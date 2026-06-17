Newly renovated Reflecting Pool is already fighting an old problem

Jason K. Morrell
It's only been two weeks since the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool reopened after controversial renovations, but algae is already popping up.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

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Less than two weeks after reopening from a Trump-backed renovation, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is being treated for a widespread algae bloom that has turned large portions of the water green.

National Park Service crews spent Tuesday vacuuming algae from the pool and adding hydrogen peroxide to the water, while Interior Department officials defended a renovation project that was supposed to deliver a cleaner, leak-free reflecting pool ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday celebrations next month.

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Crews move quickly after algae spreads

The pool was refilled earlier this month after a renovation that included leak repairs, a new filtration system and a blue liner that President Donald Trump promoted as a major upgrade to one of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks.

Algae showed up almost immediately.

By Tuesday, crews were using a combination of ozone-based filtration and hydrogen peroxide treatments to get the bloom under control. Interior officials said the algae had already been killed and that workers were focused on removing it from the water.

U.S. National Park Service employees use a vacuum pump to clean algae off the bottom of the newly repainted Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Due to deploying the advanced nanobubbler technology, the algae is dead and being vacuumed up as we speak,” an Interior Department spokesperson told CNN.

The administration has argued the algae originated in water that sat stagnant inside supply lines during construction and was carried into the pool when it was refilled.

The filtration system itself was a key part of the renovation. Interior officials say the ozone-injected nanobubbler technology was installed specifically to combat contaminants, pathogens and the algae problems that have repeatedly plagued the reflecting pool.

A problem that outlived multiple renovations

The algae bloom may be new, but the problem is not.

The reflecting pool underwent a major restoration during the Obama administration in 2012. That project cost roughly $34 million and was intended to address many of the same issues, including leaks, stagnant water and recurring algae growth. Within weeks of reopening, algae had returned.

The Washington Monument is seen in distance as workmen finish up the final stages of the Reflecting Pool restoration project August 13, 2012, in Washington, DC. (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/GettyImages)

Several experts told CNN and Politico that the basic conditions that allow algae to thrive remain difficult to overcome in a shallow body of water that sits in the summer heat.

Brooks Barrett, an algae specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, said removing the current bloom will not eliminate the need for constant management.

“It would be an ongoing filtration management thing going on,” Barrett told CNN.

Former National Park Service regional director Kym Hall was even more direct.

“If this problem could have been easily solved or cheaply solved, somebody would have freaking done it,” Hall told Politico.

A $14 million fix meets a familiar challenge

Trump made the reflecting pool renovation a personal priority this year, frequently criticizing its appearance and promising a cleaner, more attractive landmark before the July 4 celebrations.

The project’s cost ultimately climbed above $14 million, according to federal spending records cited by multiple news outlets. In addition to repairs and filtration upgrades, the administration coated the bottom of the pool with what Trump called an “American Flag Blue” liner.

A view of the application of blue sealant onto the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall is seen from the Washington Monument on May 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

“We made the surface as good as it can be,” Trump said in May. “No leaks. No problems.”

The renovation also drew criticism from preservation groups that objected to the color change and from watchdogs who questioned the project’s cost and contracting process.

Interior officials maintain the work addressed long-standing structural issues and insist the new filtration system will produce cleaner water over time.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A $14 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, completed ahead of July 4 celebrations, developed a widespread algae bloom within days of reopening, requiring active remediation by National Park Service crews.

July 4 visit expectations

Visitors planning trips to the National Mall for the nation's 250th birthday celebrations may encounter a pool still undergoing algae cleanup, according to the current remediation timeline.

Recurring public works costs

Federal spending records cited by multiple outlets show the renovation exceeded $14 million, following a roughly $34 million restoration in 2012 that faced the same algae problem within weeks.

Experts flag ongoing upkeep

An algae specialist at the Smithsonian and a former NPS regional director both said the pool's conditions require continuous management, not a one-time fix, according to CNN and Politico.

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Behind the numbers

The pool holds roughly 6.5–6.75 million gallons of water across more than 300,000 square feet — larger than 10 Olympic-sized pools. Before renovation, it leaked 16 million gallons of water per year. The renovation cost rose from an initial estimate of $1.8 million to at least $14.2 million, with total contracts reaching $14.8 million. The Obama-era renovation cost $34–35.3 million.

Debunking

Some conservative commentators and social media users claimed the algae bloom was deliberate sabotage by Democrats or anti-Trump actors. Scientists and pool experts attributed the bloom to natural factors: warm summer temperatures, stagnant water, sunlight and nutrients from wildlife waste — conditions that have caused algae at the site since 1922.

History lesson

The Reflecting Pool has faced algae problems at every reopening since 1922, according to the Interior Department. After the Obama administration's $34 million renovation completed in 2012, algae returned within weeks. According to CNN, around 80 ducks were found dead in the pool within a two-day period during that period.

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Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. CNN
  3. Yahoo! News
  4. Politico
  5. The Associated Press

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Key points from the Left

  • The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, turned green with algae shortly after a $14.2 million renovation aimed at restoring its 'American flag blue' color was completed.
  • National Park Service workers poured 12% hydrogen peroxide into the pool to kill the algae, though experts expressed skepticism about its effectiveness and raised concerns about potential environmental risks.
  • The renovation included painting the pool a darker blue and installing advanced nanobubbler technology to control algae, but hot weather and environmental factors still contributed to algae growth.
  • Critics raised concerns over the no-bid contract awarded for the renovation and questioned the scientific basis of the algae treatment, while officials claimed the algae was dead and being cleaned up.

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Key points from the Center

  • Just days after a $14.2 million renovation, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool became overrun with algae, threatening preparations for the nation's 250th anniversary celebration on July 4.
  • President Donald Trump commissioned the project to seal leaks and paint the basin "American Flag Blue," previously disparaging the pool as "filthy" and "dirty" for years.
  • On Sunday, National Park Service workers in waders manually cleared algae with hand tools, while the Department of the Interior attributed the growth to "residual" material from supply lines dormant during eight weeks of construction.
  • Hans Paerl, Research Professor of Marine and Environmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told USA TODAY on Monday the pool may remain impacted by algae as temperatures rise.
  • Algae thrives in hot weather but dissipates in cooler months, experts explained, meaning July temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s may complicate efforts to restore the pool's blue appearance before Independence Day.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool reopened after a $14 million renovation by the Trump administration, which included sealing the concrete bottom with an "American flag blue" coating.
  • Despite these renovations, green algae quickly returned to the pool, a longtime issue linked to leaks and problematic piping systems.
  • The Trump administration planned to install a $1.7 million ozone nanobubbler filtration system to combat algae, but it is unclear if it has been fully implemented yet.
  • The Interior Department stated that the algae currently in the pool is dead due to this new technology and is being vacuumed up as part of regular maintenance.

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Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. CNN
  3. Yahoo! News
  4. Politico
  5. The Associated Press