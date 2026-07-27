Trump’s mail voting order could leave states with different election rules

William Jackson
Key parts of President Donald Trump’s mail-in voting order will remain blocked in 23 states after a federal appeals court refused to let the administration move forward with them before the midterm elections.
Image credit: Weston Hancock/SOPA Images via Reuters Connect

Key parts of President Donald Trump’s mail-in voting order will remain blocked in 23 states after a federal appeals court refused to let the administration move forward with them before the midterm elections.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected the Trump administration’s request to let the order move forward in states that sued over it. The court said state and local officials, not the executive branch, are responsible for running federal elections.

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The order and ruling

Trump’s March executive order directed the Department of Homeland Security to help create state-by-state lists of citizens to determine voter eligibility. It also called on the U.S. Postal Service to verify voters using lists provided by states.

The Postal Service later proposed rules requiring states to provide voter information before the agency would deliver mail ballots. Postmaster General David Steiner told Congress in June that, under the proposed rule, the agency would not deliver ballots for states that refused to provide the required lists.

The appeals court said the order would create “unprecedented levels” of federal involvement in state election administration. The judges also said allowing the changes before November could “sow confusion” and threaten to disenfranchise eligible voters.

The ruling only applies to the 23 states that challenged the order. That means voters could face different rules depending on where they live.

The legal picture is complicated by a separate appeals court decision that set aside a wider injunction. It is still unclear whether the Postal Service will try to apply the proposed changes outside the 23 states covered by the remaining block. A Postal Service spokesperson declined to say whether the agency would move forward, citing pending litigation.

The Justice Department has indicated it may ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Mail-in voter claims

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims that mail-in voting is vulnerable to widespread fraud, even though studies have found fraud involving mail ballots to be rare.

A Brookings Institution analysis found an average mail-voting fraud rate of about four cases for every 10 million mail votes across the 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 general elections. The conservative Heritage Foundation’s election fraud database lists 387 cases involving absentee ballots across elections recorded since 1982.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Mail-in voting rules for the 2026 midterms differ by state, and the legal status of a proposed Postal Service ballot-delivery requirement remains unresolved for tens of millions of voters.

Rules vary by where you live

The court block applies only to the 23 states that sued, meaning mail-ballot procedures may differ significantly depending on a voter's state of residence.

Ballot delivery still uncertain

The Postal Service declined to say whether it will apply its proposed ballot-delivery restrictions outside the 23 blocked states, leaving that question unresolved.

Supreme Court review possible

The Justice Department has indicated it may ask the Supreme Court to intervene, which could alter the rules before the midterm elections.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The White House
  3. ABC News
  4. Brookings Institution

Media landscape

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173 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. Appeals court upheld a lower court injunction blocking the USPS from enforcing Trump's March executive order on mail-in voting in 23 states and D.C..
  • The executive order was ruled as unconstitutional federal interference in states' constitutional authority to manage elections, requiring USPS to control mail ballot designs and only send ballots to states that provide unredacted voter files to DHS.
  • The order threatens criminal penalties against state and local officials who do not comply, which the court found could coerce officials despite the administration's denial.
  • The court highlighted that the order imposes immediate operational and financial burdens on states and noted officials would likely comply due to fears of criminal prosecution.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, the Boston-based 1st Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the administration's request to lift an injunction, maintaining the block on Trump's executive order affecting mail-in voting in 23 states.
  • President Donald Trump signed the order in March, directing Homeland Security to compile voter eligibility lists and requiring the Postal Service to restrict mail-in ballot delivery.
  • District Judge Indira Talwani, appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, ruled the president lacks authority to regulate election procedures; the Constitution assigns the role of administering federal elections to states.
  • The appeals court, in a 2-1 ruling, rejected the Justice Department's argument that lawsuits were premature; the Justice Department warned it may ask the Supreme Court to intervene.
  • Voting rules remain blocked ahead of November elections that will decide control of Congress, as Trump prioritizes approval of voting restrictions in the SAVE America Act.

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Key points from the Right

  • A U.S. Appeals court ruled to maintain a lower court injunction blocking the enforcement of an executive order on mail-in voting in 23 states and the District of Columbia.
  • The order directs the Postal Service to withhold mail-in ballots from states that do not share voter rolls and requires citizenship verification, but courts found it likely exceeded presidential authority and interfered with state control over elections.
  • The courts acknowledged disruptions to election planning caused by the order and allowed ongoing judicial review despite arguments that the policies were not finalized.
  • The order was justified by claims of foreign interference and noncitizen voter registrations, citing concerns over election integrity.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The White House
  3. ABC News
  4. Brookings Institution