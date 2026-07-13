UK says Iran-backed group is behind antisemitic attacks, bans the Revolutionary Guard

Julia Marshall
An Iranian-backed proxy group is behind a series of antisemitic attacks across Britain, the U.K. government announced Monday. 
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An Iranian-backed proxy group is behind a series of antisemitic attacks across Britain, the U.K. government announced Monday. 

The U.K. says the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, or IMCR, has claimed responsibility for seven attacks in the U.K., including an attack on a London Jewish volunteer organization, which had four ambulances set ablaze back in March

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It has also claimed responsibility for synagogue attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.

In a statement Monday, Security Minister Angela Eagle said members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force “almost certainly” directed the IMCR to conduct the attacks. 

A terrorist organization

In addition to linking the group to recent attacks, the U.K. also announced new sanctions Monday, designating the IMCR as a terrorist organization. 

It banned, or legally proscribed, both IMCR, also known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, and the Revolutionary Guard as hostile organizations. 

“Having carefully considered all the evidence, the Home Secretary has concluded that there is sufficient basis to reasonably believe that each of these bodies is engaged in foreign power threat activity, and that each designation is necessary to protect the safety and interests of the United Kingdom,” the U.K.’s Home Office said.

The move gives the government additional powers to prevent terrorist and foreign attacks. It makes being a member of the group, attending its meetings or carrying its logo illegal. 

According to The Associated Press, committing acts of sabotage on behalf of the groups will now be punishable by up to life in prison. 

The designation comes months after the European Union listed the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. 

Rising antisemitism

The designation and months of recent attacks come amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents globally. 

As Straight Arrow has reported, antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 900% over the last decade. 

The Anti-Defamation League has also found that nearly half the people worldwide hold what it describes as “significant antisemitic beliefs.”

Recent incidents have kept the issue in focus, including a deadly attack in Australia, a vehicle attack in New York City, and a 2025 incident in Manchester in which a driver struck people gathered outside a synagogue.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The U.K. government's designation of an Iranian-backed group behind antisemitic attacks in Britain is part of a documented global rise in antisemitic incidents that has also reached the United States.

Antisemitic incidents are rising

Antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 900% over the last decade, according to reporting cited in the article.

Attacks on Jewish sites

Documented attacks have included a vehicle attack in New York City and arson targeting a Jewish volunteer organization's ambulances in London.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press