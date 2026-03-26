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Trump’s top housing officials attempts to prosecute NY AG Letitia James again

Craig Nigrelli
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte sent letters to prosecutors in Florida and Illinois, claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James submitted false information on homeowners insurance applications.
Image credit: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

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The Trump administration’s top housing official is taking aim at one of President Donald Trump’s long-running political adversaries. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte sent letters to prosecutors in Florida and Illinois, claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James submitted false information on homeowners insurance applications.

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Pulte said the information was sent to Universal Property Insurance in Florida and Allstate in Illinois.

Trump shared an article about the new referrals in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, but offered no comment.

Not the first time James has faced charges

James has faced federal scrutiny before. Last year, prosecutors brought bank fraud charges tied to her property in Virginia, alleging she provided false information to secure a mortgage.

A federal judge dismissed that case last November. Then, in December, a federal grand jury in Virginia refused to re-indict her on mortgage fraud charges.

James’ attorney responds

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, told CBS News the new referrals are politically motivated, calling them a “desperate” effort at retaliation. Lowell said the Trump administration is “abusing their power to pursue a vendetta against her by trying to rename, refile, and repeat baseless allegations.”

The conflict between Trump and James goes back years.

In 2022, she sued Trump over the value of his real estate assets, accusing Trump, his adult children and the Trump Organization of inflating property values to obtain favorable loans.

A judge found him liable for fraud and ordered him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. That financial judgment was later overturned on appeal.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A federal housing official has referred New York's attorney general to prosecutors in two states over alleged false statements on insurance forms, marking the latest action in an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and a state official who previously sued the president.

Federal agency targets state official

The Federal Housing Finance Agency director sent referrals to prosecutors in Florida and Illinois alleging the New York attorney general submitted false information on homeowners insurance applications.

Previous criminal case was dismissed

A federal judge dismissed bank fraud charges against the attorney general last November, and a grand jury refused to re-indict her in December.

Longstanding legal conflict continues

The attorney general sued Trump in 2022 over property valuations, resulting in a fraud finding and financial judgment that was later overturned on appeal.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News
  3. New York State Attorney General's Office

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News
  3. New York State Attorney General's Office

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