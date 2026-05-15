Trump’s T1 phones start shipping to customers after delays

Julia Marshall
Trump Mobile phones will officially begin shipping this week after months of delays, the company said in a post on X.
Image credit: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

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After months of delays, Trump Mobile phones will officially be shipped this week.

The company shared the news on X, saying those who pre-ordered the phone should get updates in their email this week.

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The Trump family officially entered the cell phone business in June, backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The phones, known as the “T1,” were originally scheduled for release in August but was delayed until October, and then eventually delayed until this week.

“But those delays were worth it in our minds as we are delivering an amazing product,” Trump Mobile CEO Pat O’Brien told USA Today.

And while phones are shipping this week, the company says all pre-ordered phones won’t be delivered for the next several weeks.

The ‘T1’ cellphone

The phone itself features a gold exterior with an American flag on the back, a 6.7-inch screen, a 50-megapixel camera and a fast-charging battery powered by Android 15.

The price tag? $499.

They were assembled in the U.S. and moving forward, will use components primarily manufactured in the U.S.

Trump Mobile also offers its own wireless plan. Customers with Apple or Samsung phones can switch over, too, as long as their devices are compatible.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game,” Eric Trump said when announcing Trump Mobile. “We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A Trump-branded Android smartphone is now shipping to pre-order customers at $499, with full delivery expected over several weeks.

Phone now shipping

Pre-order customers are receiving email updates this week as shipments begin, though the company says all orders won't be fulfilled for several more weeks.

Wireless plan available

Trump Mobile offers its own wireless service, and existing Apple or Samsung phone owners can switch if their devices are compatible.

Price and specs

The T1 costs $499 and includes a 6.7-inch screen, 50-megapixel camera and Android 15, assembled in the U.S. with primarily U.S.-manufactured components, according to the company.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. USA Today

Sources

  1. USA Today