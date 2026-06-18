Ukraine hits Moscow refinery, warns Russia: ‘Moscow will burn’

William Jackson
Ukrainian drones struck a Moscow oil refinery on Thursday in one of Kyiv’s largest attacks on the Russian capital since the war began. Smoke rose over Moscow after the strike, flights were halted at four Moscow airports for several hours and officials closed part of a major highway around the city.
Image credit: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images
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Ukrainian drones struck the Moscow Oil Refinery Thursday in one of Kyiv’s largest attacks on the Russian capital since the war began. Smoke rose over Moscow, flights were temporarily halted at four airports and authorities shut down sections of a major highway.

No deaths were immediately reported, according to The New York Times. Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyev said 17 people were injured, including two children, The Associated Press reported.

Moscow target underscores reach of Ukraine’s drone campaign 

The strike hit one of Russia’s most heavily defended regions and marked a rare successful attack near the country’s political center.

Black smoke rises from the refinery where a fire broke out following a strike as firefighting efforts continue in Moscow, Russia on June 18, 2026. The Moscow Oil Refinery has reportedly been damaged again in an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Russia. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a statement on social media that air defense systems continue to repel an intense UAV attack targeting the city. Noting that some UAVs reached the Moscow Oil Refinery, Sobyanin stated that necessary measures have been taken to address the consequences of the attack.
Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Times reported the barrage appeared to be among the largest drone attacks aimed at Moscow since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. NBC News noted multiple layers of air defenses generally make successful strikes on the capital difficult. 

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil facilities, aiming to disrupt a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort. Russian regions have reported periodic fuel shortages after years of attacks on refineries and energy facilities.

Russia reports hundreds of drones intercepted

Russian officials said air defenses intercepted hundreds of drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 190 drones were intercepted near the capital. 

Nationwide figures varied by outlet, with Russian officials reporting between nearly 1,000 drones downed across multiple regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy linked the operation to recent Russian attacks, including one on the Pechersk Lavra monastery complex in Kyiv.

“If Ukraine burns, then your Moscow will burn as well,” Zelenskyy said in a voice memo shared with journalists. “If Putin does not want to end this war and wants to continue it, we will not sit quietly — we will respond.”

Drones give Ukraine new leverage as diplomacy resumes

Western officials and analysts have credited Ukraine’s drone program with giving Kyiv a way to strike targets far behind the front lines despite Russia’s larger military.

Ukraine describes the attacks as “long-range sanctions” designed to damage refining capacity, disrupt logistics and increase the cost of the war for Moscow. 

The attack came as diplomatic activity surrounding the conflict picked up again. Zelenskyy said he held what he described as an “important coordination call” with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron following this week’s G7 summit.

Russian hard-liners responded by demanding stronger retaliation. Former Russian general and lawmaker Andrey Gurulyov told RTVI that Moscow should “hit the enemy mercilessly, without overthinking it,” according to The Guardian.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet  NATO and European leaders in Brussels on Thursday, where discussions are expected to include additional military support and new missile-defense initiatives.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A major Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow disrupted air travel and infrastructure in Russia's most heavily defended region, signaling an escalation in the war's reach and pace.

Air travel briefly disrupted

Flights were temporarily halted at four Moscow-area airports following the strike, a documented disruption affecting travelers with connections through Russian airspace.

Fuel supply under pressure

Russian regions have reported periodic fuel shortages after years of Ukrainian attacks on refineries and energy facilities.

Diplomacy and escalation collide

The attack coincided with renewed diplomatic activity, including a coordination call Zelenskyy described as involving Trump and Macron, as Russian hard-liners called for stronger retaliation.

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Behind the numbers

Russian air defenses intercepted 194 drones approaching Moscow and 555 drones nationwide. The Moscow Oil Refinery processes over 12 million tons of crude oil annually and supplies about 40% of Moscow's fuel market. Russia's state budget relies on oil revenues for at least one-third of its income.

Community reaction

Moscow residents near the Kapotnya refinery described waking to explosions, heavy smoke and a strong smell of burning. According to CNN, 25-year-old Natalya Klimova said "it is honestly very frightening," while another resident described a sense of emotional numbness after years of seeing images from Ukraine.

Context corner

Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil refineries as part of a strategy to reduce Moscow's war revenues, which analysts say rely on oil earnings for at least one-third of Russia's state budget. The Moscow Oil Refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, is one of the largest in Russia and a key fuel supplier for the capital and its airports.

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Sources

  1. The New York TImes
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News
  4. The Guardian

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the strike as Ukraine “hitting back,” stressing smoke, fire, and a dramatic “largest” or “massive” blow to Russian power.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same event into a story of Russian vulnerability, using sharper phrases like “swarm,” “blows roof off,” and “fuel crisis” to suggest escalation and air-defense failure.

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Media landscape

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277 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • On June 18, over 300 Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow, hitting the Kapotnya Oil Refinery and causing multiple large fires, with some drones reaching their targets despite enhanced Russian air defenses, prompting air defense to shoot down dozens and restricting flights at four major Moscow airports.
  • Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed significant damage to the refinery and other locations in the Moscow region, with fires visible and no reported casualties so far.
  • The Kapotnya Oil Refinery supplies about 40% of Moscow's fuel market and most aviation fuel for its airports; the strikes disrupted operations and underscored Ukraine's intensified long-range drone campaign inside Russia.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the strikes were justified responses to Russian aggression, aimed at crippling Russia's war infrastructure and encouraging diplomacy.

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Key points from the Center

  • Ukraine launched its largest-ever drone assault on Moscow Thursday morning, striking a major oil refinery and plunging the capital into its most disruptive air raid in over two years.
  • The Gazprom Neft-operated refinery in Kapotnya was severely set ablaze, marking the second targeted strike on the vital facility in a single week; the complex supplies roughly 40% of the Moscow region's petroleum demand.
  • Commercial aviation ground to a complete halt across the capital, forcing flight suspensions and passenger evacuations at Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports, with carriers Aeroflot and Rossiya canceling more than 170 scheduled flights.
  • Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted a staggering 555 drones nationwide, with approximately 200 downed on their approach to Moscow, though debris successfully breached air defenses to damage a residential tower, a major shopping mall, and private homes.
  • The massive retaliation followed a Russian missile wave that hit Kyiv's historic monastery, coming just hours after President Zelenskyy secured new long-term defense pledges during coordination talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

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Key points from the Right

  • Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Moscow's oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, causing fires and smoke, marking the second strike there in a week as confirmed by Moscow city officials.
  • Russian air defenses intercepted over four dozen drones targeting Moscow, though several reached the refinery causing minor damage and operational disruption.
  • The attacks worsened Russia's fuel crisis, forcing plans for fuel imports by sea amid a gasoline shortage caused by repeated strikes on refineries.

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Sources

  1. The New York TImes
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News
  4. The Guardian