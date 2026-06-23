Trump’s new intelligence chief starts purge of agency workforce

Shea Taylor
President Donald Trump's new Acting Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte, has begun firing employees as part of a downsizing effort.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

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President Donald Trump’s new Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Bill Pulte is already working to reshape the agency. Just days after taking over the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Pulte has begun firing employees as part of a broader downsizing effort.

Straight Arrow first reported last week that Pulte visited ODNI headquarters before his official start date to assess the agency’s operations and staffing. When announcing the appointment, Trump said he wanted Pulte to “execute the immediate and needed downsizing of the office.”

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One source told CNN that the National Counterterrorism Center and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center are expected to be among the hardest hit.

A source familiar with the process told multiple news outlets, “The deep state firings have begun.”

A controversial pick

Pulte officially took over the ODNI last Friday despite concerns from lawmakers in both parties about his lack of intelligence experience. His role is expected to be temporary.

Trump has nominated Jay Clayton to lead the agency permanently, but put that nomination on hold last week during a standoff with Congress.

Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Before joining the intelligence community, Pulte served as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Under that role, he went after several of Trump’s perceived political rivals, launching multiple mortgage fraud investigations against people like New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Critics of Pulte’s job change have raised concerns over Pulte’s potential to push Trump’s agenda within the intelligence community.

“This appointment speaks volumes about what this president expects from the nation’s top intelligence official,” Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement on June 2. “Rather than selecting a respected national security professional capable of delivering independent judgments, the president has chosen an official who has demonstrated not just willingness but eagerness to use the authorities of government to pursue political retribution.”

Pulte can legally only serve 210 days as Acting DNI.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The federal agency created after 9/11 to coordinate terrorism prevention is undergoing active staff cuts, with sources telling multiple outlets that firings began Monday at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under its new acting director.

Counterterrorism staffing is shrinking

According to sources, the National Counterterrorism Center — built specifically to detect and prevent terrorist attacks — is expected to be among the hardest hit by the cuts, following a reduction of more than 500 ODNI staffers already carried out in 2025.

A surveillance law has lapsed

The article states that Pulte's appointment contributed to the lapse of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a law that allows the government to collect communications of foreign targets abroad without a warrant.

No permanent intelligence chief is in place

Trump halted the Senate confirmation of his permanent DNI nominee hours before a scheduled hearing, leaving an acting director with no intelligence background overseeing 18 agencies, a situation the New York Times reported could last through August, citing an administration official.

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Fear No Fact.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the ODNI shake-up as a source-based personnel move in progress, stressing “firings now underway” and the uncertainty around how many jobs are affected.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a triumph over the “Deep State,” using terms like “BREAKING,” “slashing jobs,” and “deep state” to cast the cuts as aggressive and ideological.

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Media landscape

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24 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Firings have started at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under acting director Bill Pulte, who is downsizing staff and reverting employees to home agencies as requested by President Donald Trump.
  • Bill Pulte, who lacks national security experience, has ordered significant job reductions, including at the National Counterterrorism Center.
  • Top Democrats on the Senate and House Intelligence Committees warned that large staff cuts could jeopardize national security and urged consultation with Congress.
  • President Trump named Bill Pulte acting director on June 19 and requested immediate downsizing; he later paused the nomination of Jay Clayton as Pulte's permanent replacement.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte began large-scale firings at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence after President Donald Trump tasked him with "downsizing" the agency and reverting staff to their home agencies.
  • Pulte arrived at the agency a day early last week, demanding employee lists and catching outgoing director Tulsi Gabbard off-guard, whose "ODNI 2.0" plan had previously fired roughly 40 percent of the workforce.
  • Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Jim Himes wrote to Pulte on Monday, warning that cuts risk "jeopardizing the mission of an organization explicitly created after 9/11 to prevent any future such terrorist attack."
  • The lawmakers also cautioned Pulte against declassifying intelligence for "partisan political purposes," citing his record as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency where he referred Trump's political foes for prosecution.

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Key points from the Right

  • Bill Pulte began workforce reductions at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence following directives from President Donald Trump to shrink the agency and reduce its bureaucracy.
  • Pulte's appointment and actions prompted resistance from congressional leaders, including Senator Mark Warner and Representative Jim Himes, who raised concerns about his qualifications and the potential impact on national security.
  • Critics warned that significant staff cuts could weaken the ODNI's ability to coordinate intelligence amid complex global security threats.
  • Supporters argue that the restructuring could improve efficiency by reducing administrative layers and returning personnel to their original intelligence organizations.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News