Trump says Pulte won’t be permanent; CNN reports he lacked security clearance

President Donald Trump says that Bill Pulte will not be his permanent choice to lead the nation’s intelligence agencies, as new reporting raises fresh questions about the qualifications of the acting director of national intelligence.

Trump told reporters Thursday that Pulte’s appointment is temporary and that he does not expect him to remain in the job permanently.

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“It’s an acting position,” Trump told reporters. “He’s not going to be permanent.”

Pulte took over this week after the departure of Tulsi Gabbard. He remains director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, positions he will continue to hold while serving as acting DNI.

White House already looking beyond Pulte

Trump pushed back on criticism that Pulte lacks intelligence or national security experience, arguing that management ability matters more than a traditional intelligence resume.

WASHINGTON,DC – JULY 24: William J. Pulte, Director of US Federal Housing FHFA, speaks to the press at The White House on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) “I think he does, actually, because he’s smart,” Trump said when asked whether Pulte was qualified for the job. The president pointed to Pulte’s work overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and said he believes he can handle the assignment while the administration settles on a permanent nominee. For now, Pulte will oversee the office responsible for coordinating the work of 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA and NSA. Trump told reporters the search is already on for a permanent intelligence chief. “We are interviewing people right now, but it’s somebody just to take it over for a little while,” he said.

Opposition emerges from both parties

The appointment quickly became a target for Democrats and also generated skepticism from some Republicans.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the selection “another indication of how unserious, reckless, and dangerous” the administration has been on national security matters.

“Bill Pulte is willing to say anything or do anything that Donald Trump demands, no matter how reckless, vengeful, or unlawful Donald Trump’s demand may be,” Jeffries said. “Bill Pulte has weaponized the federal government to go after Donald Trump’s perceived enemies.”

In a post on X, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described Pulte as “a partisan thug with no experience in intelligence” and argued the appointment would make the country less safe.

Bill Pulte is a partisan thug with no experience in intelligence.



He is another unqualified Trump appointee that will make our country less safe.



And you won’t hear a word from the Republicans who claim to care about national security. https://t.co/sE6d9MYyZV — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2026

Some Republicans have also questioned the decision.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said earlier this week that the country needs experienced intelligence professionals in the role.

“We don’t need a weaponized DNI, we need professionals there,” Thune said.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters he had seen nothing in Pulte’s background that would qualify him for the position.

CNN reported Friday that Pulte did not have a security clearance before being selected for the job, an unusual circumstance for someone about to oversee the nation’s most sensitive intelligence programs. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence initiated a background investigation this week as part of the clearance process, the report says.

Trump’s acknowledgment that the job is temporary sidesteps, at least for now, a potentially difficult confirmation battle in the Senate.

While discussing Pulte’s new responsibilities, Trump suggested the acting intelligence chief could examine election-related issues.

“He’s a very smart guy and he may find out some things about the rigged elections,” Trump said.

The remark put renewed attention on Gabbard’s appearance earlier this year during an FBI operation that seized election records from the Fulton County Clerk’s Office in Georgia.

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard steps out of a vehicle outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant there in relation to the 2020 election, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, in Union City, Georgia, U.S. January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Gabbard later told lawmakers that Trump had asked her to attend and said she spent only a short time observing the execution of the warrant.

For now, Pulte will hold two jobs at once: managing the federal housing agencies that back much of the nation’s mortgage market while temporarily overseeing the country’s intelligence community as the White House searches for a permanent director.

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