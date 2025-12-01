Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump’s former personal lawyer is unlawfully serving as US attorney, court says

Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer is serving unlawfully as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a federal appeals court found Monday.
Image credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Court ruling

A federal appeals court unanimously found that Alina Habba is serving unlawfully as U.S. attorney for New Jersey. A lower court previously reached the same conclusion in August 2025.

Appointment procedures

According to the appeals court, the method used by the administration to install Habba does not follow the required legal and constitutional procedures for appointing U.S. attorneys.

Other disputed appointments

District court judges found that the U.S. attorneys serving the Central District of California and the District of Nevada are also serving unlawfully. Lindsey Halligan's appointment to the Northern District of New York faces scrutiny, as a judge cited her allegedly unlawful service when dismissing indictments against James Comey and Letitia James.

Full story

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer is serving unlawfully as U.S. attorney for New Jersey, a federal appeals court found Monday. The court found that the administration violated the law when it used a series of moves to install Alina Habba into the position.

“Under the Government’s delegation theory, Habba may avoid the gauntlet of presidential appointment and Senate confirmation and serve as the de facto U.S. Attorney indefinitely,” the unanimous three-judge panel wrote. “This view is so broad that it bypasses the constitutional (appointment and Senate confirmation) process entirely.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The ruling comes after a lower court reached the same conclusion in August 2025.

US attorney cases

Habba’s appointment is not the only one that attorneys are questioning. However, her case is the first to be heard by a federal appeals court.

District court judges recently found that the U.S. attorneys serving the Central District of California and the District of Nevada are also serving unlawfully. The Trump administration is appealing those cases.

Lindsey Halligan’s appointment to the Northern District of New York is also pending after a judge threw out indictments against James Comey and Letitia James, saying Halligan was serving unlawfully.

120-day limit

At the core of U.S. attorney disputes is a 120-day limit for interim U.S. attorneys that the attorney general appoints. The law limits interim attorneys to 120 days, after which the district court must either extend the official’s term or appoint a new U.S. attorney until the vacancy is filled. 

Regarding Habba, a lower court judge ruled that her 120-day period ended in July.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A federal appeals court ruling on Alina Habba's appointment as U.S. attorney for New Jersey highlights the legal and constitutional limits on temporary federal appointments and may affect how administrations fill key law enforcement roles without Senate approval.

Federal appointment processes

The court's decision underscores statutory and constitutional requirements for U.S. attorney appointments, emphasizing the limitations on executive authority in bypassing Senate confirmation processes.

Separation of powers

The case involves judicial review of executive actions, reinforcing the role of the courts in checking presidential and attorney general attempts to circumvent established legal procedures for appointing top federal prosecutors.

Nationwide legal implications

According to multiple sources, the ruling may set a precedent affecting other disputed U.S. attorney appointments, with similar legal challenges ongoing in other federal districts and possible Supreme Court review.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 21 media outlets

Context corner

The Federal Vacancies Reform Act was established to regulate temporary federal office appointments. U.S. attorney positions require presidential nomination and Senate confirmation but can be temporarily filled under strict time and procedural limits.

Oppo research

Opponents argue that bypassing Senate confirmation undermines democratic oversight and risks politicizing federal law enforcement offices. Critics also highlight potential precedent for circumventing legal limits on temporary appointments.

Policy impact

The court decision could influence how future U.S. attorneys are appointed, requiring stricter adherence to federal laws and potentially prompting Congressional review or reform of appointment statutes.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the ruling as a consequence of "unusual tactics" involving "largely unqualified" appointees, highlighting "far-reaching consequences" for other appointments.
  • Media outlets in the center offer more procedural details and characterize the ruling as a "rebuke" to the administration.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the event as a "setback" for Trump, often identifying Habba as a "fiery Trump loyalist.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

21 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal appeals court ruled that Alina Habba is disqualified as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor, stating her appointment was unlawful due to lacking Senate confirmation after her interim term expired.
  • Judges questioned the legality of Habba's tenure following challenges to her authority to prosecute cases after her interim position expired.
  • The Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling, asserting that Trump had the authority to appoint Habba under federal law.
  • The ruling follows other challenges to Trump administration appointments, indicating ongoing scrutiny of federal prosecutors' legitimacy in various states.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A federal appeals court disqualified Alina Habba, a former Trump lawyer, from serving as the US Attorney for New Jersey.
  • Earlier this year, federal judges in New Jersey replaced Habba as her interim term expired, and Pam Bondi, Attorney General, reinstalled her amid refusal from Cory Booker and Andy Kim, U.S. Senators from New Jersey.
  • The court ruled that Habba's appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and the Trump administration's attempt to install her was improper.
  • The ruling could have nationwide implications for federal prosecutors installed in a similar manner as Habba.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Alina Habba has been disqualified from serving as the top prosecutor in New Jersey by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, marking a setback for Donald Trump.
  • The court found that a lower court was correct in ruling Habba's appointment as unlawful.
  • The Trump administration may seek a full panel review or appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the decision.
  • Habba's inability to gain Senate confirmation is linked to opposition from New Jersey's Democratic senators, Cory Booker and Andy Kim.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CNN

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.