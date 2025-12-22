Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump’s new move to acquire Greenland sparks diplomatic row with Denmark

William Jackson
A diplomatic row is escalating between the U.S. and Denmark over the future of Greenland. President Donald Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as U.S. special envoy to Greenland on Sunday, prompting Denmark to summon the U.S. ambassador. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed deep anger over the appointment, calling it "totally unacceptable."
Image credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Summary

New envoy

President Donald Trump named Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry special envoy to Greenland. Landry said his job is “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

Danish reaction

Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called the move “totally unacceptable” and said the U.S. ambassador will be summoned for an explanation.

Strategic context

Trump has argued the U.S. needs Greenland for national security and has refused to rule out force to secure it. The Arctic island is mineral-rich and strategically located on the shortest missile route between Russia and the U.S.

Full story

A diplomatic row is escalating between the U.S. and Denmark over the future of Greenland. President Donald Trump appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry to serve as U.S. special envoy to Greenland on Sunday, prompting Denmark to summon the U.S. ambassador for an explanation.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen expressed deep anger over the appointment of an envoy to the semiautonomous territory, calling it “totally unacceptable.”

Trump has said he wants to “get” Greenland, even if using force was necessary. In a post on X, Landry made clear the intention of the president’s move: “It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”  

Denmark ruled Greenland from the early 1700s until 1979, when home rule began.

Rasmussen told local media that Denmark’s Foreign Ministry will summon the U.S. ambassador “in the coming days” to discussLandry’s appointment. He emphasized that the Danish kingdom is a unified entity including the Faroe Islands and Greenland, warning that Copenhagen “cannot accept” any attempts to erode that sovereignty.

How Trump describes the role

Trump announced Landry’s appointment in a Truth Social post. He said Landry — who will not resign as governor —  “understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security.”

He added that Landry “will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.”

However, Rasmussen said in a statement that the appointment “confirms the continued American interest in Greenland.”

“We insist that everyone — including the U.S. — must show respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen of Greenland said in a Facebook post that the appointment “doesn’t change anything for us here at home.”

“We will determine our future ourselves,” Nielsen said.

The Associated Press cites a recent Danish intelligence assessment warning that Washington is leveraging its economic might to “assert its will” globally and characterizes the U.S. approach as threatening to use force against “friend and foe alike” amid intensifying great-power competition in the Arctic.

Trump’s Greenland push collides with sovereignty claims

Trump has argued since returning to office this year that controlling Greenland is vital for national security, and he has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it. Situated between North America and Europe, the territory occupies a critical strategic position on the shortest route for missiles between Russia and the United States.

Leaders of both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly said the island is not for sale and that Greenland will determine its own future. Nielsen wrote on social media that “Greenland is our country” and that “territorial integrity must be respected.” He stressed that “Greenland belongs to Greenlanders.”

Polling has shown that a majority of Greenland’s 57,000 residents favor independence from Copenhagen, but they have no desire to be annexed by Washington. Denmark also summoned the U.S. ambassador in August after reports of attempted interference in Greenland. Danish media reported on covert operations involving people connected to Trump, including efforts in Nuuk to gauge local support for an American presence.

William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Why this story matters

The appointment of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as U.S. special envoy to Greenland has triggered a diplomatic dispute with Denmark, raising questions about sovereignty, international law and evolving U.S. interests in the Arctic region.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity

Danish officials, including Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, strongly asserted that Greenland's status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark must be respected, highlighting the centrality of sovereignty to international relations.

Strategic Arctic interests

The story underscores renewed U.S. focus on Greenland due to its strategic geographic position and mineral resources, reflecting broader global competition in the Arctic among powers such as the United States, Russia and China.

International diplomatic tensions

Trump’s appointment of Landry and stated aim to make Greenland part of the U.S. led to the Danish government summoning the U.S. ambassador and public objections from both Denmark and Greenland, illustrating ongoing diplomatic strains between NATO allies.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 236 media outlets

Context corner

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and has the right to declare independence. The island has been viewed as strategically important for military and economic reasons, influencing multiple nations' interests in the Arctic region.

Do the math

Greenland covers more than 2 million square kilometers, with 80% permanently covered in ice. According to recent opinion polls, about 85% of Greenlanders oppose joining the United States, while only 6% support it.

History lesson

Historically, the U.S. has expressed interest in Greenland before: in 1946, President Harry Truman offered to purchase the island. The issue was revisited during Trump's first and now second term, with both attempts rejected by Denmark and Greenland.

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. Barron's
  3. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Greenland envoy appointment with alarm, emphasizing Denmark's "deeply upset" or "fuming" reaction and portraying Trump's intent to "make country part of the US" as a "threat," highlighting past mentions of "military force."
  • Media outlets in the center remain neutral, noting the event "amid tensions" or "sparking fresh row."
  • Media outlets on the right highlight the "Republican" envoy as a "GREAT Governor" and the appointment as "crucial" for "national security," de-emphasizing military force and acknowledging Denmark's "Furious" response.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

236 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the special envoy for Greenland, emphasizing the island's importance for national security and U.S. interests.
  • Landry expressed his honor in taking the voluntary role, stating it would not interfere with his governorship.
  • Greenland and Denmark have asserted that the island is not for sale and emphasized the need for respect in cooperation with the U.S.
  • Trump's administration highlighted the strategic significance of Greenland amid rising tensions with Russia and increasing U.S. focus on the Arctic.

Key points from the Center

  • On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as U.S. special envoy to Greenland in posts and White House statements.
  • The move follows Trump’s repeated emphasis that Greenland is essential to U.S. national security and resource interests, reviving talk of increased control over the mineral-rich island.
  • The governor called the appointment a volunteer role and wrote it honored him to serve to make Greenland part of the U.S., while remaining Louisiana governor until 2028.
  • Denmark reacted by summoning U.S. Ambassador Ken Howery and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said he is "deeply angered by the appointment and the statement, which I find totally unacceptable," demanding respect for Denmark’s territorial integrity.
  • Beyond the headline, the island’s strategic location and local opinion show Greenland, strategically located between North America and Europe, faces rising Chinese and Russian Arctic interest, while its 57,000 people favor independence but not U.S. incorporation.

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as the U.S. special envoy to Greenland, emphasizing its importance to national security.
  • Danish officials, including Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, expressed concern over Landry's appointment, emphasizing that Greenland is not for sale.
  • Gov. Jeff Landry expressed gratitude for the role, stating it is an honor to represent the U.S. in making Greenland a part of it while maintaining his gubernatorial position.
  • Greenland's prime minister and other officials reaffirmed the territory's right to determine its own future, opposing any attempts for U.S. annexation.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. Barron's
  3. The Associated Press

