UK bans smoking for the next generation but don’t expect it in the US

So get this: the U.K. is about to ban all tobacco products for anyone born after 2008.

That means today’s teenagers, and everyone younger, would never be able to legally buy cigarettes, chew, or any other tobacco products.

Parliament approved the ban Tuesday, and King Charles is expected to sign off. The law would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The goal is simple: Stop the next generation from ever picking up the habit.

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How the ban works

U.K. Health Secretary, Wes Streeting says the ban could create the country’s first smoke-free generation, protecting young people from what he calls “a lifetime of addiction and harm.”

The law goes beyond cigarettes.

It expands smoke-free rules to include vaping — banning it in cars with minors, as well as in playgrounds, outside schools and in hospitals.

Marketing materials will also face new regulations, allowing ministers to regulate flavors, packaging and displays for vapes and other nicotine products.

Manufacturers and distributors who violate the rules could face fines ranging from £200 to £2,500 ($270 to $3,300).

Not the first — and not guaranteed last

The U.K. isn’t the first country to implement tobacco bans.

In fact, the new legislation closely resembles New Zealand’s 2022 generational smoking ban. Public health officials praised the ban at the time, but retailers and the tobacco industry were fiercely critical, The New York Times reports.

The ban was abolished the next year under a new government.

Why the US isn’t likely to follow

The idea is gaining traction globally, but don’t expect a nationwide version in the U.S. any time soon.

For one, the U.S. doesn’t set smoking rules at the federal level the same way. Most restrictions are handled state by state. So, in Wisconsin, you can’t smoke indoors. But in Wyoming? Go for it.

Reason number two? There’s been a recent pullback on federal action. In January 2025, the FDA backed away from plans to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. That ban, had it been implemented, would have been one of the biggest federal crackdowns on tobacco in decades.

Add in the fact that the tobacco industry lobbies heavily in southern and rural state politics, and a federal ban is highly unlikely.

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But it’s already happening in pockets

That’s not to say, however, that some states and cities won’t take a similar approach to the U.K. In fact, one town in Massachusetts already has a similar ban in place, according to Forbes.

In Brookline, Massachusetts, the town banned tobacco sales to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2000. Within around 14 months, two more local communities followed.

So while a nationwide ban isn’t on the horizon, smaller, local versions could keep popping up.