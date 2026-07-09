Trump’s Air Force One swap raises questions about Qatar-donated jet

William Jackson
President Donald Trump left Turkey on the older Air Force One this week after the Secret Service urged a plane swap during renewed hostilities with Iran.
Image credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
This recording was made using enhanced software.

President Donald Trump switched jets as he left Turkey on Wednesday, after the Secret Service urged him not to fly in the Mideast on his new Air Force One during renewed hostilities with Iran.

Trump had flown to Ankara aboard the Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar, but returned partway on an older presidential aircraft. People briefed on the plans told The New York Times the change was a security precaution, not a response to a specific threat.

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A last-minute switch out of Ankara

Still, the switch raises fresh questions about the Qatari-donated jet, which Trump had sought to bring into service quickly. Lawmakers and some officials have questioned whether the accelerated retrofit allowed enough time to install the full range of security upgrades used to protect the president.

President Donald Trump speaks as he switches planes at U.S. Air Force Base, RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk Eastern England, on his way back to Washington from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the aircraft, saying the new Air Force One has “high-level security protocols” to protect Trump and his staff.

But people briefed on the plane’s capabilities told the Times the newer aircraft does not have all the features of the older one. The older plane has been widely reported to have systems that can help detect and defend against incoming anti-aircraft missiles, including technology designed to blind missiles.

For old time’s sake

Trump denied that security concerns drove the change. He said the “magnificent” newer jet left early so troops at Mildenhall Air Force Base in England could tour it. He also said he was taking the older plane out of Ankara “for old time’s sake.”

At the same time, Trump repeatedly referred to the threat from Iran while speaking with reporters. After leaving Ankara, he said, passengers may have been told to close their window shades because they were “on a dangerous plane.”

When a reporter traveling with the president asked about the risk of an Iranian attack, Trump said he faces “a threat all the time.”

“I’m No. 1 on their list, before you,” Trump said. “But if I go, you go. So, perhaps — perhaps some of you want to change professions.”

The retrofit question

The unanswered question is how complete the new plane’s security retrofit is.

Industry and Pentagon officials have said a full upgrade could cost as much as $1 billion and take up to two years. The Air Force secretary told Congress the work would likely cost less than $400 million.

Trump took possession of the jet in 2025.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The president's mid-trip aircraft switch, driven by Secret Service security concerns during active Iran tensions, surfaces documented gaps in the security capabilities of a jet now in presidential service.

Retrofit is incomplete, per sources

People briefed on the plane's capabilities told The New York Times the Qatar-donated jet lacks security features present on the older aircraft, including missile-defense systems.

Cost and timeline are disputed

Industry and Pentagon officials said a full security upgrade could cost up to $1 billion and take two years; the Air Force secretary told Congress it would likely cost under $400 million.

Official accounts conflict

Trump said the switch was made for sentimental reasons and to let troops tour the newer jet, while people briefed on the plans described it as a security precaution.

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Context corner

The original Air Force One fleet — Boeing VC-25As — was built during the final years of the Cold War and hardened against nuclear electromagnetic pulses, equipped with anti-missile countermeasures, an onboard operating room and air-to-air refueling capability. Fully converting a commercial aircraft to equivalent presidential standards typically takes years and costs approaching $1 billion, according to former Air Force officials.

Diverging views

Sources on the left framed the plane swap as evidence of a failed vanity project, emphasizing Trump's alleged disregard for security warnings and describing the Qatari gift as ethically and constitutionally problematic. Sources on the right reported the same basic facts but focused more neutrally on the security capability gap and Iran threat context, with less emphasis on characterizing President Donald Trump's motivations or the gift's ethics.

History lesson

The existing Air Force One fleet was purpose-built from scratch in the late Cold War era with presidential survivability as the primary design goal. Converting a commercial aircraft to equivalent standards has historically required years of structural modifications and billions of dollars — a timeline the roughly one-year Qatari jet conversion did not meet, according to former Air Force officials.

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Sources

  1. The New York TImes
  2. The Hill

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Sources

  1. The New York TImes
  2. The Hill