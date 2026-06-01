UK releases 1,500 Mandelson files as Epstein fallout haunts Starmer

The British government released more than 1,500 pages of documents on Monday tied to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as Britain’s ambassador to the United States, reopening scrutiny of a decision that continues to weigh on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The disclosures include emails, text messages and other digital records published on the government’s website. Mandelson served as ambassador from February 2025 through September 2025.

The release reopened a political controversy that has followed Starmer for months after reports revealed the extent of Mandelson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Mandelson has denied wrongdoing.

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Fresh scrutiny on Starmer

The document dump landed as Starmer continues to battle criticism over a series of political setbacks and declining support within his own party. Mandelson was dismissed after nine months in office, following leaked emails that revealed the depth and extent of his friendship with Epstein.

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Earlier files released in March showed officials warning ministers that Mandelson’s ties to Epstein posed reputational risks. The New York Times reported that leaked emails later revealed additional details about his relationship with Epstein before his departure.

Starmer has maintained that Mandelson misled him about the extent of the relationship and that he was never informed of the security concerns raised during the vetting process.

Government releases thousands of records

The government published the documents after opposition lawmakers forced disclosure through a parliamentary procedure known as a humble address, according to Bloomberg.

The order required the release of all correspondence involving Mandelson, cabinet officials and ministers from both his seven months in the post and six months leading up to his appointment. Some material was withheld at the request of law enforcement officials to avoid interfering with ongoing investigations.

According to Bloomberg, prime ministerial spokesman Tom Wells told reporters the effort required coordination across all government departments and represented the largest response to a humble address on record.

“It represents thousands of hours of work from officials across the government to deliver an unprecedented piece of government transparency,” Wells said.

Wells said some typically protected political material was included and that certain records were declassified to allow publication.

Health Secretary James Murray defended the disclosure, telling Sky News that the government was committed to transparency.

“It’s right we do that. We have been very clear that the appointment of Mandelson was wrong,” Murray said, according to the AP.

Fallout reaches Starmer’s inner circle

The controversy has already led to departures inside Starmer’s government and political operation.

Morgan McSweeney stepped down as Starmer’s chief of staff in February after recommending Mandelson for the ambassador role. Tim Allan, then director of communications, later left Downing Street. The Times reported that the fallout also contributed to the April dismissal of Olly Robbins, the former top official at the Foreign Office.

Pictured: Lord Peter Mandelson (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Mandelson also remains under police investigation over allegations he shared confidential government information with Epstein while serving as a minister more than a decade ago. According to the AP, investigators are reviewing those claims, though Mandelson has not been charged and continues to deny wrongdoing.

Opponents seize on disclosures

As Bloomberg reported, the political impact on Monday’s release may take time to fully emerge given the volume of material involved. Opponents argue the choice reflects poor judgment by a government already weakened by policy missteps and Labour’s losses in local elections earlier last month.

More than 90 Labour lawmakers called for Starmer to resign following those setbacks. Bloomberg reported that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham could launch a leadership challenge if he wins a parliamentary special election later this month.

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