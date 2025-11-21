Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Ukraine won’t give up land for Russia peace deal

William Jackson, Shea Taylor
Ukraine is responding to President Trump's 28-point plan for peace with Russia. Here's what Ukraine says it won't do.
Image credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP Images
Summary

Peace plan proposal

President Donald Trump has put forward a 28-point peace plan to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. The plan requires Russia to recognize Ukraine's sovereignty but also demands that Ukraine make major concessions, such as giving up territory, not joining NATO, and agreeing to a cap on the size of its military.

Ukrainian response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the proposal as the "American side's vision" and indicated on X that their teams would review it point by point. Ukraine's representative to the United Nations told the Security Council that Kyiv "will not surrender any territory under any circumstances."

European allies' objections

According to The Washington Post, Ukrainian and European officials stress that any potential peace agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and should not result in "capitulation." Several European partners stated they were not consulted on the proposal and believe a ceasefire on current lines should be the first step.

Full story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to President Donald Trump’s new 28-point peace plan for ending the war with Russia. The plan would require Russia to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty — but it also demands major concessions from Kyiv.

What’s included in the plan

Among those concessions are Ukraine giving up some of its territory, agreeing not to join NATO and accepting a cap on the size of its military.

The plan does, however, includes NATO-style security guarantees, promising the U.S. and Europe would treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire transatlantic community.

What’s next

On X, Zelenskyy called it the “American side’s vision,” and said both teams will now work through each point.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s representative to the United Nations told the Security Council that Kyiv will not surrender any territory under any circumstances.

A U.S. official told Axios that “the ball is in Zelenskyy’s court,” noting the Ukrainian leader is welcome in Washington to discuss the proposal. Reuters reports that Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet U.S. Army officials in Kyiv.

Why allies object

Ukrainian and European officials told The Washington Post that any agreement must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and avoid “capitulation.”

Several European partners also noted they had not been consulted on the proposal and argued that a cease-fire should be established along current lines before any talks on territory begin.

Reuters notes that Russia currently controls about 19% of Ukraine and has shown no sign of shifting its demands.

Limits and recognition

In regions like Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Axios reports the plan would freeze current front lines, with the potential for land to be returned through negotiations. Furthermore, while Kyiv would not be asked to formally recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the Donbas, the U.S. and other nations reportedly would.

A Ukrainian official told Axios the proposal also restricts the size of Ukraine’s military and its use of long-range weapons. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently posted on social media that a durable peace will require “difficult but necessary concessions.”

Who’s pushing it

Mediation efforts reportedly involve Turkey and Qatar. Axios reports that Trump envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the plan with Zelenskyy adviser Rustem Umerov, though accounts differ on whether any agreements were reached or why a subsequent meeting in Ankara was postponed.

The Washington Post reports that the plan includes terms Kyiv has long rejected, such as banning foreign troops, cutting military forces, and ceding Donbas territory that Russia has not yet captured.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Jason K. Morrell and Matt Bishop contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Peace negotiations involving the United States, Ukraine and Russia may impact the future of the war, Ukraine's sovereignty and the broader dynamics of international security.

Territorial concessions

According to reports, the proposed plan requires Ukraine to give up control of some territories, an issue met with strong opposition from Ukrainian officials who state that they will not surrender any territory.

International involvement

The peace proposal is shaped by the United States and involves mediation from countries like Turkey and Qatar, influencing global diplomatic engagement and reflecting differing priorities among nations.

Security guarantees and NATO

The plan promises certain NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine but also seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, highlighting ongoing debates about Ukraine’s security status and the future of its alliances.

Sources

  1. AP News
  2. ABC News
  3. The Washington Post
  4. Reuters
  5. Axios

