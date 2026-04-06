Trump’s expletive-laden Iran ultimatum draws backlash from Democrats and Greene

Democratic lawmakers are escalating their response to President Donald Trump’s Easter post threatening strikes on Iranian infrastructure, with some openly questioning his fitness for office and raising the possibility of removal.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday, Trump wrote that Tuesday would be “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” in Iran and demanded Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, using explicit language in the post.

“Open the F—-n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH,” he wrote.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Lawmakers question president’s fitness

Several Democrats openly questioned Trump’s fitness for office and called for action to end the war.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., described the post as “the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual” and said Congress must act to stop the conflict.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said in a post on X that members of Trump’s Cabinet should consider invoking the 25th Amendment, calling the comments “completely, utterly unhinged.”

“If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment,” Murphy wrote. “He’s already killed thousands. He’s going to kill thousands more.”

If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.



This is completely, utterly unhinged. He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more. pic.twitter.com/vB0TAp3RuK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a post the president was “ranting like an unhinged madman” and warned the language risks war crimes and damages alliances.

“This is who he is, but this is not who we are,” Schumer wrote. “Our country deserves so much better.”

In a video posted on YouTube, Rep. Rebecca Balint, D-Vt., also questioned Trump’s stability, calling the post “dangerous” and urging Republican colleagues to respond.

“Let’s see what my Republican colleagues say to this completely unmoored batty dangerous desperate post,” she said.

Criticism extends beyond Democrats

Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene sharply criticized the post, calling it “madness” and urging members of the administration to intervene.

In a lengthy statement on X, Greene said Trump had “gone insane” and argued that escalating strikes would harm civilians and contradict his prior commitments on foreign policy.

“Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians,” she wrote. “This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most.”

Her comments are a clear break from a previous longtime supporter who has recently opposed U.S. military action tied to the Iran conflict.

Lawmakers challenge strategy and tone

Other Democrats shifted to the administration’s handling of the war and how it’s being sold publicly.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said threats against civilian infrastructure and rhetoric toward Iran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz and called for a negotiated settlement.

“Let me tell you what won’t open the Strait of Hormuz, threatening war crimes of bombing indiscriminately power plants,” Khanna said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “What we need is statesmanship like President Obama had.”

On NBC, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., described the language as “embarrassing and juvenile” and said the administration has not presented a clear plan or built support from allies.

“What we really see from the administration in this war is the absence of a plan, the absence of a clear rationale, no effort to get allies on board and thus deep unpopularity of this war with the American public,” he said.

Escalating pressure over the strait

As Straight Arrow News has reported, at the center of this standoff is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route that has been largely shut since the start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Iran to reopen the passage and has warned of further strikes if it remains closed.

Iranian officials have said the strait will not reopen without compensation tied to war-related damages.