill but expected to receive it soon and indicated he would consider signing it, though he prioritized the SAVE America Act, emphasizing its goal of saving America from crooked elections.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, June 29, House Speaker Mike Johnson transmitted the bipartisan 21st Century Road to Housing Act to the White House, triggering a 10-day constitutional clock for President Donald Trump to sign, veto, or allow the measure to become law automatically.
  • President Trump canceled a scheduled signing ceremony last week, refusing to enact the housing measure until Congress passes the SAVE America Act, his preferred voter identification and citizenship-verification legislation.
  • The act streamlines environmental reviews and restricts institutional investors owning more than 350 single-family homes from acquiring additional properties, targeting corporate market dominance and increasing housing supply.
  • Unless Trump vetoes the bill, it will become law in 10 days if Congress remains in session, though the president dismisses the housing legislation as "a yawn" compared to his voting agenda.
  • With median monthly home payments reaching roughly $2,000, nearly double the level seen five years ago, market pressures underscore the urgency of housing relief as the legislative stalemate persists.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump canceled or refused to sign the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act until the Senate passes the SAVE America Act, which he considers crucial for election integrity and a national emergency.
  • The SAVE America Act includes requirements for proof of citizenship for voter registration and photo ID for voting, aiming to restrict mail-in ballots except under special circumstances.
  • Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth criticized Trump for delaying the housing bill and holding Americans' access to housing hostage for political reasons.
  • Illinois Representative Mary Miller supported Trump's demand for the SAVE America Act, emphasizing voter ID requirements and calling for Senate action to pass the bill.

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Sources

  1. Reuters