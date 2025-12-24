Two killed in possible gas explosion at Pennsylvania nursing home

A powerful explosion on Tuesday afternoon killed two people and injured at least twenty others, tearing through part of a nursing home and prompting a major rescue effort. The explosion ripped through the Bristol Health and Rehab Center in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, about twenty miles northeast of the city.

Police said all residents have now been accounted for, but they have not released the identities of the two killed.

What happened?

Utility crews were inside the building at the time of the explosions, responding to reports of a possible gas leak.

“While crews were on site, an explosion occurred at the facility. PECO crews shut off natural gas and electric service to the facility to ensure the safety of first responders and local residents,” a statement from the energy company reads. “It is not known at this time if PECO’s equipment, or natural gas, was involved in this incident.”

Neighbors said the blast was so loud it sounded like an airplane crash.

The fire chief of Bristol Township reported that two explosions occurred, leading to a fire. A section of the building then collapsed, complicating rescue efforts.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praised first responders, saying firefighters raced in, climbed ladders and carried elderly residents to safety amid the chaos.

CBS News in Philadelphia reported that the facility changed ownership this month. The state health department inspected the site about two weeks ago, and a plan to upgrade the nursing home was reportedly underway.