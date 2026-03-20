Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Two fired FBI agents sue, say Trump election probe led to retaliation

Jason K. Morrell
Two former FBI agents sue, saying they were fired over involvement in the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Full story

Two former FBI agents are suing the federal government, saying they were fired over their involvement in the investigation into President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The lawsuit seeks reinstatement and claims their constitutional rights were violated.

The agents, identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, named FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi as defendants. They say they were dismissed in the fall of 2025 after being tied to the case known inside the bureau as “Arctic Frost.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Agents say firings lacked due process

The lawsuit states both men were removed without an internal investigation, advance notice or a hearing.
“No internal investigation, notice, or hearing preceded their firings,” the complaint says, adding they were not given any evidence supporting the decision or a chance to appeal.

FBI LawsuitDownload

FBI policy allows agents to be fired for cause, including misconduct or performance issues. The lawsuit says none of those standards were met.

Lawsuit claims political retaliation

The agents say the firings were driven by a perception they were politically disloyal because of their work on the Trump-related case.

“Political support for President Trump is not a legal or appropriate requirement,” the lawsuit states. “Perceived lack of political support … is an impermissible basis for termination.”

Their attorney said the agents carried out assignments as directed and did so “professionally and apolitically.”

Roles in investigation described as limited

The complaint describes both agents as playing supporting roles in the investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

One handled administrative and financial tasks tied to subpoenas. The other recorded interviews, arranged transcripts and maintained case records. Neither is described as a lead investigator.

Both were fired shortly after internal materials from the investigation were released to Congress.

Broader pattern of firings cited

The lawsuit also points to a wider effort to remove agents and prosecutors connected to investigations involving Trump and his allies.

Dozens of officials tied to those cases have been dismissed or forced out since Trump returned to office, according to the filing.

The agents are asking a federal judge to order their reinstatement and rule that their First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

The Justice Department has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Two FBI agents claim they were fired without notice or a hearing after working on a Trump-related investigation, raising questions about job security for federal employees involved in politically sensitive cases.

Federal employees face termination without process

The agents say they were dismissed with no internal investigation, advance notice, hearing or opportunity to appeal, according to the lawsuit.

Work on certain cases may trigger removal

Dozens of officials tied to Trump-related investigations have been dismissed or forced out since Trump returned to office, the lawsuit states.

Legal challenge seeks reinstatement and damages

The agents are asking a federal judge to order their reinstatement and rule their constitutional rights were violated.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The New York Times

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.