Trump’s European allies criticize war in Iran; Trump says CNN under investigation

In this Media Miss Minute, some of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Europe are starting to split with him over the Iran war. And the Trump administration is investigating how CNN reported the news of the two-week ceasefire with Iran.

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Media Miss by the right: Some European MAGA allies distance themselves from Trump’s Iran war

Some of Trump’s biggest right-wing allies in Europe are starting to criticize the war with Iran.

According to The Associated Press, the leader of France’s National Rally Party called Trump’s war goals “erratic,” and the head of the Alternative for Germany Party has urged American troops to leave their bases.

And Italy’s premier refused to let the U.S. use a Sicilian air base to launch attacks on Iran.

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Media Miss by the left: Trump claims ‘authorities’ are investigating CNN

Trump says “authorities” are investigating CNN over the way it reported the ceasefire in Iran.

In its live blog, CNN shared a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council in which it claimed to have “achieved a great victory.” Trump responded in a post on social media. “Fake news CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement,” he wrote.

CNN is standing by the statement, saying it came from official Iranian channels.

It was not the only news outlet to report the statement.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.