Two US service members missing in Morocco during training exercise

Two U.S. service members are missing in Morocco after failing to return during a multinational military exercise. A joint search involving U.S. and Moroccan forces is now underway along the Atlantic coastline.

The soldiers, both with the U.S. Army, were last seen near the Cap Draa training area in southern Morocco, where the exercise is staged along a stretch of rugged coastline, according to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM). A U.S. defense official told the Associated Press the two had finished training for the day and went out on a recreational hike. They did not return.

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Search expands along coastal terrain

Search crews are scouring air, sea and land, using helicopters, ships, ground teams and divers to cover the area near the cliffs where the soldiers were last seen. U.S., Moroccan and partner-nation forces taking part in the exercise have shifted their resources to the operation.

A defense official told CBS News that early indications point to the possibility of the soldiers falling into the ocean during their hike. Officials say there is no evidence of foul play so far.

U.S and Morocco military forces take part in the 21st edition of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

Major military exercise paused

The disappearance has paused portions of the African Lion exercise, a large-scale annual operation led by U.S. Africa Command. It brings together more than 7,000 personnel from over 30 countries across multiple sites in North and West Africa.

Aircraft, ships and other training assets have been redirected to support the search.

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Investigation remains active

U.S. Africa Command said the search is ongoing and the incident remains under investigation. The names of the missing service members have not been released.

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