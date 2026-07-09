Trump’s 250-foot arch gets a review, not a green light

William Jackson

President Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Washington will return to a federal planning commission, but staff are calling for changes before final approval.

The National Capital Planning Commission will review the project on Thursday. Staff recommended preliminary approval for the site and building plans, but said the design should be revised before final approval.

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A scaled-down replica of Trump’s proposed arch stood on the National Mall as part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: A replica of President Trump's planned "Triumphal Arch" and the Freedom 250 Wheel are seen at the Great American State Fair on July 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, runs through July 10th.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

One major issue is height.

Commission staff said the project should comply with the Height of Buildings Act, a federal law that protects Washington’s skyline. Even with revisions, the report said the arch, observation deck and three gilded statues could still reach Trump’s desired 250 feet.

Staff also asked for more information about traffic around the arch and the proposed granite exterior before final approval. Last month, commission staff also requested more information on lighting, stormwater plans and building materials.

Trump wants the arch built on a traffic circle on the Virginia side of the Memorial Bridge.

How the 1925 plan compares

The administration has pointed to a 1925 plan for the area as part of its case for the project.

But The Washington Post reported that the earlier plan called for two 166-foot columns, not a 250-foot arch. The columns were proposed near what is now Memorial Circle, but were never built.

The columns also would have had a different profile. Trump’s proposed arch would include 166-foot columns topped by another 84 feet of pedestal and statuary.

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - JULY 2: The Freedom 250 Ferris wheel and a replica of President Trump's planned 'Triumphal Arch' are seen at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on July 2, 2026. The event is part of nationwide commemorations of the 250th anniversary of the United States and will continue through July 10.
Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images

Why opponents object

Opponents say the arch is too large for the skyline and would disrupt views between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

A group of veterans and a historian have sued the Trump administration in federal court to block construction over concerns about the sightline.

The proposed arch would be more than twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial and close to half the height of the Washington Monument. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the arch design in May, but the National Capital Planning Commission still must review the project before final approval.

The White House has not released a cost estimate for the arch.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A proposed 250-foot federal monument is moving through a regulatory review process that involves unresolved legal, design and cost questions.

Cost remains undisclosed

The White House has not released a cost estimate for the arch, leaving the public without information on the project's financial scope.

Legal challenge is active

A group of veterans and a historian have sued the Trump administration in federal court to block construction over sightline concerns.

Federal review not complete

The National Capital Planning Commission must still approve the project, and staff have called for design revisions before that approval is granted.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The Washington Post
  3. The Associated Press