Ukraine won’t give up land for Russia peace deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to President Donald Trump’s new 28-point peace plan for ending the war with Russia. The plan would require Russia to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty — but it also demands major concessions from Kyiv.

What’s included in the plan

Among those concessions are Ukraine giving up some of its territory, agreeing not to join NATO and accepting a cap on the size of its military.

The plan does, however, includes NATO-style security guarantees, promising the U.S. and Europe would treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire transatlantic community.

What’s next

On X, Zelenskyy called it the “American side’s vision,” and said both teams will now work through each point.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s representative to the United Nations told the Security Council that Kyiv will not surrender any territory under any circumstances.

The American side presented points of a plan to end the war—their vision. I outlined our key principles. We agreed that our teams will work on the points to ensure it’s all genuine.



We're geared up for clear and honest work—Ukraine, the U.S., our European and global partners. pic.twitter.com/DscaCBg4vW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 20, 2025

A U.S. official told Axios that “the ball is in Zelenskyy’s court,” noting the Ukrainian leader is welcome in Washington to discuss the proposal. Reuters reports that Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet U.S. Army officials in Kyiv.

Why allies object

Ukrainian and European officials told The Washington Post that any agreement must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and avoid “capitulation.”

Several European partners also noted they had not been consulted on the proposal and argued that a cease-fire should be established along current lines before any talks on territory begin.

Reuters notes that Russia currently controls about 19% of Ukraine and has shown no sign of shifting its demands.

Limits and recognition

In regions like Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Axios reports the plan would freeze current front lines, with the potential for land to be returned through negotiations. Furthermore, while Kyiv would not be asked to formally recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea and the Donbas, the U.S. and other nations reportedly would.

A Ukrainian official told Axios the proposal also restricts the size of Ukraine’s military and its use of long-range weapons. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently posted on social media that a durable peace will require “difficult but necessary concessions.”

Who’s pushing it

Mediation efforts reportedly involve Turkey and Qatar. Axios reports that Trump envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the plan with Zelenskyy adviser Rustem Umerov, though accounts differ on whether any agreements were reached or why a subsequent meeting in Ankara was postponed.

The Washington Post reports that the plan includes terms Kyiv has long rejected, such as banning foreign troops, cutting military forces, and ceding Donbas territory that Russia has not yet captured.