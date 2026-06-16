Trump’s ballroom price tag hits $600M, with taxpayers covering much of it: Report

President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, despite repeated promises that private donors would cover the entire bill, according to a new report.

According to estimates obtained by The Washington Post, the ballroom and East Wing project is now projected to cost as much as $600 million, with more than half of that funding coming from taxpayer-backed sources.

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Publicly or privately funded?

When Trump first announced the project, he said private donations would fund it and that taxpayers would contribute “not one penny.” He later acknowledged that the Secret Service and the military would fund security-related upgrades, but did not specify how much those upgrades would cost.

Now, newly obtained project records suggest public funding was built into the project from the beginning.

New reporting

The Post reports it reviewed six cost estimates produced between July 2025 and March 2026. Early projections put the total cost at $270 million, with more than $100 million expected to come from taxpayers.

Just weeks later, the White House publicly described the project as a $200 million ballroom funded by Trump and “other patriot donors.”

The records also show White House attorneys discussing contract language to tie portions of the project to security-related work, as the Secret Service was expected to provide funding.

Then, the price jumped. By October, Trump publicly estimated the project would cost $300 million and said it would be funded “100 percent by me and some friends of mine.”

Internal estimates at the time reportedly put the project’s total cost at around $478 million, with taxpayers expected to cover nearly half.

The latest proposal

The most recent estimate reviewed by the Post, dated March 5, puts the total project cost at $600 million. Of that, $293 million would come from “private sources,” plus an additional $155 million from the Secret Service, $149 million from the White House Military Office and $3 million from the Executive Residence — all funded by taxpayers.

The reporting does not suggest taxpayer money is paying directly for the ballroom structure itself, but rather for security, military and East Wing components tied to the broader project.

Trump has since slightly adjusted his description of the funding arrangement, calling the ballroom itself a “gift to the United States,” while noting that security-related work is being paid for through existing Secret Service and military budgets.

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