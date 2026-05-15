Trump’s T1 phones start shipping to customers after delays

After months of delays, Trump Mobile phones will officially be shipped this week.

The company shared the news on X, saying those who pre-ordered the phone should get updates in their email this week.

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The Trump family officially entered the cell phone business in June, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The phones, known as the “T1,” were originally scheduled for release in August but was delayed until October, and then eventually delayed until this week.

“But those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product,” Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien told USA Today.

And while phones are shipping this week, the company says all pre-ordered phones won’t be delivered for the next several weeks.

The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026

The ‘T1’ cellphone

The phone itself features a gold exterior with an American flag on the back, a 6.7-inch screen, a 50-megapixel camera and a fast-charging battery powered by Android 15.

The price tag? $499.

They were assembled in the U.S. and moving forward, will use components primarily manufactured in the U.S.

Trump Mobile also offers its own wireless plan. Customers with Apple or Samsung phones can switch over, too, as long as their devices are compatible.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game,” Eric Trump said when announcing Trump Mobile. “We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve.”

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