UK bans smoking for the next generation but don’t expect it in the US

Julia Marshall
The U.K. is banning all tobacco products for those born after 2008. And while the idea is spreading globally, the U.S. likely won't be next.
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So get this: the U.K. is about to ban all tobacco products for anyone born after 2008. 

That means today’s teenagers, and everyone younger, would never be able to legally buy cigarettes, chew, or any other tobacco products. 

Parliament approved the ban Tuesday, and King Charles is expected to sign off.  The law would take effect Jan. 1, 2027. 

The goal is simple: Stop the next generation from ever picking up the habit. 

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How the ban works 

U.K. Health Secretary, Wes Streeting says the ban could create the country’s first smoke-free generation, protecting young people from what he calls “a lifetime of addiction and harm.”

The law goes beyond cigarettes.

It expands smoke-free rules to include vaping — banning it in cars with minors, as well as in playgrounds, outside schools and in hospitals. 

Marketing materials will also face new regulations, allowing ministers to regulate flavors, packaging and displays for vapes and other nicotine products.

Manufacturers and distributors who violate the rules could face fines ranging from £200 to £2,500 ($270 to $3,300).

Not the first — and not guaranteed last

The U.K. isn’t the first country to implement tobacco bans. 

In fact, the new legislation closely resembles New Zealand’s 2022 generational smoking ban. Public health officials praised the ban at the time, but retailers and the tobacco industry were fiercely critical, The New York Times reports.

The ban was abolished the next year under a new government. 

Why the US isn’t likely to follow 

The idea is gaining traction globally, but don’t expect a nationwide version in the U.S. any time soon. 

For one, the U.S. doesn’t set smoking rules at the federal level the same way. Most restrictions are handled state by state. So, in Wisconsin, you can’t smoke indoors. But in Wyoming? Go for it. 

Reason number two? There’s been a recent pullback on federal action. In January 2025, the FDA backed away from plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. That ban, had it been implemented, would have been one of the biggest federal crackdowns on tobacco in decades. 

Add in the fact that the tobacco industry lobbies heavily in southern and rural state politics, and a federal ban is highly unlikely. 

But it’s already happening in pockets

That’s not to say, however, that some states and cities won’t take a similar approach to the U.K. In fact, one town in Massachusetts already has a similar ban in place, according to Forbes

In Brookline, Massachusetts, the town banned tobacco sales to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000. Within around 14 months, two more local communities followed. 

So while a nationwide ban isn’t on the horizon, smaller, local versions could keep popping up. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The U.K.'s generational tobacco ban does not apply to Americans, but the article describes specific federal and local policy conditions that shape what tobacco and nicotine products U.S. residents can currently access and where.

FDA menthol ban dropped

In January 2025, the FDA withdrew plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, leaving those products legally available at the federal level.

Local bans already exist

Brookline, Massachusetts already bans tobacco sales to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000, with two nearby communities having since adopted similar restrictions.

No uniform national rules

Smoking restrictions in the U.S. are set state by state, meaning legal access to tobacco products varies significantly depending on where a person lives.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Time
  2. The New York Times
  3. Forbes

Sources

  1. Time
  2. The New York Times
  3. Forbes

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