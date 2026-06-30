Trump won’t commit to signing housing bill, calling it a ‘yawn’

Trump has cast more doubt on whether he’ll sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill while the House has a trick up its sleeve to pass the voter ID law, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act.

Trump put the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act in limbo last week when he canceled the signing just hours before it was set to take place. He said at the time he wouldn’t approve it until Congress passes the unrelated SAVE Act, which imposes new restrictions on voter registration and mail-in voting.

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“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump again pushes the SAVE Act

The president made similar comments this week.

When asked whether he would sign the housing bill, the president said, “It’s a yawn. Somebody would say it’s wonderful. To me, compared to the SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn.”

“I think it’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act,” the president continued. “I think the SAVE America Act is exactly what it says it is: it’s saving America from crooked elections. And the housing bill is a bill that can get approved. They worked on it long and hard. It’s very bipartisan. That means the Democrats like it … They’re getting things that I wouldn’t necessarily agree to.”

President Trump cast doubt on whether he would sign a bipartisan housing affordability bill, calling it ‘a big ‌yawn’ as he pressed Congress, including fellow Republicans resisting his demands, to first pass separate and contentious voting requirements https://t.co/q7t8DQ5SVI pic.twitter.com/Wp0inpqaHl — Reuters (@Reuters) June 30, 2026

The bill in question

The housing bill aims to lower the cost of buying a home by building more housing and restricting large corporations from buying single-family homes to turn them into rental properties.

It passed Congress last Tuesday.

Despite the president calling it a big yawn, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson later said he knows the president won’t veto it. He’ll either sign it or let the 10 days pass, after which it will automatically become law.

As for the Save America Act, Johnson has plans to wrap that tough-to-pass legislation with a must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act. That maneuver now goes to the House floor for consideration.

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