Trump’s top housing officials attempts to prosecute NY AG Letitia James again

The Trump administration’s top housing official is taking aim at one of President Donald Trump’s long-running political adversaries. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte sent letters to prosecutors in Florida and Illinois, claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James submitted false information on homeowners insurance applications.

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Pulte said the information was sent to Universal Property Insurance in Florida and Allstate in Illinois.

Trump shared an article about the new referrals in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, but offered no comment.

Not the first time James has faced charges

James has faced federal scrutiny before. Last year, prosecutors brought bank fraud charges tied to her property in Virginia, alleging she provided false information to secure a mortgage.

A federal judge dismissed that case last November. Then, in December, a federal grand jury in Virginia refused to re-indict her on mortgage fraud charges.

James’ attorney responds

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, told CBS News the new referrals are politically motivated, calling them a “desperate” effort at retaliation. Lowell said the Trump administration is “abusing their power to pursue a vendetta against her by trying to rename, refile, and repeat baseless allegations.”

The conflict between Trump and James goes back years.

In 2022, she sued Trump over the value of his real estate assets, accusing Trump, his adult children and the Trump Organization of inflating property values to obtain favorable loans.

A judge found him liable for fraud and ordered him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. That financial judgment was later overturned on appeal.