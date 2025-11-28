UPS, FedEx planes grounded for months as holiday shipping season hits

A fleet of UPS cargo planes that were grounded after this month’s deadly crash in Louisville, Kentucky, will now be parked longer than anyone expected. That could impact holiday deliveries.

A leaked internal memo said the company’s entire McDonnell Douglas MD-11 fleet will be down for months, not weeks. These aircraft make up 9% of UPS’ fleet and 11% of FedEx’s. It’s a small slice on paper, but it represents hundreds of daily flights and thousands of packages.

Boeing, which now owns McDonnell Douglas, reportedly told UPS that the required inspections and structural repairs are far more extensive than first thought. It said that every single aircraft will need to be torn down to identify and remove aging parts.

The remaining 109 MD-11s UPS owns are all more than 30 years old on average.