Ukraine nears peace deal with only ‘minor details’ left to finalize

Jason K. Morrell
Multiple news outlets report Ukraine has mostly agreed to President Donald Trump's peace plan, with only a few details left to hammer out.
Image credit: Yorgos Karahalis / The Associated Press
Summary

Peace negotiations

According to multiple news outlets, Ukraine has largely agreed to a peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, with only a few issues remaining to be resolved.

Positions of leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told European allies that he is prepared to proceed with negotiations and emphasized the importance of their support as discussions reach a critical stage.

Planned diplomatic visits

President Trump stated that special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainian officials to continue negotiations.

Full story

The Russia-Ukraine war could be nearing a peace deal. Multiple news outlets report Ukraine has mostly agreed to President Donald Trump’s plan, with only a few details left to hammer out.

U.S. officials tell NBC and CBS that Ukrainian negotiators have signed on to the broad outlines of the agreement. However, officials are still finalizing “minor” points.

What officials are saying

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told European allies Tuesday that he’s ready to move ahead but wants their support as talks enter the final stretch.

“I am ready to meet with President Trump,” Zelesnkyy said. “There are sensitive points to discuss, we have them still, and we think that the presence of European leaders could be helpful.”

Trump also sounded optimistic. He wrote on Truth Social that the original 28-point peace plan drafted by the U.S. has been fine-tuned with additional input from both sides. He said only a few disagreements remain.

When asked about his earlier hope to seal a deal by Thanksgiving, Trump said this on Air Force One:

“I don’t have a deadline, I just …You know what the deadline for me is, when it’s over, and I think everybody is tired of fighting in this moment. They’re losing too many people.”

Official visits

Trump says special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with Ukrainians to finish the work.

Witkoff’s meeting could come as early as next week, and Trump says his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may join.

It’s still unclear when Driscoll will sit down with Ukrainian officials next.

Trump says he won’t meet with Putin or Zelenskyy until the deal is done or “in its final stages.”

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Talks on a possible peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine war, reportedly based on a U.S.-drafted plan with involvement from President Donald Trump, could bring major shifts in international relations and humanitarian conditions in the region.

Diplomatic negotiations

Ongoing discussions between Ukraine, Russia and U.S. officials highlight efforts to reach an agreement to end the conflict, with diplomatic engagement involving leaders and envoys from multiple countries.

U.S. involvement

According to NBC and CBS, the U.S. has played a key role in drafting the peace plan and mediating discussions, reflecting its continuing influence on European security matters.

Impact on regional stability

A potential peace agreement could affect the security situation in Eastern Europe and influence political, economic and humanitarian outcomes for both Ukraine and the broader region.

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. NBC News

