Ukraine calls on allies for more arms after Russia launches ‘massive’ attack

Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight Monday into Tuesday, in one of its largest air assaults yet. Ukrainian officials say at least a dozen people were killed and more than 100 wounded in the attacks.

Ukrainian air defense forces were able to destroy or suppress 40 missiles and 602 drones, but hits were reported in at least 38 locations across the country, leaving apartment buildings, homes and other structures damaged or destroyed.

An explosion over the city during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia’s defense ministry called it a “massive strike” and said it targeted Ukrainian military, defense industry, fuel and transport facilities. Moscow said the attack was retaliation for what it described as “terrorist acts” carried out by Kyiv.

Ukraine calls for help

The barrage comes as Ukraine continues to press its allies for more air defense support. Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed directly to President Donald Trump and members of Congress for additional Patriot missiles, warning that Russia’s missile and drone attacks are growing both larger and more frequent.

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Zelenskyy said in a post on social media Tuesday that Europe needs to develop its own air defense systems and reiterated his request for more support from the U.S.

“A large-scale attack and an absolutely clear statement from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic and other missile strikes, these attacks will continue,” he said. “Europe needs its own anti-ballistic defense so that this war can finally be brought to an end. And assistance from the United States in supplying missiles for Patriot systems is absolutely necessary.”

Zelenskyy added, “We are counting on the support of our partners and on effective responses to today’s attack.”

More than 500 personnel of the State Emergency Service have been involved in dealing with the aftermath of Russia’s overnight attack on our cities and communities. The main strike was on Kyiv, where dozens of residential buildings and other purely civilian infrastructure were… pic.twitter.com/EhcQ5yIKQU — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 2, 2026

Ukraine fights back

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in Russia’s Kursk region and another sparked a fire at an oil refinery in the southwestern city of Krasnodar.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Russia’s latest strikes show that President Vladimir Putin is running out of military options in his war against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than four years now.

“Putin is a war criminal and loser who has no cards except terror,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a post on social media. “Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No number of missiles can change this.”

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