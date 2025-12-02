Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump’s doctor says his health is ‘excellent,’ but questions remain

Craig Nigrelli
President Donald Trump’s doctor says “advanced imaging tests” on his cardiovascular system and abdomen show he is in “excellent” health.
Image credit: John McDonnell/Getty Images
Summary

Trump's health 'excellent'

A report by President Donald Trump’s doctor says imaging tests show he is in “excellent” health despite public doubts.

Some questions unanswered

The statement, which followed nearly two months of questions about why Trump underwent an MRI, didn’t explain why the tests were necessary.

Trump among oldest presidents

The 79-year-old Trump is the oldest person ever sworn in as president. Former President Joe Biden was 82 when he left office.

Full story

As doubts swirl about President Donald Trump’s physical condition, his doctor says “advanced imaging tests” on his cardiovascular system and abdomen show he is in “excellent” health. However, medical experts quoted by The New York Times and other outlets suggest Trump’s doctor provided an inconclusive report and question why the imaging tests were performed.

The White House released a physician’s report Monday, a day after Trump claimed an MRI last month produced a “perfect” result. However, Trump said he didn’t know what part of his body had been examined.

It is unclear whether doctors performed an MRI or some other type of imaging. Regardless, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the procedure as routine.

”The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function,” Leavitt told reporters

She said that “this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health. “

Background on exam and President Trump’s health

Trump, 79, underwent the medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October. At the time, the White House called it a “scheduled follow-up evaluation.” When pressed about it by reporters, the president insisted he did not know what doctors were looking for when he underwent the magnetic resonance imaging. 

Although there is no official requirement, Presidents often undergo a physical exam once a year at Walter Reed Medical Center, unless there is a pressing medical issue.

Business and other leaders sometimes get an “executive physical,” which includes an MRI, in order to identify health concerns. 

Trump is the oldest person to ever take the oath of office. In July, the White House revealed that he was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, which led to swelling of the legs. In addition, he was also suffering from bruising on his hand, which the White House attributed to his frequent hand-shaking and aspirin use.

Trump has said he “aced” a cognitive test during the October exam. In the past, he has contrasted himself with former President Joe Biden, who left office at age 82 amid questions about possible cognitive issues. 

Reaction to White House release 

The Washington Post reported that some physicians not associated with the White House had mixed reactions to the report by Trump’s physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbella. Some praised the administration for releasing details, while others questioned why Trump underwent imaging tests if doctors did not suspect an illness.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was the late Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, told The Post that an MRI or CT scan “is absolutely not part of standard preventative imaging” for a man of Trump’s age. He called such tests “off-cycle.”

Dr. Jeffrey A. Linder, chief of general internal medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, told the Times that “there is no medical specialty that recommends that an otherwise asymptomatic individual get imaging.”

Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Public scrutiny of President Donald Trump's health and the transparency of medical disclosures reflect ongoing concerns about the fitness of political leaders to serve and the credibility of information released by government officials.

Presidential health transparency

Questions over the completeness and clarity of the president's medical reporting highlight the importance of accurate information about the health of national leaders.

Public trust in official statements

Differing views among medical professionals and contrasting statements from the White House raise issues about transparency and trust in official communications.

Standards for executive medical exams

Debate among medical experts over the appropriateness of advanced imaging in executive physicals for asymptomatic individuals sheds light on best practices and evolving norms for high-profile health assessments.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 230 media outlets

Context corner

Presidential health is often a subject of public scrutiny, especially for older leaders. Both President Trump and his predecessor were closely watched regarding their physical and cognitive health due to their age while in office.

Oppo research

Democratic leaders and critics like Tim Walz have openly questioned the administration's transparency about Trump's health, citing concerns over his age and mental capacity and urging full disclosure of his medical records.

Quote bank

"President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels"—Dr. Sean Barbabella, as quoted by multiple sources.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Trump's "extreme age" and the "mysterious" nature of his MRI, using terms like "admits" and "claims" to cast doubt on the White House's "preventative" explanation, often citing experts who deem it "almost laughable.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally convey the White House's statements and acknowledge "speculation" without the left's skepticism or the right's celebratory tone.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the "perfect" or "excellent" results as a triumph, "shaming Democrats" and "crushing another legacy media narrative," employing combative language like "STUNS The Fake News" and "clowned you.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

230 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Trump underwent an MRI for cardiovascular and abdominal checks, which the White House described as "perfectly normal" and indicative of excellent health.
  • Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump's abdominal imaging results were also "perfectly normal" with "no acute or chronic concerns."
  • Dr. Sean Barbabella's memo indicated that the MRI was part of a standard evaluation for men of Trump's age, aimed at maintaining health over the long term.
  • Trump himself has admitted uncertainty about the exact purpose of the MRI but claimed it was "perfect" and acceptable to release the results.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec 01, 2025, the White House released a memorandum from Sean Barbabella explaining President Donald Trump's October MRI as part of a comprehensive executive physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
  • Because men in his age group benefit from thorough screening, Sean Barbabella said the imaging was preventative and standard to evaluate cardiovascular and abdominal health after President Donald Trump said he 'had no idea' what was scanned, prompting Gov. Tim Walz to demand release in October.
  • The doctor summarized that "Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused," Barbabella wrote.
  • The White House released the memo but withheld the MRI images, despite the scan occurring during President Donald Trump's second yearly check-up in six months.
  • Given his age and prior diagnosis, President Donald Trump, age 79, faces scrutiny over chronic venous insufficiency and a 39% decrease in public appearances noted last week by The New York Times.

Key points from the Right

  • The White House released President Donald Trump's MRI results, stating they were 'perfectly normal' and showed excellent cardiovascular and abdominal health.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the MRI was a routine preventive check for men in Trump's age group.
  • Governor Tim Walz called for the release of Trump's MRI results after Trump attacked him on social media, creating pressure for transparency.
  • Physician Sean Barbabella noted the absence of any "acute or chronic concerns", affirming that 'everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The Washington Post

