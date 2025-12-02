As doubts swirl about President Donald Trump’s physical condition, his doctor says “advanced imaging tests” on his cardiovascular system and abdomen show he is in “excellent” health. However, medical experts quoted by The New York Times and other outlets suggest Trump’s doctor provided an inconclusive report and question why the imaging tests were performed.

The White House released a physician’s report Monday, a day after Trump claimed an MRI last month produced a “perfect” result. However, Trump said he didn’t know what part of his body had been examined.

It is unclear whether doctors performed an MRI or some other type of imaging. Regardless, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the procedure as routine.

”The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function,” Leavitt told reporters.

She said that “this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health. “

Background on exam and President Trump’s health

Trump, 79, underwent the medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October. At the time, the White House called it a “scheduled follow-up evaluation.” When pressed about it by reporters, the president insisted he did not know what doctors were looking for when he underwent the magnetic resonance imaging.

Reddit Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM Although there is no official requirement, Presidents often undergo a physical exam once a year at Walter Reed Medical Center, unless there is a pressing medical issue.

Business and other leaders sometimes get an “executive physical,” which includes an MRI, in order to identify health concerns.

Trump is the oldest person to ever take the oath of office. In July, the White House revealed that he was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, which led to swelling of the legs. In addition, he was also suffering from bruising on his hand, which the White House attributed to his frequent hand-shaking and aspirin use.

Trump has said he “aced” a cognitive test during the October exam. In the past, he has contrasted himself with former President Joe Biden, who left office at age 82 amid questions about possible cognitive issues.

Reaction to White House release

The Washington Post reported that some physicians not associated with the White House had mixed reactions to the report by Trump’s physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbella. Some praised the administration for releasing details, while others questioned why Trump underwent imaging tests if doctors did not suspect an illness.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was the late Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, told The Post that an MRI or CT scan “is absolutely not part of standard preventative imaging” for a man of Trump’s age. He called such tests “off-cycle.”

Dr. Jeffrey A. Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, told the Times that “there is no medical specialty that recommends that an otherwise asymptomatic individual get imaging.”