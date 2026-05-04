Two US service members missing in Morocco during training exercise

Jason K. Morrell
U.S. and Moroccan authorities are searching for two U.S. service members who went missing after failing to return during an exercise.
Image credit: U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Sanchez

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Two U.S. service members are missing in Morocco after failing to return during a multinational military exercise. A joint search involving U.S. and Moroccan forces is now underway along the Atlantic coastline.

The soldiers, both with the U.S. Army, were last seen near the Cap Draa training area in southern Morocco, where the exercise is staged along a stretch of rugged coastline, according to the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM). A U.S. defense official told the Associated Press the two had finished training for the day and went out on a recreational hike. They did not return.

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Search expands along coastal terrain

Search crews are scouring air, sea and land, using helicopters, ships, ground teams and divers to cover the area near the cliffs where the soldiers were last seen. U.S., Moroccan and partner-nation forces taking part in the exercise have shifted their resources to the operation.

A defense official told CBS News that early indications point to the possibility of the soldiers falling into the ocean during their hike. Officials say there is no evidence of foul play so far.

U.S and Morocco military forces take part in the 21st edition of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

Major military exercise paused

The disappearance has paused portions of the African Lion exercise, a large-scale annual operation led by U.S. Africa Command. It brings together more than 7,000 personnel from over 30 countries across multiple sites in North and West Africa.

Aircraft, ships and other training assets have been redirected to support the search.

Investigation remains active

U.S. Africa Command said the search is ongoing and the incident remains under investigation. The names of the missing service members have not been released.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

Two U.S. Army soldiers are missing during a multinational military exercise in Morocco, with a joint search underway after officials said early indications point to the possibility the soldiers fell into the ocean.

Families face unresolved status

The names of the missing service members have not been released, leaving their families and the public without confirmed identification while the search continues.

Major exercise disrupted

Portions of the African Lion exercise, involving more than 7,000 personnel from over 30 countries, have been paused and assets redirected to support the search.

No foul play indicated

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play, and a defense official told CBS News early indications point to the possibility the soldiers fell into the ocean.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News