Trump’s birthright citizenship order heads to the Supreme Court

Cassandra Buchman
The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear arguments over President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship. Signed early in his second term, the order states that children born in the U.S. to parents who are undocumented or in the country temporarily are not citizens.
Image credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to make a decision on President Donald Trump’s executive order that children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents are not citizens.

Legal challenges

Lower courts previously ruled that the order violates the 14th amendment, which grants citizenship to “all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

When will the case be heard?

Arguments are expected to begin in spring, and justices will make a ruling on the case in the summer.

Full story

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear arguments over President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship. Signed early in his second term, the order states that children born in the U.S. to parents who are undocumented or in the country temporarily are not citizens.  

Lower courts have said the order is unconstitutional, including the 9th United States Circuit Court of Appeals, which said in July that it “contradicts the plain language of the 14th Amendment’s granting of citizenship to ‘all persons born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.’” 

They continued to rule this way, even after the Supreme Court said in June that three federal district judges overreached their authority when they issued nationwide injunctions against the order. 

The case being heard by the Supreme Court comes out of New Hampshire, and will be argued in the spring, according to The Associated Press, with a definitive ruling expected by early summer.

“Our Constitution and the more than a century of court decisions on this topic are overwhelmingly clear: no politician can decide who among those born in this country is worthy of citizenship,” SangYeob Kim, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said in a statement Friday. “We will continue fighting this cruel executive order to ensure that every child born in the United States has their right to citizenship protected instead of being relegated to a permanent, multigenerational subclass of people born in the U.S. but who are denied full rights.”

The ACLU of New Hampshire and other legal advocates are representing plaintiffs in a nationwide class action lawsuit against the order. 

Trump administration Solicitor General D. John Sauer, meanwhile, maintained that noncitizens are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. 

“The Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause was adopted to grant citizenship to newly freed slaves and their children — not … to the children of aliens illegally or temporarily in the United States,” Sauer wrote in his appeal to the Supreme Court to hear the case.

Other moves by the Trump administration to crack down on immigration have faced legal challenges as well, although this is the first to make it to the Supreme Court for a final ruling. Supreme Court justices have issued emergency orders in other cases, though. Other legal pushback to the Trump administration include lawsuits over the deployment of federal immigration agents in cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as their use of force, and deportations done that were attributed to the Alien Enemies Act.   

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Derek Mead contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Supreme Court will determine whether President Donald Trump's executive order to limit birthright citizenship is constitutional, potentially redefining long-standing interpretations of citizenship under the 14th Amendment with broad effects on immigration and civil rights.

Birthright citizenship

The legal status of children born in the U.S. to noncitizen or undocumented parents is under review, challenging an established interpretation of the 14th Amendment that has provided automatic citizenship for over a century.

Executive power and judicial review

The case tests the limits of presidential authority to unilaterally alter fundamental rights through executive order and the role of the courts in interpreting constitutional guarantees.

Immigration policy and social impact

The outcome could significantly affect U.S. immigration policy, civil rights and the lives of families, as well as influence national debates on inclusion, belonging and the balance of powers.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 69 media outlets

Context corner

Birthright citizenship in the U.S. is based on the 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War to ensure citizenship for formerly enslaved people and their children. The legal principle has been reinforced by the Supreme Court's 1898 ruling in United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

Debunking

According to legal experts cited across sources, the prevailing opinion among constitutional scholars is that the 14th Amendment has long been interpreted to grant citizenship to nearly all children born on U.S. soil, including those of non-citizens, with few exceptions.

Diverging views

Left-leaning articles generally characterize the Trump administration's order as a departure from established constitutional law and highlight unanimous opposition in lower courts, while right-leaning articles focus on arguments supporting the administration's originalist interpretation and efforts of Republican officials to back the order.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the move as a constitutional threat, using phrases like "contentious plan" and "high‑stakes showdown" and stressing "settled law" and risks to inclusion.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize practical enforcement, citing "birth tourism" and "anchor babies" and portraying the order as a policy response.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

212 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Supreme Court will review President Donald Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S., which lower courts deemed unconstitutional.
  • The Supreme Court will review if President Donald Trump's executive order can revoke birthright citizenship for children born to non-permanent residents or undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
  • The American Civil Liberties Union argued that Trump's reasoning is so flawed that the court should deny the review altogether.
  • The Supreme Court's eventual ruling will address whether Trump's executive order aligns with the Constitution's Citizenship Clause.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review President Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship and will hear arguments next year, likely deciding by the end of June.
  • Rooted in a narrower reading of the 14th Amendment, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argues the "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" clause covers only children who bear allegiance, as Trump seeks to restore the Clause's original meaning.
  • Lower courts have already ruled the executive order unlawful and it has not been implemented since Jan. 20, with the American Civil Liberties Union representing two babies who would be subject to the order.
  • A ruling for the administration would upend a longstanding tenet of the 14th Amendment and U.S. Immigration law, marking the high court's first full merits consideration of the plan this year.
  • Despite being considered fringe by many conservatives, the dispute will draw considerable public focus to the Court term as legal observers note the court's conservative majority often avoids clashes with President Donald Trump.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Supreme Court will decide if President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship is valid.
  • Trump's executive order narrows citizenship rights for children born in the U.S. to parents who are not citizens or lawful residents, effective February 19, 2025.
  • The ruling could clarify the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which traditionally guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil.
  • Lower courts have issued injunctions against the order, but the Supreme Court's decision will address the legality of Trump's actions.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

