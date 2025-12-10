Trump’s mortgages mirror fraud he’s accused rivals of; ICE says Illinois ignores 1,700+ detainment orders

In this Media Miss Minute, a look at how President Donald Trump’s past mortgage filings might qualify as mortgage fraud under his own standards. Plus, ICE accuses Illinois of releasing hundreds of dangerous offenders by disregarding detainer requests.

Media Miss by the right: Trump’s mortgages resemble the fraud he has alleged against others

A new ProPublica report finds that Trump’s former mortgages on two Palm Beach homes in the 1990s closely resemble the conduct he has called “mortgage fraud” when accusing political rivals.

According to the investigation, Trump listed both Palm Beach homes as his primary residence on two new mortgages filed just weeks apart. Records show he was living in New York at the time, not Florida.

ProPublica reported that the homes functioned as investment properties next to his Mar-a-Lago property rather than as primary residences.

Trump has publicly accused New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud for similar issues involving multiple primary-residence filings. Both James and Cook have denied wrongdoing.

The report notes that, under Trump’s own publicly stated criteria, his filings would also constitute fraud.

Media Miss by the left: ICE warns Illinois’ handling of immigration detainers risks public safety

The Department of Homeland Security claims that Illinois officials have ignored 1,768 ICE detainment orders since January.

ICE reports that over 4,000 non-U.S. citizens in Illinois custody have pending detainer requests, involving individuals charged with crimes such as homicide, assault, drug offenses, and weapons violations.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said he supports deporting individuals who commit crimes, but maintains that undocumented immigrants without criminal records should be allowed to stay in the state.

Federal officials warn that the state’s refusal to honor detainers could pose broader public safety risks.

