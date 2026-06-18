Ukraine hits Moscow refinery, warns Russia: ‘Moscow will burn’

Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow Oil Refinery Thursday in one of Kyiv’s largest attacks on the Russian capital since the war began. Smoke rose over Moscow, flights were temporarily halted at four airports and authorities shut down sections of a major highway.

No deaths were immediately reported, according to The New York Times. Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyev said 17 people were injured, including two children, The Associated Press reported.

Moscow target underscores reach of Ukraine’s drone campaign

The strike hit one of Russia’s most heavily defended regions and marked a rare successful attack near the country’s political center.

Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Times reported the barrage appeared to be among the largest drone attacks aimed at Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. NBC News noted multiple layers of air defenses generally make successful strikes on the capital difficult.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil facilities, aiming to disrupt a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort. Russian regions have reported periodic fuel shortages after years of attacks on refineries and energy facilities.

Russia reports hundreds of drones intercepted

Russian officials said air defenses intercepted hundreds of drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 190 drones were intercepted near the capital.

Nationwide figures varied by outlet, with Russian officials reporting between nearly 1,000 drones downed across multiple regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy linked the operation to recent Russian attacks, including one on the Pechersk Lavra monastery complex in Kyiv.

“If Ukraine burns, then your Moscow will burn as well,” Zelenskyy said in a voice memo shared with journalists. “If Putin does not want to end this war and wants to continue it, we will not sit quietly — we will respond.”

Drones give Ukraine new leverage as diplomacy resumes

Western officials and analysts have credited Ukraine’s drone program with giving Kyiv a way to strike targets far behind the front lines despite Russia’s larger military.

Ukraine describes the attacks as “long-range sanctions” designed to damage refining capacity, disrupt logistics and increase the cost of the war for Moscow.

The attack came as diplomatic activity surrounding the conflict picked up again. Zelenskyy said he held what he described as an “important coordination call” with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron following this week’s G7 summit.

Russian hard-liners responded by demanding stronger retaliation. Former Russian general and lawmaker Andrey Gurulyov told RTVI that Moscow should “hit the enemy mercilessly, without overthinking it,” according to The Guardian.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet NATO and European leaders in Brussels on Thursday, where discussions are expected to include additional military support and new missile-defense initiatives.

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