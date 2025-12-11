Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump’s $1 million ‘Gold Card’ visa program for expedited residency launches

William Jackson
The Trump administration opened applications for a “Gold Card,” an expedited route to U.S. residency. According to the program website, applicants must pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee and, if approved, an additional $1 million, while companies sponsoring employees pay $2 million per worker.
Summary

Program costs

The "Gold Card" offers expedited U.S. residency for a $15,000 application fee plus a $1 million payment upon approval, or $2 million for corporate sponsors.

Legal workaround

Lacking congressional approval to create new visas, the White House ordered agencies to treat the payment as evidence for existing EB-1 and EB-2 eligibility.

Sharp contrast

Trump argues the program will retain talent and raise billions. Critics say it creates a "two-tier" immigration system favoring the wealthy.

Full story

The Trump administration opened applications for a “Gold Card,” an expedited route to U.S. residency. According to the program’s website, applicants must pay a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee and, if approved, an additional $1 million, while companies sponsoring employees pay $2 million per worker.

The site depicts a gold, credit-card-style credential bearing the president’s portrait and signature.

Gold Card approval grants immediate permanent residency, while EB-5 applicants receive conditional residency for two years.

Immigration attorneys and policy analysts say the program’s legal footing is uncertain. The Washington Post reports that experts argue that a president cannot unilaterally create a new visa category without congressional approval and that such a move would likely face court challenges.

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank that has long supported price-based visas in principle, wrote that this version is “likely illegal.” A commentary on Cato’s website pointed to the Immigration and Nationality Act’s specific green-card categories and noted that ending or replacing existing categories by executive action would also be unlawful.

What the executive order actually does

Trump signed an executive order in September instructing the Commerce Department to run the Gold Card program. He also ordered the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to treat each $1 million “gift” (or $2 million if paid by a company) as evidence for eligibility for EB-1 or EB-2 visas, which are issued to people with advanced degrees or exceptional business ability. The payments also can justify issuance of a national-interest waiver “to the extent consistent with law,” Trump’s order said.

Trump also told the agencies to consider extending the program to applicants for EB-5 visas, which provide permanent residency to individuals who make significant investments in U.S. businesses.

The order directed agencies to expedite processing, set administrative and maintenance fees and permit corporate sponsors to transfer a Gold Card slot to another employee, subject to screening. 

The proceeds from Gold Cards will be placed in a dedicated fund for promoting commerce and American industry.

How the application would work in practice

After security vetting, approved applicants who pay $1 million “receive U.S. residency in record time,” the Gold Card site says.

The New York Times notes that the program relies on existing EB-1 and EB-2 visa categories. While the administration promises expedited processing for most, officials acknowledge that applicants from certain countries could still face delays of a year or longer due to visa caps.

Trump says the program will raise “probably billions of dollars” and help companies retain “invaluable talent,” adding that Apple would be “happy” with the change. The company said it would invest $600 billion to bring some of its manufacturing back to the U.S. over the summer.

Critics’ concerns 

Opponents told The Washington Post that the program creates a “two-tier” system that disproportionately benefits wealthy applicants. They contrasted expedited entry for the ultra-rich with what they described as aggressive raids, restrictions and quick deportations elsewhere in the immigration system.

The Cato analysis adds that individuals with very high net worths face fewer legal hurdles to permanent residency. Cato also said that U.S. tax rules disincentivize relocation and that the White House cannot unilaterally alter tax treatment for a new class of immigrants.

Another offer on deck: a $5M ‘platinum card’

When Trump initially announced the Gold Card program in February, he put a higher price tag on residency.

“You have a green card,” he said on Feb. 25. “This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million. And that’s going to give you green card privileges plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship.”

“They’ll be wealthy, and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people,” the president added. “And we think it’s going to be extremely successful.”

Now, the Gold Card website also includes a waitlist for a $5 million “Platinum Card.” The Times reports this tier would allow foreign nationals to reside in the United States for up to about nine months a year without being subject to U.S. taxes on income earned abroad.

Where this fits in a shifting immigration landscape

In recent weeks, the administration paused decisions on asylum applications and promised to review prior asylum approvals while signaling heightened vetting, The Times reported.

Supporters frame the Gold Card as prioritizing entrants who “affirmatively benefit the nation.” Opponents see conflicting signals and anticipate litigation over whether a private payment can stand as evidence under existing visa standards.

What’s next

Applications are now being accepted. 

The executive order says implementation must remain “consistent with applicable law,” and immigration attorneys and policy analysts say courts are likely to test how far existing statutes allow agencies to treat a private payment as qualifying evidence for EB-1 and EB-2 permanent-resident categories.

William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The launch of the Gold Card program introduces an expedited and high-cost pathway to U.S. residency, raising questions about legality, fairness, and broader impacts on immigration policy and business interests.

Legal uncertainty

Immigration attorneys and policy analysts, including the Cato Institute, question whether the president can establish a new visa process unilaterally, suggesting the program will likely face legal challenges and judicial review.

Economic access

The program prioritizes wealthy individuals and companies by offering expedited U.S. residency for large payments, prompting debate on whether this creates an unequal, two-tiered system within immigration policy.

Immigration policy shift

The announcement follows broader moves by the administration to tighten some immigration pathways while easing access for high-net-worth applicants, highlighting a shift in policy priorities and enforcement focus.

Get the big picture

Community reaction

Some tech companies have welcomed the program for making it easier to retain top foreign graduates while critics, including advocacy groups and parts of Trump’s own base, argue the initiative privileges wealthy migrants and commodifies citizenship.

Global impact

The U.S. joins other countries offering ‘golden visas’ to attract wealthy individuals. By lowering the threshold, the U.S. aims to remain competitive with international investor visa programs in Europe, Canada and Australia.

History lesson

Investor-based visas, including the EB-5, have existed globally for decades. The U.S. EB-5 program had job-creation requirements and annual caps, unlike the new Gold Card’s structure, which waives those provisions for higher financial contributions.

Sources

  1. TrumpCard
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Cato Institute
  4. The White House
  5. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the "Gold Card" program with skepticism, emphasizing the "astronomical price" and the notion of "buying" citizenship, often highlighting "furious" public reactions or perceived hypocrisy.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally explain "What is a Trump Gold Card?" and its "eye-popping fees" without overt judgment.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the initiative as "hotly-anticipated" and a "landmark program," focusing on attracting "highly qualified workers" and "successful entrepreneurs" to generate revenue, presenting the $1 million as an investment to keep "top foreign talent."

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced the launch of the 'Trump Gold Card,' allowing wealthy foreigners to purchase U.S. Residency for $1 million, with a $15,000 vetting fee, as claimed by Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick.
  • The 'Gold Card' aims to replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, which requires a lower investment of $800,000.
  • Some social media reactions criticized the program, pointing out it could deepen issues for American workers, as remarked by immigration attorney Emily Neumann.
  • The plan represents a significant shift in immigration policy, particularly impacting Indian tech workers.

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced the launch of the Trump Gold Card, with the White House beginning online applications that went live within 30 minutes.
  • By setting higher financial thresholds, officials aim to secure large contributions for the U.S. Treasury, and the administration says the program helps U.S. Companies retain foreign students and foreign graduates.
  • Individuals can obtain the Gold Card for $1 million while corporations pay $2 million, plus a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee; corporate cards carry a 5% transfer and 1% annual maintenance fee.
  • The plan immediately drew criticism from within President Donald Trump's own base, with supporters furious and critics warning bad actors could exploit the program despite background vetting and revocation provisions.
  • The rollout arrives as visa processing and recruitment challenges have already reduced new international student flows, with new foreign students falling 17% this year and overall international enrollment down 1%, the Institute of International Education reported.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump announced the launch of the Trump Gold Card program, which offers legal status and a pathway to U.S. Citizenship for individuals paying $1 million and corporations paying $2 million per employee.
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick mentioned that the program would include a $15,000 vetting fee for a background check and expects significant applications, with about 10,000 people signing up during the pre-registration period.
  • The Trump Gold Card is intended to attract foreign talent and generate revenue for the U.S. Treasury, with expectations of raising billions from the program.

