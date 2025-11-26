Ukraine nears peace deal with only ‘minor details’ left to finalize

The Russia-Ukraine war could be nearing a peace deal. Multiple news outlets report Ukraine has mostly agreed to President Donald Trump’s plan, with only a few details left to hammer out.

U.S. officials tell NBC and CBS that Ukrainian negotiators have signed on to the broad outlines of the agreement. However, officials are still finalizing “minor” points.

What officials are saying

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told European allies Tuesday that he’s ready to move ahead but wants their support as talks enter the final stretch.

“I am ready to meet with President Trump,” Zelesnkyy said. “There are sensitive points to discuss, we have them still, and we think that the presence of European leaders could be helpful.”

Trump also sounded optimistic. He wrote on Truth Social that the original 28-point peace plan drafted by the U.S. has been fine-tuned with additional input from both sides. He said only a few disagreements remain.

When asked about his earlier hope to seal a deal by Thanksgiving, Trump said this on Air Force One:

“I don’t have a deadline, I just …You know what the deadline for me is, when it’s over, and I think everybody is tired of fighting in this moment. They’re losing too many people.”

Official visits

Trump says special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainians to finish the work.

Witkoff’s meeting could come as early as next week, and Trump says his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may join.

It’s still unclear when Driscoll will sit down with Ukrainian officials next.

Trump says he won’t meet with Putin or Zelenskyy until the deal is done or “in its final stages.”