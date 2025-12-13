Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Two US soldiers, 1 civilian killed in an attack in Syria

Diane Duenez
Summary

Attack in Syria

Two U.S. Army soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed in Syria by a lone ISIS gunman, according to U.S. officials.

Ongoing operations

The Department of Defense sais that attack happened as soldiers conducted a mission to support ongoing counter-ISIS operations in the region.

Syrian security forces injured

SANA reported that two members of Syria's security forces were injured in the attack.

Full story

The Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that two U.S. Army soldiers, and one U.S. civilian interpreter, were killed in Syria.  Three U.S. service members were wounded.

According to the DOD, the attack happened when soldiers were conducting a mission in support of ongoing counter-ISIS operations in the region. U.S. Central Command stated the ambush was by a lone ISIS gunman, who was “engaged and killed.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded to the attacks on X, saying “Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.”

The names and information about the U.S. soldiers’ units are being withheld until 24 hours after their families are notified. A source told Syrian news agency SANA that two members of the country’s security forces were injured as well.

The Department of Defense said the attack is under investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated momentarily.

Diane Duenez
Why this story matters

The deaths of U.S. personnel in Syria underscore the ongoing risks faced by American forces supporting counter-ISIS efforts and highlight the volatility of military operations in the region.

Military casualties

Loss of life among U.S. forces in Syria draws attention to the dangers inherent in overseas military missions and their impact on both service members and broader U.S. strategy.

Counter-ISIS operations

The incident occurred during an ongoing mission against ISIS, demonstrating that the threat from terrorist organizations in Syria remains a priority for U.S. defense policy.

US defense response

Statements from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reflect the Department of Defense’s intent to respond strongly to attacks on Americans, potentially affecting future U.S. military and diplomatic actions.

Sources

  1. Department of Defense spokesman Sean Parnell via X
  2. US Central Command via X
  3. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth via X

