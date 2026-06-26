Ukraine’s drone war is forcing Russia to defend a much bigger battlefield

William Jackson
Ukraine’s growing drone force is putting new pressure on Russia by forcing the Kremlin to defend a far wider area than the front line.
Image credit: Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Ukraine’s growing drone force is putting new pressure on Russia by forcing the Kremlin to defend a far wider area than the front line.

Ukraine sent hundreds of drones into Russia overnight in what appeared to be one of Kyiv’s largest attacks since the full-scale invasion. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones across Russian regions, occupied Crimea and nearby seas.

The attack came as Ukraine expands its long-range campaign against Russian oil facilities, military production sites and air defense systems, according to The Wall Street Journal.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to strike deep inside Russia, including recent attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The battlefield lesson is also shaping U.S. planning. Straight Arrow reported this week that the Army is preparing new domestic test ranges modeled on Ukraine as it searches for cheaper ways to counter mass-produced drones.

Why it matters

Ukraine’s strategy is shifting more of the war onto Russian territory by targeting infrastructure and fuel supplies and military logistics far from the front.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than two dozen Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries since March have knocked out about 20% of Russia’s refining capacity, according to analysts. The attacks have strained Russia’s fuel market, pushed up gasoline prices and repeatedly sent plumes of smoke over parts of the country.

KAVKAZ PORT, RUSSIA -- JUNE 21, 2026: 11 -- Vantor satellite image shows a fire burning at an oil storage facility with black smoke rising above the storage tanks in Kavkaz Port. Please use: Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor.
Satellite image (c) 2026 Vantor

Western officials and analysts told The Associated Press the campaign has disrupted fuel supplies and military logistics, adding pressure on Moscow’s war effort — and on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s vast size has also become a defensive challenge. Michael Kofman, a military analyst at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told The Wall Street Journal that Russian air defenses must now protect both a 1,200-kilometer front line and critical infrastructure spread across the country.

What officials reported

Russia released few details about possible damage, and did not identify the sites Ukraine may have targeted.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones across 12 Russian regions, Russian-held Crimea, the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 47 drones were shot down as they approached the Russian capital, the AP reported. He reported no casualties or damage.

The AP also cited Russian independent outlet Astra, which reported that a chemical plant and a hydroelectric plant in Novomoskovsk were attacked and caught fire. The report could not be independently verified and has not been confirmed by Russian officials. 

Stretching Russian defenses

Denys Shtylerman, head designer at Ukrainian defense manufacturer Fire Point, told The Wall Street Journal that large drone attacks are designed to overwhelm Russian air defenses.

“We just used a big bunch of drones and they overwhelmed the Russian air-defense systems,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Ukraine is rapidly expanding production of long-range drones and domestically built cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense expects to produce more than 7 million drones this year, up from more than 2.2 million in 2024.

Russia’s claimed interceptions have also risen sharply. The Defense Ministry says it intercepted 8,849 Ukrainian drones in May, compared with 3,676 in January. 

Analysts told The Wall Street Journal Moscow likely inflates those figures, but the increase still points to a dramatic rise in Ukrainian drone attacks. 

Longer pressure campaign

The AP reported Friday’s barrage came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that he had ordered a “40-day influence operation” aimed at “compelling” Russia to end the war. 

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine hit two oil refineries in Ufa on Thursday, more than 930 miles from the front line. The Wall Street Journal reported Ukraine has also targeted bridges, highways and ferry routes linking Crimea with mainland Russia.

Round out your reading

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tags: , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Ukraine's largest drone assault of the war is actively disrupting Russian fuel supplies and military logistics, conditions that Western officials and analysts say are already affecting Russia's battlefield capacity and domestic fuel availability.

US military adapting tactics

The Army is preparing new domestic test ranges modeled on Ukraine's drone warfare, reflecting how the conflict is directly shaping U.S. defense planning and spending.

Peace efforts remain stalled

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he ordered a "40-day influence operation" aimed at compelling Russia to end the war after U.S. peace efforts over the past year yielded no breakthrough.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 94 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 660 Ukrainian drones overnight on June 26, surpassing the previous high of 556 on May 17. Ukraine's air force said it stopped 174 of 189 Russian drones but four of seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles got through.

Community reaction

Residents near the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula region, reported hearing explosions for several hours and described a strong smell of ammonia and power outages following the attack, according to local social media posts cited by Kyiv Post. Russian authorities in Crimea declared a state of emergency, with Moscow-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov acknowledging that "no air defense systems in the world are absolutely perfect."

Policy impact

Fuel rationing measures were in place in at least 56 Russian regions as of late June, according to The Moscow Times, with residents reporting closed filling stations and long lines. Crimean authorities declared a state of emergency and halted civilian fuel sales in response to Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. The Associated Press
  3. The Independent

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as a Ukrainian capability story, stressing “effective” drones, “massive” scale, and even “annexed Crimea,” while adding local damage details like Tula, fires, and industrial sites.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right flip the emphasis toward security threat and defense, using sharper phrases like “massive attacks,” “heavy air raid,” and “shot down” to foreground Moscow’s vulnerability and Russia’s response.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

110 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Russian air defenses intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of the largest drone attacks since the invasion began, targeting Moscow, Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Tula region, including the Azot chemical plant.
  • Moscow authorities confirmed downing 47 drones with no casualties or major damage reported in the capital area.
  • The Tula region suffered damage to a private home, industrial facilities, and a power line, injuring one woman, as confirmed by Governor Dmitry Milyaev.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry reported air defenses intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones overnight across 12 regions, the Black Sea and the Russia-held Crimean Peninsula, marking one of the largest attacks since the full-scale invasion began.
  • This escalation follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announcing a 40-day influence operation aimed at "compelling to end the war," as Ukraine intensifies strikes against energy infrastructure to starve the Kremlin of vital revenue.
  • Conversely, Russian forces struck the Kharkiv region over the previous 24 hours using guided aerial bombs and drones, killing two civilians and injuring seven others, regional head Oleh Syniehubov reported Friday.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Russian air defenses intercepted 660 Ukrainian drones in a major nighttime attack on 12 Russian regions, the Crimea Peninsula, the Black Sea, and the Azov Sea, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
  • This event is one of the largest drone attacks on Russia and Crimea since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine over four years ago.
  • Ukrainian long-range drones have targeted oil production and energy facilities deep inside Russia for months, striking areas behind the front line.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. The Associated Press
  3. The Independent