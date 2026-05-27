Trump’s Board of Peace faces funding questions as official account sits empty: Report

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images
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Nearly five months after President Donald Trump announced the creation of a Board of Peace to oversee post-war rebuilding and security efforts in Gaza, a new report said the organization’s main official funding mechanism still has no money in it.

The Financial Times reported the World Bank-administered fund created for the board has not received any deposits from donors. The paper cited four people familiar with the matter, including one who said “zero dollars have been deposited.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump poses with Board of Peace representatives after signing a Memorandum of Understanding during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Assembled to raise money for the rebuilding and stabilization of Gaza, Trump's Board of Peace was formally established on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in January of 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When Trump introduced the Board of Peace in January, member nations pledged roughly $7 billion toward Gaza relief efforts, while Trump promised an additional $10 billion in U.S. support.

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Money has moved through other channels 

However, the lack of deposits into the World Bank fund does not necessarily mean no money has been committed or spent elsewhere.

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Initially, at least 27 countries became members of the Board of Peace in early 2026.

According to the report, the board has also accepted funding through a JPMorgan account rather than the World Bank structure. The Financial Times said Morocco’s roughly $20 million contribution has helped support operations, including staffing costs, while the United Arab Emirates provided $100 million for a proposed Gaza police training program that has since been frozen.

A Board of Peace official told the newspaper that multiple funding paths had been established and that contributors had “opted to use other options.”

But unlike the World Bank fund, which would have formal reporting requirements for contributors and board members, the JPMorgan account does not operate under independent transparency requirements, according to the report.

Reconstruction work has not started

The board has begun planning reconstruction and security projects, but no contracts have been awarded.

The Financial Times also reported that approximately $1.2 billion in State Department aid spending tied to the board’s broader objectives has not been distributed. That funding would not go directly to the Board of Peace itself.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: Officials listen to presentations on the work of the Gaza Executive Board during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Assembled to raise money for the rebuilding and stabilization of Gaza, Trump's Board of Peace was formally established on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in January of 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A congressional aide told the paper the board would not receive U.S. funds until financial controls and oversight mechanisms are established.

The State Department said it continues to support Trump’s broader vision for the Board of Peace and is reviewing how existing programs and coordination efforts could support those goals.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

Billions in pledged Gaza reconstruction funds have apparently not come in through formal channels, raising documented questions about oversight of the U.S.-linked international aid commitments.

US funds are on hold

According to a congressional aide, approximately $1.2 billion in State Department aid tied to the board's objectives has not been distributed, pending financial controls and oversight mechanisms.

Oversight gaps are documented

Unlike the World Bank fund, the JPMorgan account used to move some contributions does not operate under independent transparency requirements, according to the Financial Times report.

No reconstruction work yet

The Board of Peace has begun planning, but has awarded no contracts, meaning no rebuilding activity has started nearly five months after the initiative was announced.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

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Sources

  1. The Financial Times
  2. Straight Arrow

Sources

  1. The Financial Times
  2. Straight Arrow