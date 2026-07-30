Trump’s $22.5B Dulles plan will replace aging terminals, people movers — add gold decor

Shea Taylor
President Trump has announced a $22.5 billion plan to modernize and expand Dulles International Airport over the next 10 years.
Image credit: U.S. Department of Transportation

President Donald Trump has unveiled another major renovation project in the Washington area. This time, it’s Dulles International Airport.

Trump on Wednesday announced a $22.5 billion plan to modernize and expand Dulles, which opened in 1962.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

The project would add or renovate more than five million square feet of space, including replacing the aging “C” and “D” concourses and building a 32,000-space parking garage closer to the terminals. It would also phase out the airport’s familiar “people movers” — the mobile lounges that have shuttled passengers between the main terminal and gates for more than six decades.

They would be replaced with a U-shaped passenger train, a central pedestrian tunnel and additional moving walkways.

  • US Department of Transportation
  • US Department of Transportation
  • US Department of Transportation
  • US Department of Transportation
  • US Department of Transportation
  • US Department of Transportation
  • US Department of Transportation

Trump said the goal is to modernize the airport while preserving its famous main terminal.

“It’s considered one of the worst airports anywhere in the world,” he said. “We’re going to make it, maybe the best, with some hard work and some good thought process.”

He added, “We will replace the current C and D concourses, which are basic disasters, all the while preserving the iconic original terminal, that is one of the great architects of the world did the original terminal. And it was very, very important that it be left.”

It’ll need bipartisan support

Trump said some parts of the project will require congressional approval, but it should all have bipartisan support. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said construction could begin as early as next spring if lawmakers approve the plan.

“A lot of people, whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, you hate the way Dulles operates,” Duffy said. “So everyone’s come together and we’re building for America and building for the future.”

Trump added, “It really is bipartisan. Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, you don’t want to go and be subjected to this airport, because this airport is a terrible place to be.”

The majority of the funding will come from low-interest rate municipal bonds issued by the airport authority, according to ABC News. Officials say the airport will stay open during the renovation, which will take place in phases over 10 years.

Trump’s other projects

The Dulles project joins a growing list of high-profile construction plans backed by the president Including the controversial new White House ballroom and a proposed triumphal arch near the Lincoln Memorial.

  • White House ballroom designs
  • Interior View Looking Southwest
    White House ballroom designs
  • Interior View looking West
    White House ballroom designs
  • Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • White House ballroom designs
  • Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • Christine Kao/The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Paint peels away from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2026. US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened jail time for anyone seeking to damage one of his signature renovation projects, the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, whose overhaul has become a political flashpoint. Trump brought in contractors to drain the 610-meter pool and repaint it "American flag blue." But soon after completion of the work the coating has begun to peel off and algae turned the pool's water a mucky green -- setbacks the president blamed on vandals, without providing evidence. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Seen through algae-laden green water, a section of recently applied sealant can be seen peeling up from the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. The National Park Service is working to control and remove an algae bloom that has turned the pool green following the Trump Administration's recent $16 million repair, resealing and painting project. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • National Park Service workers push algae towards an aeration area in the center of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2026. The reflecting pool project, undertaken as part of President Donald Trump's preparations for the nation's 250th anniversary, began in April and was completed last week. (Photo by Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images)
    Ken CEDENO / AFP via Getty Images

Crews also recently started a new construction project at the White House, reportedly to rehabilitate the exterior columns as part of Trump’s latest beautification efforts.

Earlier this summer, Trump also had the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool resurfaced; a project that’s seen multiple issues pop up. The pool has had to be drained multiple times to clear up algae blooms and redo the new coating after it started peeling up.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Travelers who use Dulles International Airport will see phased construction changes over the next decade under a $22.5 billion renovation plan announced by President Trump.

Airport stays open during work

Officials say Dulles will remain operational throughout the renovation, which is planned to unfold in phases over 10 years.

Familiar 'people movers' going away

The mobile lounges that have moved passengers between the main terminal and gates for over 60 years would be replaced by a train, tunnel and walkways.

Congressional approval still needed

Trump said parts of the project require congressional approval, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said construction could begin as early as next spring if lawmakers act.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Transportation
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CBS News
  4. ABC News

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of Transportation
  2. The Associated Press
  3. CBS News
  4. ABC News