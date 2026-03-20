Two fired FBI agents sue, say Trump election probe led to retaliation

Two former FBI agents are suing the federal government, saying they were fired over their involvement in the investigation into President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The lawsuit seeks reinstatement and claims their constitutional rights were violated.

The agents, identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, named FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi as defendants. They say they were dismissed in the fall of 2025 after being tied to the case known inside the bureau as “Arctic Frost.”

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Agents say firings lacked due process

The lawsuit states both men were removed without an internal investigation, advance notice or a hearing.

“No internal investigation, notice, or hearing preceded their firings,” the complaint says, adding they were not given any evidence supporting the decision or a chance to appeal.

FBI policy allows agents to be fired for cause, including misconduct or performance issues. The lawsuit says none of those standards were met.

Lawsuit claims political retaliation

The agents say the firings were driven by a perception they were politically disloyal because of their work on the Trump-related case.

“Political support for President Trump is not a legal or appropriate requirement,” the lawsuit states. “Perceived lack of political support … is an impermissible basis for termination.”

Their attorney said the agents carried out assignments as directed and did so “professionally and apolitically.”

Roles in investigation described as limited

The complaint describes both agents as playing supporting roles in the investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

One handled administrative and financial tasks tied to subpoenas. The other recorded interviews, arranged transcripts and maintained case records. Neither is described as a lead investigator.

Both were fired shortly after internal materials from the investigation were released to Congress.

Broader pattern of firings cited

The lawsuit also points to a wider effort to remove agents and prosecutors connected to investigations involving Trump and his allies.

Dozens of officials tied to those cases have been dismissed or forced out since Trump returned to office, according to the filing.

The agents are asking a federal judge to order their reinstatement and rule that their First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

The Justice Department has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.