Two US soldiers, 1 civilian killed in an attack in Syria

The Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that two U.S. Army soldiers, and one U.S. civilian interpreter, were killed in Syria. Three U.S. service members were wounded.

According to the DOD, the attack happened when soldiers were conducting a mission in support of ongoing counter-ISIS operations in the region. U.S. Central Command stated the ambush was by a lone ISIS gunman, who was “engaged and killed.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to the attacks on X, saying “Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”

The names and information about the U.S. soldiers’ units are being withheld until 24 hours after their families are notified. A source told Syrian news agency SANA that two members of the country’s security forces were injured as well.

The Department of Defense said the attack is under investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated momentarily.